Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 Renewed?

The popular Japanese dark fantasy TV series Tokyo Ghoul has received immense praise and appreciation from critics all around the world. The show follows the journey of Ken Keneki, a teenager who is turned into a half-ghoul by his date! There are lots of obstacles in Ken’s path and he must overcome them all to continue living his normal life. From controlling himself around humans to struggling to fit into the ghoul world, he finds himself alone and scared. The story is exciting, the plot twists are spectacular and the production is nothing less than perfection. The series currently has four seasons with talks of a fifth one increasing day by day. Is Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 confirmed for production? Is it going to come to our screens anytime soon? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 including its plot, release date, and trailer.

Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 Release Date

Season 1 of Tokyo Ghoul debuted in July 2014 with the second season releasing in 2015. Season 3 followed suit and premiered in April 2018. The latest season, i.e. Season 4 of Tokyo Ghoul came out in October 2018. It has been almost three years since fans got to watch a new episode of Tokyo Ghoul and unfortunately, there is no official news about a new season coming out any time soon. The ending of Season 4 tied up all loose ends and gave the series a complete end. Thus, it is highly unlikely that fans will get a fifth season.

However, keeping in mind the large time gap between Season 2 and 3, we can’t completely rule out the possibility of Season 5. This means that there is a small chance that the producers might actually fulfill fans’ demands and give them a fifth season. All in all, there is a small possibility of getting a Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 but we will have to wait for an official announcement to be sure.

Plot

Season 4 pretty much wrapped up the whole story. In fact, it covered up more than 100 manga chapters in one season! In the season finale, we see all characters getting a happy ending and Ghouls and Humans living peacefully together. There is no more source material for season 5. Thus, if season 5 does premiere it will have a completely new storyline full of adventures, ghouls, and danger.

Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 Cast

The main cast will be returning for Season 5 including

Natsuki Hanae who is the voice actor for the lead character- Ken Kaneki

Michael Tatum who is the voice actor for Shuu Tsukiyama

Sora Amamiya who is the voice actor for Touka Kirishima

Natsumi Fujiwara who is the voice actor for Tooru Mutsuki

Trailer

The series has not been picked up for a fifth season as of yet. Hence, there is a trailer for Tokyo Ghoul Season 5.