“Impeachment” American Crime Story Season 3 Details

The long-awaited season 3 of the American Crime Story is finally upon us. After the first season (The vs Oj Simpson) which premiered in 2016 and the second season (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) which premiered in 2018, fans have been waiting for three years for a new extension. Fortunately for them, the wait is over! We are very excited to bring you all that we know about “Impeachment” aka American Crime Story Season 3.

American Crime Story Season 3 Release date

The first episode of the third season was released this Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The release date for American Crime Story Season 3 was originally set for September 2020, just before President Joe Biden’s re-election. The show’s filming was considerably delayed because of the pandemic caused by covid-19. As a result, it was delayed until September 2021, a full year later.

The third season is exclusively airing on FX with a new episode airing every Tuesday. It will consist of a total of eight episodes all of which have been mentioned down below.

1 Episode- Exiles – released on September 7, 2021

2 Episode- The President Kissed Me- releases on September 14, 2021

3 Episode- Not to be Believed- releases on September 21, 2021

4 Episode- The Telephone Hour- releases on September 28, 2021

5 Episode- Do you hear what I hear?- releases on October 5, 2021

6 Episode- releases on October 12, 2021

7 Episode- releases on October 19, 2021

8 Episode- releases on October 26, 2021

American Crime Story Season 3 Cast

As we revisit the controversy, we’ll be seeing some familiar faces on screen as the drama unfolds. The previous on-screen actors include:

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton. The Golden Globe winner’s makeover into Clinton goes beyond prosthetic makeup and a white wig! He has also perfected the president’s demeanor and Southern drawl.

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. Feldstein takes the dramatic lead after captivating us in comedies like Lady Bird, Booksmart, and How to Build a Girl. She portrays Monica Lewinsky, who is also a producer on the program. Monica is a White House intern who is vilified by the media and the general public.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. Linda Tripp, a former White House employee who befriended Monica Lewinsky when they worked together at the Pentagon, was transformed into the long-term Ryan Murphy collaborator.

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Ashford has previously appeared in the films Masters of Sex, Unbelievable, and Younger. In Impeachment, she plays Paula Jones. She is a former Arkansas state employee who files a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill Clinton in 1994.

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. The former first lady is played by the star of The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie.

The third season will also feature the following new actors.

Cobie Smulders as Anne Coutler.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg.

Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis

Colin Hanks as Mike Emmick

Plot

Impeachment tells the story of a sex scandal that threatened to bring down the most powerful man in the world but actually helped him gain popularity. Surprisingly, Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky are barely featured in the series opener. This makes the retelling much less dramatic than the premise. But, it wasn’t simply that the crimes in past ACS volumes were more crime-y; they were also more resonant. The People v. O.J. Simpson dealt with race, celebrity, and criminal justice in America, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace examined homophobia in the 1990s. Moreover, Impeachment’s first chapter follows a mid-career secretary from the day her boss dies to the day she meets Monica. It is a harrowing exposé of what can happen to democracy when a depressed person becomes meddlesome.

With the third season of American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy and the company tackle one of the most infamous presidential scandals in recent memory. Bill Clinton’s romance with Monica Lewinsky while she was a White House intern (and he was, of course, commander-in-chief) and subsequent impeachment. Furthermore, the focus of impeachment is on the women at the center of the scandal. So, this includes Monica Lewinsky, whistleblower Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton.

American Crime Story Season 3 Trailer

The trailer centers on Linda Tripp, who exposed the scandal by secretly recording Monica Lewinsky’s phone calls with Hillary Clinton. In the role of Tripp, Sarah Paulson looks almost unrecognizable.

The clip indicates how the series would handle the scandal, which had massive ramifications in American politics.It was the world’s most talked-about story for weeks. Previous seasons of American Crime Story have been successful in dramatizing and uncovering exciting parts in otherwise dull procedures. The third season appears to have the same goal as the previous two.