Horizon 2 Release Date, Trailer, News and Rumors

Guerrilla Games is currently working on its most popular role-playing action game, Horizon Zero Dawn. This upcoming Horizon 2 will feature an older and wiser Aloy as she embarks on yet another thrilling adventure and faces some pretty gruesome enemies. Along with new enemies, there will also be some horrifying deadly machines that will endanger Aloy’s life and make surviving almost impossible. To further excite fans, the game developers have released a small teaser that shows a small sneak peek of the exhilarating journey that awaits players in Horizon 2. You can find out all about the trailer, game leaks, release date, and gameplay of 2021’s most awaited game down below.

Horizon 2 Release Date

Horizon 2, also known as Horizon Forbidden West. It was initially set to release towards the end of 2021 exclusively, as announced by the game developers in November 2020. Unfortunately, the release date has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2022. As confirmed by several reputable sources, including Jeff Grub and Bloomberg. The official announcement will be made in the potential September event during which games coming to Playstation in fall 2021 will be announced.

Horizon 2 will be a PlayStation exclusive game and will only release on PS4 and PS5. A PC release has also not been announced yet. Even though its predecessor Horizon 1, was available for playing on PC.

Horizon 2 Gameplay

The official synopsis for Horizon 2 is, “Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.”

The game map will stretch from Utah to the Pacific coast. And it will be much bigger than that of its predecessor. Aloy will come to this area known as the Forbidden West to discover more about the mysterious crimson blight responsible for killing animals, plants, and even tribes. This blight has also caused a constant superstorm which has made weather conditions almost impossible to live in.

In her journey to find a cure to get rid of the blight. Aloy will come across several tribes, many of which will be dangerous. One particular tribe will be extremely hostile, and they will have the power to override machines and weaponize them. Aloy will also have to battle some dangerous new creatures and escape from some fatal machines. She will have some powerful tools to help her survive as she uncovers the secrets of the Old Ones from the ruins of their world.

List of Enemies

Apart from the dangerous raiders and hostile tribes. Aloy will also have to defeat some deathly machines, including Bristlebacks, Chargers, Clawstriders, Sunwing’s, Snapmaws, Shellsnappers, and Tremortusks. Obviously, there will be more machines, but only seven have been released until now.

Tools and Weapons

Aloy will have the following tools to help her in her mission.

Pullcaster- This is an automated grappling hook that Aloy will use for free climbing.

Diving Mask- This will be needed for underwater explorations.

Shielding- This electric parachute will allow her to land safely on the ground when jumping from high mountains and hills.

To defeat enemies, Aloy will be able to use the following weapons

Spear Combos and Valor Surges

Spike Thrower

Adhesive Grenades

Smoke Bombs

Horizon 2 Trailer

An official trailer for Horizon Forbidden West has been released by the publishing company Sony Entertainment. The trailer opens with a beautiful paradise-like island becoming destroyed as a red crimson light falls upon it and kills its vegetation and animals. Aloy comes to the rescue of her machine animal and vows to save it. From icy mountain peaks to underwater explorations to sandy Sahara deserts. She must explore every place to find a way to stop this crimson light from destroying her world.

Sony has also released a 14-minute video to introduce the gameplay. It shows the various weapons Aloy will have, the different landscapes she must explore, and the dangerous battles that she must fight.