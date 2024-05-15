Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend is Paul Skenes, and they are deeply in love with each other. The TikTok star met her boyfriend at the Louisiana State University through mutual as they both were studying there. The two hit it off and began dating but did not confirm anything until quite later.

Rumors of their relationship began circulating when Olivia decided to support Paul by wearing his jersey publicly at the College World Series in June 2023. Fast forward to two months later, in August 2023, the professional baseball player confirmed their relationship during his interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where he spoke about how hard it is for both of them to keep a low-profile relationship or just go out as they are always in the public eye. Then, in November 2023, the duo made their relationship social media official as Olivia posted a picture of the two on Instagram with the caption, “my fav d8.” In the picture, the couple can be seen looking absolutely like a dream in formal wear, with Paul wearing a black tux and Olivia wearing a royal blue dress.

Now that Olivia “Livvy” Dunne’s relationship status is confirmed, here are more details about Olivia Dune’s boyfriend.

Who is Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes?

Paul Skenes is a 21-year-old professional baseball player who recently made his MLB debut and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the first overall pick for the season in the 2023 MLB Draft. When he signed his first contract with Pittsburgh, he was given a $9.2 million signing bonus.

Before that, Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend attended Louisiana State University for a year, where he played for the university’s baseball team, the LSU Tigers, and helped it succeed during the 2023 Men’s College World Series. Skenes stood out throughout the tournament and won the titles National Player of the Year, National Pitcher of the Year, and College World Series Most Outstanding Player by the end of the series.

But there’s more to Paul than just his career in baseball! Before joining LSU, Skenes spent two years at the Air Force Academy. In an interview with BRPround, he mentioned that after his baseball career, he wants to serve in the military.

He said, “I would say serving is still in the picture because that’s something that you can start doing when you’re 40, 50.”

“But I think, to be honest, you only get one shot at baseball, and so that’s my goal right now.”

Talking further about his experience at the Air Force Academy, Paul said that the one thing that has followed him even after leaving the academy is the discipline he learned there. He said that when you join the academy, you are supposed to go through an intensive training of 37 days where you learn the basics. These 37 days are extremely difficult and can take a toll on you as you are supposed to figure out your life. But this is the same time that shaped him to be the person he is today.

Who are Paul Skenes’ parents?

Born in Fullerton, California, Paul Skenes is the son of Craig and Karen Skenes. Paul’s father, Craig, works for a pharmaceutical company, while his mom, Karen, is a housewife. Paul also has two siblings, Lauren being the oldest and Kristen the youngest. This makes Paul the middle child.

Both his parents do not belong to the sporting world, and Paul has come this far based on sheer talent and hard work. Paul started playing baseball in high school and represented his school for three varsity baseball seasons. He studied at El Toro High School.

How tall is Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes?

According to his LSU profile, Paul Skenes is 198 cm tall, which makes him 30 cm taller than his girlfriend, the famous gymnast Olivia.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne support for each other

Just like every power couple, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne support each other’s careers wholeheartedly. They both try to attend each other’s tournaments and also post about their partner’s success.

Recently, in May 2024, Dunne watched from the stands as Skenes had his MLB debut when Pittsburgh played against the Chicago Cubs. This was Skene’s entry into the major leagues, and Dunne made sure to be there for him. In the months before this special moment, the couple started showing more of their love story, adding to the sweetness of the milestone. Later on, Olivia also posted three pictures with her beau with the caption, “Way to go Bucco💛” on her Instagram.”