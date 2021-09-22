Violet Evergarden: The Movie Cast, synopsis, and more

To this day, Violet Evergarden continues to be one of the most breathtakingly and stunning anime collections of this new generation. From the visuals to the storyline to the noticeably robust but tragic protagonist, for lots of fanatics of the anime, this collection holds a unique region of their hearts. And it’s no surprise why this anime nevertheless stays a hidden gem years later. This is one of the most important reasons because of which Violet Evergarden: The Movie is coming to life.

Earlier this year, Netflix introduced that they may be solely answerable for bringing enthusiasts of Violet Evergarden some other modern-day film. Fast ahead some months later, the film is subsequently will launch on the streaming platform very soon. Before it does, here is the latest update on it.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie release date

The much-awaited movie will release on Netflix on Oct. 13, 2021. The movie will probably be about 2 hours and 20 mins long which will be exciting. Additionally, each of the Japanese-dubbing and English-dubbing of the movie is being done so that it is ready by the release date. Thus, be prepared to sit in front of your screens and watch Violet Evergarden: The Movie on October 13.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie Voice Cast

The cast of the upcoming movie will be the same voice actors from the original anime series. Attack on Titan voice actress Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden

Takehito Koyasu

Kiuchi Hidenobu

Haruka Tomatsu

Koki Uchiyama will voice the characters Claudia Hodgins, Dietfried Bougainvillea, Iris Cannary, and Benedict Blue, respectively.

Lastly, Daisuke Namikawa will return to voice the beloved character, Gilbert Bougainvillea.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie synopsis

As we know, the anime instructed the tale of a younger lady looking for her reason after first of all being handiest the struggle are device and after dropping the individual that she values the most — Gilbert Bougainvillea. Still not able to neglect him, Violet units out at the venture to jot down one closing letter to the fallen soldier in hopes to subsequently pass ahead from her loss. But the street to recuperation isn’t easy.

Trailer

The trailer for the anime movie has been released. And it gives you a gist of what to expect from the movie. In fact, it seems quite promising and we are sure the movie won’t disappoint the show’s fans at all.