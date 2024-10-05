How To Make A Bunker Out Of Scratch

Bunkers are one of the most popular ways to safeguard yourself in the event of nuclear war. Personalized bunkers became famous around the world during the period of the Cold War when the danger of nuclear war was very imminent. However, luckily, the nuclear holocaust did not happen at that time but in today’s world, people are feeling the need to create their own bunkers. Although there is always an option to buy a readymade bunker, but they are pretty expensive and may not always meet the required needs. So, in this article, we will tell you some step-by-step how you can build your own bunker and protect yourself and your loved ones from a disaster or emergency.

Gather Proper Permits From The Authorities

The first and foremost step in building your own bunker is getting the appropriate permissions from the official authorities. Permits are very important because they will ensure your safety and everyone who would be involved in building a bunker. So, before you start digging, just research the codes and regulations of the region because every area has its own rules with regard to underground structures. Also, to get the appropriate permission, you need to obtain environmental clearance, excavation permits, grading permits, and plumbing and electrical permits. Further, there can be other permissions that you need to take depending on the area where the bunker is being built.

Choose the Location of the Bunker

After getting the necessary permissions from the authorities, the next step is to choose the ideal location for your bunker. The important point to keep in mind while deciding the place is that it should be at some place that is private and you and your loved ones feel utterly safe. Also, locate an area with soil that has low clay and water. You should always choose a dry location with gravel soil for your underground bunker because it will be easy to excavate. In addition, keep in mind that the location should be away from large water bodies as they will be more likely to flood, which can cause damage to the bunker. Further, you should also avoid digging the bunker in an area that is surrounded by trees because there will be roots spread throughout which will make the digging difficult or cut them without harming the trees. Lastly, never choose a location near the utility pipelines because it can hinder the delivery of essential services in the area.

Soil Testing for Stability of the Bunker

The next step involved in this process is to test the soil where you are planning to build the bunker. Testing the soil is crucial in order to maintain the stability of the bunker because poor soil conditions can lead the underground shelter to collapse or sink. Therefore, proper soil testing can help determine if additional reinforcements are necessary.

Plan or Prepare The Blueprint of Your Bunker

Now, after choosing the ideal location and testing the soil, you should roughly prepare the structure of your bunker just like you would when you are building a house. However, just keep in mind that you are building the place for your safety and not for luxury. Decide how big and large you want your bunker to be based on the number of people who will take shelter in it, in addition to the other things that you will be keeping. Keep in mind that there will not be so much space but that does not mean that you will be hugging your knees everywhere. You can combine the spaces by not separating them with walls because it will make the area feel bigger. Also, you can use the vertical spaces to store things efficiently. According to FEMA, between 5 to 10 sq feet per person, space is enough in cases of hurricane bunkers.

Pick Up The Right Material and Equipment

The next step in building your personalized bunker is gathering the right materials. Make sure the underground shelter is made up of strong material that will not collapse or crumble underneath. In order to build a bunker, you will need sturdy materials such as metal sheeting because it is water-resistant, bricks because they are great insulators and are affordable building materials, and concrete because it can withstand high loads and is very inexpensive. Also, get shovels, concrete mixers, and digging tools. Further, do not use wood because it is prone to infestation, and weathering and can easily rot.

Start With The Process Of Digging The Area

Now, after getting all the materials and tools, you should focus on the step of digging the location. To dig a trench, make it 3 feet wide and 5 feet deep but ideally, it depends on how many persons it needs to fit. According to Nuclear War Survival Skills, for 4 people, the trench should be 11 feet long and for every extra person, add another 3 feet. Also, if you do not want to dig the space with your own hands, you should make arrangements for excavating equipment such as a trencher and an excavator.

Trenchers will help you outline the particular area where you can place your bunker. On the other hand, an excavator will help you dig out the hole effectively. Due to the linear motion of digging, an excavator will give you an accurate digging result. Further, you can dig a 5-foot-long entrance and 5-foot-long ventilation trench to help circulate the air properly.

Lay Down The Foundation Of The Bunker

Following the process of digging, the next step is to lay the foundation of the underground shelter. One of the best materials for the basic foundation of your bunker is concrete and after digging you should place it in the hole. Also, concretes are prone to breaking and cracking so always use self-healing concretes for greater safety. Further, place the metal beams across the trench to support your bunker against collapsing along with reinforced concrete for more protection. All this will strengthen the bunker and prevent the water from coming in. Therefore, before moving to the next step, let the foundation take a day to settle fully.

Start With The Building Of Walls

After laying the foundation of your underground shelter, the next step involved is building the walls of your bunker. The walls of your bunker need to be appropriately thick because it will ensure the overall safety of the bunker. For example, the walls need to be 1 to 3 feet thick because thin walls will be prone to collapsing. Also, if you are using metal sheets make sure to add an extra layering of concrete or brick for added safety. To make the walls more strong, add steel reinforcements so that the structure can withstand pressure from the outside forces. In addition, keep in mind that waterproofing materials such as cementitious waterproof coating and waterproofing systems like membrane coatings or sealants should be used because water damage can destroy the structure. It is a critical aspect particularly for underground bunkers as water infiltration can undermine the structure and safety.

