Trump Predictions 2017 to 2024

As the 2024 presidential elections are approaching, the statements made by Donald Trump, one of the presidential candidates, have caught widespread attention. His predictions and statements are mostly about the betterment of the American people, ranging from economic growth, national security, international relations, and so on. During his first presidential term, Donald Trump made many assertions which he repeated during the election campaign of his second presidential term. So, let’s take a look at all the predictions and things that Trump has done for the United States.

Trump Predicted That US Stock Market Would Grow During His Tenure

As the 2024 presidential elections are just around the corner, investors around the world are betting on rising volatility. This is because the US elections are a significant event affecting the US stock markets. In 2017, Donald Trump predicted before his first term, that the stock markets would boom during his tenure. From 2017 until the end of 2021, the US stock markets saw an increase with several stocks reaching record highs. During his 2024 election campaign, the same assertions have been made. The Bank of Italy has suggested that if Trump wins it will bring more volatility to the bond market and higher prices with lower volatility.

He Promised To Implement Tax Cuts During His Tenure For Economic Growth

The former president proposed during his first tenure that he would implement tax cuts, that provide a larger relative benefit to the higher-income taxpayers. In 2017, he signed the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act which reduced major corporate taxes and also adjusted the individual tax brackets. Recently, the same claims have been repeated by the presidential candidate while campaigning in New York. In his latest proposal, he said that he would reverse a $10000 deduction cap on state and local taxes. He also mentioned that he would introduce a series of tax cuts for tipped workers, senior citizens, people earning overtime, and people in high-tax states.

Trump Advocates For Increasing Fossil Fuel Production Which Could Boost Oil and Gas Output

The presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have contrasting opinions on the climate change issue. During his first tenure, Trump claimed that he would be rolling back some climate regulations and significantly advocated for more fossil fuel production. In 2018, his administration took several steps to deregulate the energy sector which in turn promoted oil and gas exploration. During his 2024 election campaign, Trump stated that he would likely roll back or loosen the US methane capture rules, lowering production costs for drillers. Also, he has indicated support for more oil production during his tenure. Further, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management might shift its focus to natural gas extraction and offshore oil.

The Former President Appointed Conservative Judges

During his first tenure, Donald Trump appointed three conservative judges to the federal judiciary because he wanted them to favor his claims. Trump is one of those politicians who does everything for the benefit of his political and personal interests. However, since he left the presidential office in 2021, the court has shown little interest in his legal cases. When Trump reached out to the court to prevent the prosecutors from obtaining his financial records, the court rejected his claims. During his 2024 election campaign, he will do the same so that he can influence the judiciary’s composition.

Former President Pledged To Move The US Embassy From Israel To Jerusalem

During his first tenure, Trump pledged to relocate the US Embassy from Israel to Jerusalem. In May 2018, the proclamation was officially signed by Donald Trump, who also released a statement after this. When the American embassy was moved from Tel Aviv, Jerusalem was made Israel’s capital. This was done because, in 1955, Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Act and requested the federal government to move the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump Made USA’s Withdrawal From the Paris Climate Agreement Official

In 2017, Donald Trump announced that he was planning to withdraw the USA’s name from the Paris Climate Agreement because of some economic concerns. The agreement aims to keep the rise in global temperature below 2C above the pre-industrial levels. It also aims to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5C. In 2017, the withdrawal process officially began and in 2020, the official announcement was made. However, when Joe Biden took over the presidential office, he rejoined the agreement. Recently, Trump has stated in his election campaign, that he would again exit the PCA again if he wins.

Donald Trump Signed The Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act

In 2017, when Trump became the president, he signed a bill that provided better healthcare options for veterans. The former president signed the Veterans Choice Program and Improvement Act which stated that military veterans would continue to receive healthcare in the civilian sector when it is not available to them at the Veterans Affairs Department. According to Trump, the bill will improve and extend the program, so that more veterans can see the doctor of their choice and do not have to wait to go to VA care.

Pressurized NATO Members to Increase Its Military Funding

During his 2024 election campaign, Donald Trump threatened to leave NATO because he wanted countries to increase defense spending. NATO has always been a favorite topic of Trump because he made the same assertions or threats during his first presidential term. He suggested that the US should actually be paying 2% of its GDP and not 4%. The same topic has been raised by Trump during the 2024 election campaign, wherein he is pressuring NATO allies to increase defense spending to 2% of their GDP.

