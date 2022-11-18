The Pale Blue Eye Official Poster Shows Christian Bale in Lead Role: Check Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Pale Blue Eye is coming soon on Netflix, and we cannot wait for it. With Christian Bale as the male lead, who would not want to know more about this movie? Here is everything we know so far:

What is the movie The Pale Blue Eye About?

The Pale Blue Eye, a forthcoming Netflix horror movie, is aiming to scare us in the first few months of 2023. Christian Bale, who plays Augustus Landor, serves as a co-producer on the new project alongside Crazy Heart and Out of the Furnace director Scott Cooper.

The Pale Blue Eye is an adaptation of a novel by Louis Bayard about an investigation into a string of killings. These murders occurred in 1830 at West Point, the United States Military Academy. A senior detective, played by Christian Bale, will look into the killings with the help of a young cadet who will grow up to become the famed author Edgar Allan Poe because of his attention to detail.

Despite early promises, The Pale Blue Eye will not be joining Netflix until 2023. The film will debut in two parts. On December 23, it will have a limited theatrical release. Then on January 6, 2023, it will be available on Netflix around the world.

What is the Plot of The Pale Blue Eye?

According to the plot synopsis, “The Pale Blue Eye” is set in the year 1830. The film follows the exploits of a detective named Augustus Landor as he investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in New York with the help of a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe. This is all we know about the plot. We’ll get to see much more when the movie is released.

Trailer

Yes, a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye has been released by Netflix, and it does look fairly disturbing, creepy, and intriguing. Watch it below:

The first scene of the trailer for the suspense film features the discovery of a body at the United States Military Academy. The trailer gives a good impression of the film’s visual style, which is grim and appropriately reflects the setting in the nineteenth century.

Who Will Be in The Cast of The Pale Blue Eye?

We will be seeing our favorite Batman, AKA Christian Bale. In 2023, Christian Bale will star in his first major Netflix Original film. He will be playing the main lead, Augustus. Furthermore, Harry Melling from Harry Potter will be playing the role of Young Edgar Allan Poe. Edgar assisted Augustus in his research at West Point before he became a famous novelist.

We will also get to see the following actors in the upcoming Netflix thriller:

Gillian Anderson,

Lucy Boynton,

Charlotte Gainsbourg,

Toby Jones,

Harry Lawtey,

Simon McBurney,

Hadley Robinson,

Timothy Spall,

Joey Brooks,

Brennan Cook,

Gideon Glick,

Fred Hechinger,

Matt Helm,

Jack Irving,

Steven Maier,

Charlie Tahan,

Robert Duvall.

Where Can You Watch The Pale Blue Eye?

Soon After its release, it will be available on Netflix. So, all you need is a subscription to Netflix!

