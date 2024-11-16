Who Won Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight

The 8-round heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has recently gained widespread attention as the young Jake Paul defeated the veteran boxer by the decision. The fight which was sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, was contested by both the boxers at two-minute rounds. Also, instead of the normal ten-ounce gloves, both the boxers wore fourteen-ounce gloves for the heavyweight battle. Initially, the popular fight was scheduled to take place on 20th July 2024, however, it was postponed due to Mike Tyson’s health. During a flight from Miami to LA, he got an ulcer flare-up and immediately received medical attention. Though Mile Tyson is a veteran heavyweight champion but he lost the fight to Jake Paul, who started his boxing career in 2020 and became a YouTuber-turned-boxer. So, in this article, let’s discuss everything about the fight that took place in Texas.

Who Is Jake Paul?

The twenty-seven-year-old, Jake Paul, is a professional boxer who, before becoming a boxer was an American YouTuber. He rose to prominence as a social media star on the popular platform, Vine. In the year 2020, the young boxer started his professional career and made his debut. In the initial days of his career, he became famous for his six consecutive victories fighting mostly against MMA fighters. The most high-profile battle he fought was against Tyson Furry’s brother, Tommy Furry which he lost by split decision in February 2023. Since then, Paul has won five fights and has defeated many celebrities such as former UFC contender Nate Diaz, former Gold Gloves champion Andre August, MMA fighter Mike Perry, and many more. In total, Paul has competed in 11 fights and has won 10 out of them.

Who Is Mike Tyson?

The fifty-eight-year-old professional boxer is commonly known in the world as Iron Mike Tyson. In 1986, he became the youngest heavyweight champion, winning a fight at the age of 20. Later in 1987, he unified all three major belts such as WBA, WBC, and IBF, and became an undisputed champion. During his professional career, Tyson has defeated a total of 44 opponents and ultimately retired from the sport in 2005. However, in 2020, he made a comeback to the ring. The heavyweight fight was against the boxing icon, Roy Jones. But the bout resulted in an unofficial draw. Due to Mike Tyson’s heavyweight boxing skills and abilities, he is often placed among the best heavyweight boxers of all time. In total, Tyson has competed in 58 fights and has won 50.

What Is The Result Of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul?

After the 8 rounds of the fight came to an end, Jake Paul was declared the winner. The heavyweight fight, which was also streamed live, was scored 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 in favor of Jake Paul.

How Much Have The Boxers Earned From The Fight?

From the heavyweight fight, which took place in Texas, both the boxers have earned a massive income. Jake Paul has earned $40 million whereas Mike Tyson has earned around $20-$30 million for the fight. Further, no title belts were on the line. The fight will go on both the boxers’ professional records as Texas boxing officials have sanctioned it.

Where Did The 8-round Heavyweight Fight Between Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Take Place?

The most memorable fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 15th November, 2024. The stadium has an eighty-thousand seating capacity and is one of the biggest stadiums. Also, it is the home of the Dallas Cowboys and is the biggest NFL stadium in the United States. Further, the stadium is the home of the Cotton Bowl Classic, The Southwest Classic, and The Big 12 Championship Game.

What Were The Timings Of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson’s Fight?

The heavyweight fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul took place on Friday, 15th November 2024. It began at 7 pm local time (1:00 GMT on 16th November). The ring walk of both the boxers began at 10 pm local time. Originally, the boxing battle was scheduled to take place on 20th July, but, it was postponed because Tyson was hospitalized due to an ulcer flare-up.

What Were The Rules And Regulations Of The Fight?

The Texas Athletic Commission has sanctioned the heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and they have labeled it as a professional fight which will directly count of the two boxers’ records. However, due to Mike Tyson’s age, which is 58, the commission has some sanctions in place. According to the commission, the fight will take place in a total of eight rounds which will last only for 2 minutes rather than 3. Further, the boxers will have to wear 14-ounce gloves instead of the regular 10-ounce gloves. Also, due to Mike Tyson’s age and Jake Paul’s ruthless attitude, the commission has made some important decisions so that nothing goes wrong.

How Much Do The Tickets Of The Fight Cost?

The cheapest ticket for the heavyweight fight was priced at $55. However, if anyone wants to get a closer look at the fight, they need to spend at least $2m for the ringside apron seats. Further, the premium hospitality package, MVP Owner’s Experience will seat two individuals in a private suite which was less than 2 meters from the ring. Other things that are included are a visit to the locker room with Mike and Jake before the fight, signed gloves from both boxers and a chance to be on the stage before the weigh-in. Further, along with the ringside apron suite, the package includes 4 seats in each of the 1st two rows.

Was The Heavyweight Fight Streamed Online?

Yes, the heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been aired live on Netflix, which is one of the biggest streaming platforms. In 2021, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions stated that his company signed a deal with Netflix because it is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. Further, Nakisa Bidarian, the other co-founder of MVP, stated that signing a deal with Netflix to stream the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring the fight on an unprecedented scale. Therefore, the heavyweight fight between the two fighters was one of the high-profile fights which streamed live on Netflix.

Is Netflix Charging Extra Money From Its Subscribers?

No, the streaming giant, Netflix is not charging extra money to its subscribers to watch the heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Though the event is not pay-per-view, but if a person doesn’t have a Netflix subscription, they will not be able to watch it.

Why Has The Heavyweight Fight Gained So Much Attention?

The heavyweight fight which was initially scheduled to take place on 20th July has gained so much attention because Jake Paul and Mike Tyson both are very popular. This is the fight of a lifetime because the young boxer is not typically known for showing respect to his opponents. In his previous fight, which was against Tommy Furry, he said that Furry boxes because he was told to do so by his father. He mentioned that Tommy Furry does not have a real heart or a real fighter inside him. With regard to this 8-round heavyweight fight, Paul has stated that his eyes are set on becoming the world champion and now he has the chance to prove himself against the greatest boxer, who is also called the baddest and most dangerous man present on the planet. Further, he has said that winning the fight would be bittersweet because he has remarkable respect for Tyson.

What Has Mike Tyson Said About The Fight?

Because there is a big age gap between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, several critics have stated that the fight may be a mistake that Tyson may be making because, in May 2023, he got severely ill. Contrary to this, the heavyweight champion has stated that there is very much fuel left in his tank and his body is in a better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s. Further, he mentioned that he has been looking forward to stepping in the ring against Jake Paul, promising that he will finish him and his professional career. Tyson has stated that he is not going to lose the fight because he can’t even fathom that thing. For Jake Paul, Tyson has said that the fight is not going to be an easy one.