Trade Tariffs Imposed By Donald Trump To Protect US Producers

Donald Trump has always been open about his plans to impose trade tariffs because he wants to protect American industries. When Trump took charge of the presidential office in 2017, he renegotiated several trade deals, imposed taxes on Chinese products that were imported from the country, and also renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump has called this agreement the worst trade deal ever and replaced it with the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. Recently, Trump has said that he will increase average tariffs on US imports from China by 60% and others by 20%.

Signed the First Step Act In 2018

In 2018, Donald Trump brought significant prison reform by signing the First Step Act. This act transformed the criminal justice system by cutting unnecessarily long federal sentences and improving conditions in the federal prison. The act also expands rehabilitative opportunities, reduces the minimum sentences for some drug-related crimes, and also bans shackling of pregnant women.

Economic Sanctions On Iran After Abandoning the Nuclear Deal

Under the Donald Trump administration, the US ended its participation in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. According to this deal, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from some economic sanctions. In 2016, certain sanctions were lifted by the US as part of the deal. However, by ending the country’s involvement in the deal, Trump reinstated the lifted sanctions, putting economic pressure on Iran once again. From 2018 to 2021, the Trump Administration imposed more than 1500 sanctions on Iran such as targeting its trade in gold, the automotive sector, and industrial metals. Also, the US has targeted Iran’s shipping, aviation, and banking industries.

Abraham Accord Peace Deal Secured By Trump Between Israel and Many Arab Nations

During his tenure, in 2020, Donald Trump secured historic peace deals between Israel and several other Arab nations such as the UAE, Sudan, Jordan, Morocco, and many other Middle Eastern countries. The vision of this deal is the promote peace, security, and prosperity in the world. Through these peace deals, the countries have committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors and begun cooperation in trade, security, healthcare, and education.

Operation Warp Speed Initiated By Donald Trump

Donald Trump, during his first presidential tenure, initiated Operation Warp Speed for the rapid development of the Covid-19 vaccine. It was a federal effort by the Trump administration which supported multiple Covid-19 vaccine candidates to speed up its development. In similar words, it is a public-private partnership that was initiated by the American government to accelerate the manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Donald Trump’s Administration Rolled Back Clean Water Protections

During his tenure in the White House, Trump rolled back several environmental rules and this list also includes some clean water protections. In 2019, the administration of Donald Trump announced that they were repealing a major Obama-era clean water regulation, that has placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near rivers, streams, and other water bodies. According to the rollback, now the polluters will no longer need permission to discharge harmful chemicals into water bodies. This rollback shows that the former president has little regard for the issue of climate change.

Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policy of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has always been open about making strict rules with regard to immigrants. When he won the presidential elections for the first time, he imposed a zero-tolerance immigration policy. In 2017, he issued an order that banned the admission of immigrants, travelers, and refugees from 7 different Muslim-majority nations. Later in 2020, the number was increased to 13. During his 2024 election campaign, Trump promised that if he wins for the second time, he will crack down on illegal immigration and put restrictions on legal immigration. In addition, Trump is vowing to launch the biggest domestic deportation operation.

$1.5 Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Plan Made By Donald Trump

Shortly after taking up the presidential office in 2017, Trump revealed his infrastructure policy in which the government would spend $1.5 trillion dollars. Though this initiative is incomplete as of now, but he pledged that this amount would be used to fix the cities and rebuild the highways, airports, tunnels, schools, and hospitals.

Trump Promises To Make The Affordable Care Act Or Obamacare More Stronger

During his first tenure as the president of the United States, Trump majorly focused on reversing and repealing laws and initiatives brought by former presidents. One such initiative was the Affordable Care Act of Obamacare, which he pledged to make stronger. Now, in his 2024 election campaign, Trump stated that instead of terminating, he will make it better and less expensive. However, on Trump’s comments, Joe Biden emphasized that Trump wants to rip away health care coverage from millions of Americans and is touting his own actions to strengthen the landmark health reform law. Also, it has been stated that initially, Trump had 4 years to repeal or replace this law, but made very few changes such as cutting the enrollment period in half and increasing the visibility of insurance agents.