Make Arrangements for Proper Ventilation

The next step involved in this process is to make sure that the bunker has proper and adequate ventilation. In underground shelters, air circulation is very important because it is made by digging deep into the ground. So, make sure to install ventilation pipes that will bring in the fresh air and remove the bad air present in the bunker. In addition, make sure that the pipelines have efficient filter coverings to keep out dust and harmful particles. Also, cover your bunker with silo plastic because it prevents your bunker from water and other environmental waste while still providing oxygen.

Make a Proper Roof With Strong Materials

After the ventilation process is completed and the walls are built, the next step is adding a roof. Make sure you make a strong roof using steel or metal beams and reinforced concrete because it will not let the roof collapse. In addition, do not forget to make an emergency exit because this exit is necessary when the main exit gets blocked. Also, add waterproofing material while making your roof to protect it from water damage.

Make Multiple Exits if your Bunker is Large

If you are building a large bunker, then it is crucial to have multiple exit points in case the main entrance becomes inaccessible. Making more than one door is essential in case an emergency or fast evacuation is needed because it will allow the people to disperse and minimize the risk of crowding. Also, if a bunker has multiple exit points, it will have more excellent safety because these points will act as a defense if the shelter gets attacked by intruders.

Add Insulation System in the Bunker

Installing an insulation system in your bunker will help you manage the temperature inside. It will keep the underground shelter cold in warm weather and hot in cold weather. You can add insulation on the walls, ceiling, or floor using materials such as fiberglass, cellulose, and spray foam. All these materials will not only help keep track of the temperature but also control the building of moisture in the bunker. They will also control the amount of noise coming from outside.

Have Reliable Communications Devices in your Bunker

In an underground bunker, having reliable communication devices is key because of its isolated nature. To maintain a connection with the outside world, you can keep two-way radios or walkie-talkies, satellite phones, emergency beacons, and other devices in your bunker for survival. Keeping these devices in your underground shelter will ensure that even in the most difficult situations, you can coordinate with others and stay informed.

Make Proper Washrooms With Composing Toilets

Now, after you are finished with all the above-mentioned steps, you should focus on the washroom. Do not just think of making an ordinary washroom, because there is a way you can make it more useful. You should add composting toilets or dry toilets which decompose the human waste into a compost-like material. These washrooms do not use water for flushing and produce an end product that can be used in the soil to make it more rich. Also, you can use a camping toilet that has a waste container that can be emptied. In all these ways, you can make it more environment friendly.

Power the Bunker With Generators, Solar Panels and Batteries

Don’t forget to equip your underground shelter with batteries, solar panels, and generators because they can be needed anytime. Generators will provide immediate power but for using it, you have to keep an adequate amount of fuel. The next is solar panels which are a source of renewable energy. You can install them on your bunker’s surface and they will power it as long as there is sunlight. Further, keep adequate batteries with you because power can cut off at any time.

Install Proper Security Systems

With the basic structural elements like walls, doors, and roof it is necessary to install proper security systems in your bunker. Security systems are essential to safeguard you and your family from potential threats. You can include biometric locks, security cameras, thermal imaging cameras, alarm systems, and reinforced doors to prevent forced entry.

Stock Up The Bunker With Non-Perishable Food and Other Things

After your bunker is almost ready, the next step which is one of the most important is to fill up your place with non-perishable food and other important things. According to FEMA, if you are spending time in a bunker, you should have at least 2 weeks’ worth of food and water per person. Make sure you keep dried and canned beans, fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, seeds, grains, protein bars, candies, tea, coffee, and other stuff according to your needs. Also, keep non-dairy and dry milk. Further, you should also keep the essential cooking solutions like a portable stove, canned heat, and candles. Do not forget to keep one gallon of water per person per day and keep checking it regularly.

Don’t Forget To Keep Miscellaneous Things

While keeping food and other necessities in the bunker, keep in mind that you also have to store some miscellaneous things such as a first-aid kit, pest control, and clothing. These things are essential because they could come to your use in the underground shelter at any time.

Keep Things To Avoid Psychological Damage

Though it is a bunker, it does not mean that it should be a gloomy space. You can decorate it appropriately so that when you are staying in it, you do not feel claustrophobic or cabin fever. While living in the bunker, people may often feel restlessness, irritation, lethargy, and depression. Therefore, to avoid these kinds of feelings, you should keep things that will distract your mind and will keep you busy.

Regular Testing and Maintenance of the Bunker

Now, once the bunker is built, the next step is to have a maintenance and testing schedule in place so that proper safety is ensured. Systems like air ventilation, plumbing, security systems, and power need to be regularly checked in order to ensure that they are functioning properly in case of an emergency. The bunker needs to be routinely upkeeped and maintained so that it remains safe, secure, and ready for any kind of emergency.

Hide the Roof of your Bunker

Lastly, when you come out of the bunker, hide the roof to avoid it coming into people’s eyes. Bunkers are made to hide away. To prevent people from seeing it, you can cover it with soil and blend it into the surrounding environment. Also, you can build a shed on top of your bunker, which will make it easy to conceal.