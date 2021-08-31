American Horror Story Season 10- Double Feature, and more

Based on true events, American Horror Story has scared the living daylights out of us on several occasions. From heart-wrenching murders to blood-chilling revelations, it is one of the best horror TV series of all time. Recently, Season 10 of the series made its debut with the first and second episode releasing on August 25. The remaining eight episodes still need to be aired and fans couldn’t be more excited. So what will happen in these new episodes? When will they air? Which characters are featured in the new season? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about American Horror Story Season 10 episodes 3 to 10.

American Horror Story Season 10 Release Date

American Horror Story has released a new season periodically every year since 2011. In 2018, creator Ryan Murphy officially announced the renewal of the series for a 10th season. The new season called Double Feature was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to pandemic-associated delays, the release date was pushed back to August 2021.

Finally, the producers have released the 10th season of American Horror Story. The first and second episodes aired on August 25, 2021. New episodes of the series will air weekly on FX on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes will then air on Hulu every Thursday, one day after the official FX release.

The release dates of all Season 10 episodes have been mentioned down below.

1 Episode- Cape Fear- released on August 25

2 Episode- Pale- released on August 25

3 Episode- Thirst- releases on September 1

4 Episode- Blood Buffet- Released on September 8

5 Episode- Gaslight- released on September 15

6 Episode- Winter Kills- releases September 22

7 Episode- Take me to Your Leader- releases September 29

8 Episode- Unknown Name – releases October 6

9 Episode- Unknown Name- released October 13

10 Episode- Unknown Name- releases October 20

Plot

Season 10, also called Double Feature, consists of two parts split into 10 episodes. Furthermore, John Landgraf, the CEO of FC, told fans in an interview that season 10 will have two storylines; the first six episodes will deal with the first storyline and the remaining four episodes will deal with the second one.

Part 1 is named Red Tide and takes place in a beautiful town called Provincetown which is next to an ocean. It features the story of a struggling writer and his wife as they move to the town to spend winter. However, all their plans turn to ashes when the residents of the town began to show their true faces. Full of aliens, humanoid creatures, and an ocean infested with deadly creatures, Season 10 is going to take fans on one hell of a ride!

Part 2 is called the Death Valley. Although we don’t know much about the plot of this second part, we are sure it’ll be just as scary and gruesome as the first one. Also, all we know till now is that it features lots of aliens and an isolated desert. John Landgraf has confirmed that the second part will be a blast. He stated in an interview.

“They are both excellent. I’ve seen the cuts for the first one. I’ve only read the scripts for the second one but I think they are both really good.”

American Horror Story Season 10 Cast

The cast for Part 1 of American Horror Story Season 11 has been confirmed as of yet. It includes

Finn Wittrock- Harry Gardener- The struggling writer who moves to Provincetown for inspiration.

Lily Rabe- Doris Gardener- Harry’s pregnant wife.

Evan Peters- Austin Sommers- A shady neighbor

Ryan Kiera Armstrong- Lola Gardener- Harry’s daughter

Leslie Grossman – Ursula

Billie Lourd- Leslie “Lark” Feldman

Sarah Paulson- Tuberculosis Karen

Frances Conroy- Belle Noir

Adina Porter – Chief Burelson

Macaulay Culkin – Mickey

Spencer Novich -Pale Person

Ryan Kiera Armstrong- Alma Gardener

Since the second part features a different story with different characters, it will have a different cast. However, some actors from part 1 of season 10 will return as different characters in part 2. The cast list includes the following:

Sarah Paulson- Mamie Eisenhower

Neal McDonough -Dwight D. Eisenhower

Nico Greetham

Kaia Gerber

Lily Rabe

Rachel Hilson

Rebecca Dayan

Leslie Grossman

Cody Fern

Angelica Ross

The roles of most Part 2 cast members are unknown as of yet.

Trailer

The trailer for Part 1 of Season 10 has been released by FX. It introduces us to characters and gives off some serious blood-curdling vibes. Moreover, fans can view the trailer on youtube along with a few teasers to prepare themselves for what is about to hit them in Season 10 part 1.

The trailer for Part 2 is yet to be revealed by FX.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is American Horror Story Season 10 available online for free?

Unfortunately, the only way to watch American Horror Story Season 10 online is on Hulu which costs $6- $65 a month based on your package. There is also a 30-day free trial and now is the perfect opportunity to avail it and watch American Horror Story season 10 for free for a month.

Will there be an eleventh season?

Luckily for fans, the producers green-lit seasons 11-13 in 2020.

How long will the episodes of Season 10 be?

Just like past episodes, the episode of Season 10 will be anywhere between 37-73 minutes long.