Trump Opposed the Green New Deal

In 2019, former president Donald Trump opposed the Green New Deal and voiced his opposition. This deal calls for public policy to address the issue of climate change along with focusing on other things such as job creation, reducing economic inequality, and increasing economic growth. Later in 2020, he again voiced his opposition by declaring that the Green New Deal would result in demolishing the Empire State Building and abolishing all the animals.

Trump’s Mexico City Policy Or The Global Gag Rule

In 2017, Donald Trump issued a presidential memorandum regarding the Mexico City Policy which reinstates and expands this policy which was adopted under the previous Republican administration in 1984. This rule requires foreign non-governmental organizations receiving US global health assistance to certify that they do not use their own non-US funds to provide abortion services, advocate for abortion laws’ liberalization, and counsel patients about the option of abortion. The version of this policy by Donald Trump extends the restrictions to $8.8 billion in the global health assistance of the US.

Trump Administration Has Made Efforts To Combat Human Trafficking

During his first presidential term, Donald Trump signed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act in 2020 along with an executive order on combating human trafficking and online child exploitation in the United States. By signing the order, Trump created a position in the White House, focused solely on combating human trafficking in the United States. He has also released a National Action Plan to end human trafficking, both domestically and internationally. During his term, he signed several bills such as the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, Abolish Human Trafficking Act, Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, and Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Former President Has Criticised The WHO And Has Stated That The Funding Will Be Directed Elsewhere

When the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing, Donald Trump criticized the World Health Organization for mismanaging the pandemic when it emerged from China. He stated that the organization failed to obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion. Further, he accused the WHO has an alarming lack of independence from China which means that the organization is too close to China, failing to handle the outbreak. Also, he mentioned that the WHO has been trusting China’s assertions of keeping the virus under control too blindly. Due to all these, Trump stated that he would cut US funding for WHO and divert it somewhere else.

Reversed The US Treasury Sanctions On North Korea

During his first presidential term, Donald Trump reversed the severe sanctions on North Korea imposed by the US Treasury that restrict economic activities and target a large list of individuals and businesses. With regard to his decision, he stated that he personally likes North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. This move was concerning to many American people because it seemed that the personal choices of Donald Trump could influence the foreign policy of the USA.

Trump Signed An Executive Order On Prescription Drug Prices

In 2020, Donald Trump signed an executive order that according to him, would lower the cost of prescription drugs by prioritizing the American drugs first. However, some experts believe that this order won’t lead to any quick changes in drug prices because it will not make an immediate difference for people buying medications. This action was taken by Trump nearly two months after the former president signed a different executive order with the same name. However, he held the order back to see if he could negotiate a better deal with the medicine companies.

Trump Will Protect And Support Police And Law Enforcement

Crime has always been the focal point for Donald Trump and in the 2024 election campaign, he is putting this forward again. During his first presidential term, the former president started several programs and initiatives to protect the interests of police and law enforcement officers. Recently, he has cast himself as a law and order candidate and stated that police officers should have immunity from prosecution because they shouldn’t be held responsible for certain acts they do while doing their jobs. He has pledged to bring back law and order in the US by including a large amount of money to help police departments in keeping, hiring, and training officers around the country.

Trump Opposed the Use Of Critical Race Theory

The Critical Race Theory has been strongly opposed by Donald Trump during his first presidential term and it is predicted that he will do the same if he wins the second term. It is a framework that examines how racism is embedded in laws and institutions. According to Trump, CRT creates division and influences people in a negative way. Trump has also signed an executive order to stop federal agencies and contractors from using this theory because it is un-American.

Donald Trump Has Been Opposing Gun Control Measures

Gun control is a very important issue for the country of America and in the 2024 presidential elections, it has been a topic of contention. Donald Trump has stated that he will protect the gun rights of the American people and would repeal or reverse the laws made by former presidents that infringe on people’s gun rights. According to Trump, every American has a god-given right to protect themselves and their family. Shortly after taking over the presidential office in 2017, Trump rolled back the regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun. During his election campaign, he stated that he would terminate every single one of Harris-Biden’s attacks on law-abiding gun owners and would stand up for the right to bear arms, enshrined in the Constitution. Further, Trump has been endorsed by the NRA at its Annual Convention where he stated that no one will lay a finger on the firearms of people if he wins the elections.

