50 Best Karaoke Songs

Karaoke is the perfect fun place to showcase your singing skills and shine, especially for music lovers. However, choosing the right song is important.

Are you looking for the perfect karaoke song? Be it solo or group or duet, family gatherings or friends’ night out, look no further! We have curated some of the coolest and best karaoke songs that set the mood.

Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)

This classic is one of our top picks for karaoke, as it is a timeless song that blends different music styles. When you sing it, we are sure that the whole room will sing along with you, it’s that popular. The way the song picks transitions from emotional to fun and energetic lyrics sets the perfect vibe for the hall.

Wannabe (The Spice Girls)

If you are with your girlfriends and want to have a memorable time, this 90s song is for you! The song is upbeat, with catchy and easy-to-remember lyrics and it’s full of energy. Show your Girl Power!

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor)

Looking for a powerful song or a victory anthem? Then, this is an ultimate song for you! This timeless disco song has the best music and lyrics that celebrate strength and empowerment. The title in the song “I Will Survive” will set an energetic vibe in the room. Just sing and dance like no one is watching!

Livin’ on a Prayer (Bon Jovi)

Rock the stage with this song! It is a high-energy song that is loved by everyone. This 80s hit is easy to sing. It’s a feel-good track that brings a joyful vibe.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston)

Karaoke without Whitney Houston’s song would be incomplete! This song by Whitney has unmatchable energy. This timeless and energetic classic will make people dance. It’s a perfect choice for lifting the spirit of any environment.

Dancing Queen (ABBA)

It’s Friday night and you have a karaoke party to attend. This song is just right for the occasion. Its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics not only get you on your feet but also have everyone around dancing and singing. It’s the perfect song to set a fun and lively environment.

I Want It That Way (the Backstreet Boys)

You can’t miss this song by Backstreet Boys because of its catchy melody. It’s definitely a crowd-pleaser with its relatable lyrics and adds a nostalgic touch to your karaoke night.

Summer Nights From Grease

Do you want to sing a song with your boyfriend or girlfriend and your friends? Then, this song is an excellent choice! This fun and flirty song gets everyone involved, creating a lively and entertaining environment.

Say My Name (Destiny’s Child)

Girls! Light up the stage with this R&B classic. If this song doesn’t get your friend grooving, then you need new friends! The song has simple lyrics, soulful music and infectious harmonies that will instantly create an energetic vibe.

Regulate (Warren G & Nate Dogg)

Rap songs can be a little tricky, as they are fast and hard to keep up with! But if you are looking for one, then this hip-hop song is perfect. If your karaoke night needs a boost, then this song will set the environment. It has catchy and groovy melodies that will get everyone into the groove.

Don’t Stop Believin’ (Journey)

This song needs no introduction. It is popular and usually played at bars, proms and parties. The piano tunes are soothing to the ears and the powerful chorus will get everyone singing. This iconic track has uplifting lyrics that can shake the room and make your karaoke experience unforgettable.

No Scrubs (TLC)

This song is sure to get everyone grooving and singing along because of its catchy lyrics and upbeat tempo. It’s a classic 90s hit that will create an electric vibe in the room.

Juice (Lizzo)

This bold and full-of-energy track is a perfect choice for karaoke night. The funky beat and catchy chorus make this song a hit with the crowd. The song is full of sass and attitude, and it is definitely a mood-booster that will leave a memorable impact.

Oops…I Did It Again (Britney Spears)

Almost all songs by Britney Spears will get the crowd singing and grooving, and this song especially, because of its infectious chorus, playful lyrics and upbeat tempo. It’s one of Britney’s biggest hits that’s perfect for karaoke.

Just the Way You Are (Bruno Mars)

You have your girlfriend in the crowd and want to impress her with your song and your singing skills! Then this song is the perfect karaoke choice to win her heart. The beautiful lyrics and the tunes will create a romantic atmosphere and make it the most memorable moment.

Wonderwall (Oasis)

This song has puzzling yet catchy lyrics, making it one of the most interesting songs. It is also easy to sing, which makes it a great choice for karaoke.

What’s Up? (4 Non Blondes)

It has been a popular karaoke choice since 1993. What makes this song popular is its strong and meaningful lyrics, which many people find relatable. Also, it’s easy to sing.

Mr. Brightside (The Killers)

It’s a killer song! It is a bit fast-paced, but a fun and energetic song that can be the best choice for your karaoke night. This song will get the crowd singing along for sure.

Genie In a Bottle (Christina Aguilera)

As you perform, the playful and flirtatious lyrics will have the crowd singing and dancing along. The upbeat tempo will keep the party room lively.

She Bangs (Ricky Martin)

The song is high-energy with easy-to-remember chorus. It will excite the crowd and get them grooving, and keep the atmosphere vibrant and lively at the karaoke parties.

Tequila (The Champs)

If you are a bit shy and only want to sing a few words, then this song is for you! The only thing you have to remember when it comes to lyrics is Tequila.

Girl on Fire (Alicia Keys)

This powerful anthem is the perfect song if you are feeling confident and ready to take over the stage solo. The high-notes in the song are impressive and singing the same will make you stand out and prove you are on fire, just like Alicia!

Dancing in the Moonlight (King Harvest)

If you are looking for a family-friendly song, then this song is perfect. Its fun and catchy lyrics will get everyone singing and grooving, making the event enjoyable and memorable.

