6 Cost Effective Digital Marketing Strategies For Your Online Business Growth

Online business has eclipsed the conventional business, and many startups and established brands have invested in growing digitally. This is why one can witness the flood of eCommerce websites around the globe. Due to popularity and acceptance, many eCommerce companies are growing day by day.

Conventional marketing is not effective for online businesses, so various digital marketing strategies have been used to boost the business. Some of the top digital marketing strategies have been given below.

What is a digital marketing strategy?

Digital marketing strategy means chalking out the plan for how the business can attain its marketing goals through various social media channels. Most of the strategies will tell about which type of digital marketing tactics and online channels you will use and how much investment is required in these channels to carry out the digital marketing campaign.

Digital marketing strategies that boost the online business

The online business base is the internet, and it has to generate leads from the virtual audience. So, the digital marketing tactics mentioned here are meant to boost the business by converting random visitors into potential customers.

1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search engine optimization is one of the most effective digital marketing strategies used by online marketers. The main goal of SEO is to improve the ranking of the keywords related to the online business in the search engine result pages. The more keywords you rank, the more people will see the website, and later they become potential customers from random visitors.

When an online business invests in SEO, that website witness a surge in traffic; SEO aims to drive more traffic to the website through search engines. People searching for a term are the customers looking for that product or service, and when they land at your website, they will likely make their purchase or set the deal if they get convinced with the price and the features of the product or service. This is why digital marketers rely on SEO to meet their goals.

2. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising

PPC is another popular digital marketing strategy being adopted by many digital marketing professionals around the globe. PPC is known as the paid form of digital advertising that mainly relies on the number of clicks by the visitors on the website or a particular keyword that has appeared in the search results. This is entirely different from the organic listing because you have to pay the relevant search engine to get listed on the result pages. When a searcher searches the search term, the website will be visible at the top or bottom of the result page. If any visitor clicks on that particular website or keyword, it will redirect to the client’s website, and the search engine demands a few changes for this action.

Most of the searchers who click on the paid listings are potential clients. When they click on the ad, they will directly land at the landing page and see a call-to-action to convert, whether by purchasing a product, signing up for newsletters, or any other action.

3. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is trending, and there are 3.78 billion active social media users worldwide who spend billions of hours on their preferred social media platforms connecting with their friends or colleagues and sharing their thoughts daily. Gone are those days when social media were flooded with images, and now videos have taken that place. Popular social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram actively promote the on-demand videos. Several social media influencers work to promote a particular brand and its products. Since several tools like video ad makers are available quickly, it has become easy to prepare a video to promote a particular brand and share it on various social media platforms to educate viewers regarding the product and its features. This is the most powerful way to reach maximum people within a short time.

4. Using YouTube to host the video content

Video is the most powerful way to educate people regarding the brand and its features. Due to its popularity and potential, many online businesses never hesitate to invest in making creative videos, and YouTube is there to share with millions. One thing is to keep in mind that YouTube is the second most popular search engine after Google. Since this is a subsidiary of Google, hosting videos on YouTube also helps gain a better position in the search engine results.

When you host the video content on YouTube, you will expose the content to a larger audience. A publisher can also earn money from YouTube videos by monetizing them and their channel.

5. Video advertising

There are billions of smartphone users worldwide, and they prefer to watch videos rather than go through an article or blog to learn about any product and its features. Video-sharing platforms like YouTube and Vimeo host millions of videos providing an excellent opportunity for digital marketers to showcase their products or service to millions of users within hours. The social media platform Facebook allows users to share their creative videos. It also has the option to involve in a paid video campaign to drive more sales. With the help of a video ad maker, creating a video ad for Facebook has been more accessible. This is why online businesses focus on video-on-demand advertising rather than conventional TV commercials.

6. Email marketing

The power of email marketing is still intact. It helps to drive more sales from the existing customers but helps to attract many new consumers to the brand. According to a survey, about 78% per cent of marketers find email marketing is essential to company success. This is more effective than various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. So, never overlook email marketing for promoting the online business.

Wrap up

Effective digital marketing strategy is the key to success for online businesses. The mentioned strategies require less investment and can be handled easily. So, implementing these digital marketing strategies will drive more traffic and boost the business.