USA’s Withdrawal From The Open Skies Treaty

The Open Skies Treaty is an agreement that allows countries to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over each other’s territories. This implies that the member countries of this treaty can fly planes without weapons over each other’s territories to gather information. However, in 2019, it was reported that the United States is considering to withdraw. In 2020, Donald Trump announced that the country would be withdrawing from the treaty due to alleged Russian violations. Further, the Trump administration has cited Russian restrictions on open skies flights as the reason why it sought to exit the treaty, accusing Moscow of imposing limits on flights near its enclave of Kaliningrad. Also, the US has accused Russia of denying flights within 6.2 miles of the Georgia-Russia border.

The Administration Has Weaken Auto Emissions Standards

During his first presidential term, Trump’s administration rolled back major Obama-ear climate policy. This move will weaken the auto emissions standards which will result in cheaper cars for consumers. However, several consumer watchdog organizations, environmental groups, and the Environmental Protection Agency have stated their concerns about this move, saying that the weakened standards will lead to more dirty air and increase costs for consumers at the gas pumps. Further, the Trump administration has stated the new rule will save lives because people will now buy newer and safer vehicles. But critics have mentioned that there will be more premature deaths from increased air pollution.

Trump’s Administration Imposed Harsh Sanctions On Venezuela

In 2017, the Donald Trump government imposed serious sanctions on Venezuela which prohibited the country’s access to the financial markets of the US. Also, he signed an executive order that stated that all the property and interests in property of the government of Venezuela that are in the United States are blocked and can not be transferred, exported, paid, or withdrawn. The order also bans the transaction with the Venezuelan authorities whose assets are blocked. This move not only targeted the government but also individuals, companies, and countries doing business with the government. However, in 2023, the US decided to ease the sanctions on Venezuela with regard to the oil and gold sectors.

Donald Trump Wants To Shut Down The US Department of Education

Education has always been an important topic of discussion in the USA, however, this time, neither Trump nor Kamala Harris are focusing much on it. During his 2024 election campaign, Trump stated that he wants to shut down the US Department of Education, which oversees a nearly $800 billion budget spanning from pre-k to higher education. Also, Trump supports universal school choice which involves allowing families to use public money to pay for private schools. During his first presidential term, Trump supported school choice which means parents could use public funding to send their kids to a school of their choice. Trump believes that this move will give parents more control over their children’s education. According to him, school choice is a civil rights issue that will result in higher graduation rates, parental satisfaction, and increased competition among schools.

Trump Signed Executive Order To Weaken To Weaken Social Media Companies

In 2020, Donald Trump signed an order that aimed at limiting the legal protections enjoyed by big social media companies. He stated from the Oval Office that he was just trying the defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers. According to him, a small handful of powerful social media companies control the vast portion of public and private communications in the United States. In addition, he mentioned that tech companies have too much control over what people see and share online. He argued that these companies can freely censor, limit, and change the information which directly affects how people communicate and interact. In contrast to this, Twitter called Trump’s move a politicized approach to a landmark law.

Trump Signed A Law To Establish US Space Force

In 2019, the administration of Donald Trump created a new military branch Space Force by signing a law. It’s the 6th branch of the US Armed Services and the first new military service since the Air Force was created. According to Trump, space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain in which American superiority is needed. Initially, the Space Force will fall within the Department of Air Force, however, after one year it will have its own representation on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Space Force will take up the space-related jobs already done by the Air Force, Navy, and Army. It does not create new missions but actually focuses on the reorganization

Trump Increased Tariffs On Chinese Products

In 2018, under section 301 of the Trade Act 1974, the former president signed a memorandum in which he instructed the United States Trade Representative to apply tariffs of around $50 billion on the goods and products made by China. During his first presidential term, Trump emphasized that tariffs would be imposed due to Chinese theft of the United States intellectual property. In the 2024 election campaign, this was the focal point of Trump, who proposed that 60% tariffs would be imposed on Chinese goods if he won the election this time.