Telephone (Lady Gaga and Beyoncé)

Do you want to rule the stage along with your BFF? Then this song is the best choice. This is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

The Start of Something New from High School Musical

When you get picked to sing the song with a stranger, then this song is ideal. The song has a catchy melody and the lyrics are simple, which makes it easy to sing. It is a feel-good song that sets the environment positive and lively.

You’re the One That I Want from Grease

Yet another song from Grease that is the best choice for your karaoke party, especially if you or your girlfriend or boyfriend want to express your feelings for each other. It’s a playful and romantic song that will make your karaoke night unforgettable.

No Air (Jordin Sparks ft Chris Brown)

Looking for a heartbreak song to sing to your ex? Then, this is the perfect one. The lyrics are powerful, which convey your feelings that you are incomplete without that special person. The only thing is, this song might make the listeners emotional as it is intense.

Somebody That I Used to Know (Gotye)

This is another song, if you are separated. It’s all about ending a relationship and fighting feelings of being forgotten. To set the scene, you can add some face paint, to match the video!

I’m Blue (Eiffel 65)

Are you feeling blue? Then this song is the best choice to lift your spirits! Although, the lyrics are a little tricky as they are repetitive and abstract, the catchy tune will keep up the energy.

Truth Hurts (Lizzo)

Another bold and powerful song by Lizzo that’s a perfect choice for karaoke nights. It’s a fun and empowering song that lets you celebrate your independence and confidence.

I’ve Had the Time of My Life (Bill Medley)

When you have truly had the time of your life, this song is the best choice. This is a fun duet song that’s great for any Karaoke night! Especially if you can pull off the iconic jump from Dirty Dancing, it will be the cherry on top!

Friday (Rebecca Black)

This is a pretty fast track, which can be tricky initially, but you will catch on quickly as the lyrics are simple. The groovy tempo will get the crowd energized and set the perfect weekend mood.

The Time (Dirty Bit) (The Black Eyed Peas)

If you are a good dancer, especially a breakdancer, and can sing along, then this fun track is a great choice for a karaoke party.

Man! I Feel Like a Woman (Shania Twain)

Most of Shania Twain’s songs are high-energy, and this is one such song that elevates the vibe of the party and is often played at karaoke events. The lyrics are simple, and celebrate femininity and independence. The groovy tunes will get the crowd singing along and joining the chorus, making the party lively and energetic.

Love Story (Taylor Swift)

If you are looking for a romantic and catchy karaoke song, this one is for you, especially if you are a Swiftie! It is easy to sing and fun to perform. The theme of the song love and its beautiful tune make it the best choice for karaoke. This is one such song that will definitely get the crowd singing and dancing.

Valerie (Mark Ronson feat. Amy Winehouse)

It is a soulful and vibrant song, and the upbeat music will get the crowd to participate! It is great for both solo and group performances, and often makes the audience groove spontaneously.

Take Me Home (Country Roads) (John Denver)

This song gives a nostalgic feel. It is an uplifting song with soothing vocals. It’s easy to sing and encourages the audience to participate, making it a perfect song for karaoke.

Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)

This huge hit is one of the best karaoke songs because of its catchy pop tune with a mix of dancehall and R&B styles. This song is sure to energize the atmosphere, with the crowd singing and grooving along.

Kill Bill (SZA)

If you want to make a bold impression, then this song is for you! The catchy and powerful lyrics will let you show off your singing skills and make you shine.

Flowers (Mylie Cyrus)

Looking for a unique and refreshing song for your karaoke party? Then this is the perfect choice. With catchy and relatable lyrics that are easy to sing, this is yet another song that will get the crowd grooving for sure.

Padam Padam (Kylie Minogue)

This infectious chorus will get the crowd singing. It’s a great choice for karaoke as it has catchy lyrics and upbeat music that will get everyone tapping their feet. A feel-good song that will get the atmosphere lively and energized.

Queen of Kings (Alessandra)

This song has become a karaoke anthem! The song is uplifting and promotes confidence. This catchy and energetic song will get you moving.

Dance the Night (Dua Lipa)

This is yet another crowd-pleaser and feel-good song that will get you and everyone around grooving. The catchy lyrics and upbeat music will catch everyone’s attention, and make for an enjoyable karaoke experience.

Cuff It (Beyonce)

This is yet another song that promotes confidence and self-assurance. The catchy music and strong lyrics will not only inspire you but also everyone around you.

Billie Jean (Michael Jackson)

When it comes to karaoke, how can we forget our King of Pop, Michael Jackson! His songs are not only full of energy but also get everyone dancing. This is one such song that makes parties lively and energetic.

Livin’ La Vida Loca (Ricky Martin)

This is yet another song that will give you a nostalgic feel. It has flirty and catchy lyrics (both in English and Spanish) that are easy to sing and make it a perfect song even for karaoke beginners.

All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)

Although this song is most popular during Christmas, it is still fun to sing at any party or get-together, during any holiday season. The fun and upbeat music, and catchy chorus make it the best karaoke song and set a cheerful atmosphere.

Hit Me Baby One More Time (Britney Spears)

It’s a killer song that will get everyone to dance floor! This is an excellent song to create an energetic and lively atmosphere.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Cindi Lauper)

We are sure that boys too will enjoy singing this just as much as girls! What makes this song irresistibly groovy is its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics.

Sk8er Boi (Avril Lavigne)

The 90s have the best karaoke songs, and this is one of them! Although anyone can sing this track, it especially fits teenagers due to its energetic and rebellious vibes.

On The Floor (Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull)

This fun and energetic song gets everyone grooving and is an amazing choice for karaoke. The catchy chorus and upbeat tempo create a lively atmosphere, which is perfect for a karaoke session.