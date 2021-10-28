When Will the 2030 Fifa World Cup Host Be Announced?

The FIFA World Cup often referred to as the “World Cup” is an international federation football competition. Relentless fans are anxiously waiting for FIFA, football is not just a sport but symbolizes love and passion for many people around the world. As some people believe it’s a feeling of undeniable craze that only football fans can relate to.

All year different series are played including UEFA and many more but the craze that FIFA brings is something different. As passionately involved people are in football, they not only enjoy the sport but also obsessively love just watching the game and most of the time this leads players to win the game for their Fans. People are desperately waiting to experience the magical days of sportsmanship, discipline, and high-end skills.

Before the decision of announcing the final dates of the FIFA world cup one of the main things was to decide who will host the series. Let’s see what we know!

Is the Host Decided for the Fifa World Cup 2030?

Everyone is looking forward to the decision of the host of FIFA World Cup 2030. Nowadays, who will be the host of the 2030 FIFA world cup has been a hot topic in town. Everyone is wondering who is going to grab this golden chance that might come once in a lifetime.

Many countries have come forward to benefit from the amazing opportunity of hosting the FIFA world cup. There is a long list of countries which includes Spain, Colombia, Morocco, Egypt, Argentina, etc.

Well, if we talk about countries, several bids were also proposed by African countries, European countries, Asian countries, and South American countries. On 17th June 2018, the very first bid was proposed. This was proposed by Royal Moroccan Football Federation which involves two major possibilities which include the Tunisia-Algeria Duo and the second one is Spain -Portugal.

Will Israel Be the Host for the Fifa World Cup 2030? Is the Decision Final?

It has been rumored that Israel has shown interest in hosting the FIFA world cup 2030 along with the neighbors which created a huge buzz among football fans.

According to the news, the president of FIFA, Mr. Gianni Infantino, talked with higher authorities that were dealing with the decision of hosting the FIFA world cup. A meeting was held between them on October 21st, 2021 Thursday. Also, it has to be noted that Infantino is the first-ever FIFA head who visited Israel for deciding the host of the FIFA World Cup.

After that meeting, the prime minister of Israel tweeted regarding the things that were discussed during the meeting. The tweet welcomed the FIFA World Cup and all the people related to football. The tweet ended with ‘That’s a goal we can all work towards’.

Furthermore, it has been rumored that Israel received backlash from Palestine. Most of the Palestinians did not like what Israel is trying to do. They were referring to the visit of Mr. Gianni Infantino to the Muslim cemetery.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) was mainly concerned with the fact that the Museum which he visited was a Muslim cemetery in Jerusalem. PFA considers that a flagrant of the feelings of millions of Muslims all over the world.

Moreover, PFA added that politicizing sports will not bring peace. Now, the question is will Israel remain the host for the FIFA world cup 2030, or due to ongoing political situations, Infantino will take his decision back as Israel has become the hot topic nowadays due to disrupting the peace conditions in that region.

Until the final decisions let’s wait but it can be surely said that Israel is definitely under the host list. Although few other countries will try to take this glorious chance of hosting The FIFA world cup 2030. Let’s see how matters unfold for the football fans.