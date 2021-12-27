USD to PKR – 170.40 PKR against 1 USD on Google And Yahoo Exchange Rate

As of 28th December 2020 PST, all of the sudden the exchange rate of USD to PKR dropped to 170.40 PKR per USD on both Google and Yahoo Exchanges. However, exchange rate according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) inter-bank closing were 178.17 PKR per USD.

However, the inter-bank has to open trading after few hours. This seems to be a Google and Yahoo Exchange System glitch only for the PKR currency.

Moreover, Yahoo Exchange System corrected the value after the short interval. But as highlighted you can see a major drop in the image. Still Google system has to update the correct price of USD to PKR.

For the all the traders, we have seen there was not any drop in USD to PKR conversion. This was just due to small glitch will be resolved soon. According to XE USD to PKR is still trading at the value of 178.51282 PKR against 1 USD.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates as mentioned in this post have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)