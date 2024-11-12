The Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Could Produce Fireballs. Here’s How to Watch Northern Taurid Meteor Shower

The Northern Taurid meteor shower is a popular celestial event that has the ability to produce fireballs. This year, if the stargazers have missed the opportunity to get a glimpse of the first branch of the meteor shower, they now have another opportunity to witness the celestial display. In mid-November this year, the Taurids are reaching their peak, which might be a treat for the stargazers. Taurids are famous for moving at a slow pace which is about 65000 miles per hour. This is why Taurids have not gained fame like Perseids and Orinoids. Another reason why Northern and Southern Taurids are popular is that they can produce a lot of fireballs, which are bright meteors that explode in colorful flashes of light. Usually in late fall every year, many people report seeing these fireballs when the Taurid shower is at its peak. Though the Southern Taurid has already reached its peak, but people can still watch the Northern branch. So, in this article, we will discuss everything related to the Northern Taurid meteor shower including how people can watch it.

What Is The Parent Comet of Northern Taurid Meteor Shower?

It is said that asteroids are the objects which are responsible for the Northern Taurid meteor shower and these asteroids are related to a comet. The name of the asteroid is 2004 TG10, which was found by the Spacewatch Program in the year 2004. The orbit of this asteroid around the sun perfectly matches that of Comet Encke, which according to many scientists, was once a part of a much larger object called the Encke Complex. In addition, there are reports that around 20,000 years ago, a large object broke up which created the Comet Encke along with many meteors and asteroids.

Is 2004 TG10 The Only Asteroid Which Produces Meteor Showers?

According to several studies, 2004 TG10 is just one of 10 asteroids that might be responsible for the Northern Taurid meteor shower. The group of these ten asteroids is called the Taurid Complex which includes comet 2P/Encke and several other objects which fall near the Earth and share similar orbital characteristics. Also, it is said that the Taurid Complex might have originated from a large body that disintegrated many years ago, leading to the formation of these tiny fragments. Therefore, the Northern Taurid meteor shower is the result of multiple objects within this complex and not solely from 2004 TG10.

What Is Parent Comet Responsible For The Southern Taurid Meteor Shower?

The meteor shower that radiates from the Southern Taurid comes from Comet Encke, whose official name is 2P/Encke. This comet was actually discovered many years before it received its actual name. It was found by a French comet hunter named Pierre Mechian in 1786, who found this comet for only three days and did not calculate its orbit. Later, the comet was found by Caroline Herschel, Jean-Louis Pons, Hofrath Huth, and Bovard. All these comet hunters found or discovered this comet in different years.

How The Comet Was Tracked?

In November 1818, Jean-Louis Pons picked up a comet and tracked it for a total of 48 days. He calculated an orbit for this one by using some new computing techniques and came up with an orbital solution suggesting that the comet takes approximately 3.3 years to revolve around the sun once. After 6 weeks of work was done, he linked this comet to the other comets that were found in the years 1786, 1795, and 1805. After all this, the comet received the name Encke and this has the shortest orbital period as compared to other major comets present in the solar system.

Was Encke Part Of Any Larger Comet In The Past?

Some recent theories have suggested that the Comet Encke was part of a larger comet in the past that broke into pieces twenty thousand years ago. Due to this event, many small asteroids were produced which are now responsible for the production of this meteor shower. According to many scientists, there are three other meteor showers that are attributed to the Comet Encke. They also believe that one stream of material from the Encke Complex might have caused the Tunguska meteor event in 1908, where a huge explosion happened over the region of Siberia. The Encke Complex is a group that consists of several asteroids, comets, and debris that travel through the solar system. It was predicted that the Comet Encke would return in October 2023 during which the stargazers from Northern Hemisphere might have a good view in the morning sky. It was stated that the comet might be the brightest similar to 6.6 magnitude. However, its close proximity to the sun made its observation difficult because it was only visible in the morning sky.

What Are Taurid Fireballs?

The fireballs that are produced during the Taurid meteor showers are exceptionally bright meteors that typically arise during the months of October and November every year. These fireballs are larger in size and are often described as dramatic explosions of light. The fireballs come from the debris which is left by Comet Encke and several other objects in the Taurid Complex. These fireballs are more common in nature than other normal fireballs because the debris trail of Taurids contains huge particles that burn brighter when they enter the Earth’s surface. More clearly, these fireballs can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere during night or evening. Also, they are seen during the Swarn Years. These years are when Earth passes through the denser part of the Taurid stream, leading to an increase in the production of fireballs. In the past, 2008, 2015, and 2022 saw massive fireball activity.

What Is The Best Time To Watch The Southern Taurid Meteor Shower?

According to some studies, the Southern Taurid meteor shower is active from mid-September to the end of November but its peak occurs during the time of early November. In 2024, the best time to watch this shower is probably late October to early November. The reason behind this is that the first quarter moon falls on 9th November 2024. Also, it is because the Southern and Northern Taurids overlap with each other in October and November. Due to these reasons, stargazers can see more meteor showers.

Why Are The Peak Dates Of Southern And Northern Taurid Meteor Showers Different?

The main reason behind the different peak dates of Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers is that they originate from 2 separate streams of debris left by Comet Encke and several other objects in the Taurid Complex. It has been revealed that the Southern Taurid originates from one part of the debris stream and the Northern Taurid originates from a different part. Because they originate from different sections, they do not reach Earth simultaneously, causing different peak dates. The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks in late November, whereas the Southern Taurid peaks in the early days of November. Though the two meteor showers are siblings of each other, but their different orbit activities result in different peak times.

When To Watch The Northern Taurid Meteor Showers?

The Northern Taurid meteor showers can be seen when the constellation Taurus is above the horizon between the months of September and November. The Southern Taurids meteor shower, which happens every year from 28th September to 8th December already reached its peak last week. Now, it is time for the Northern Taurid meteor shower, which happens every year from 13th October to 2nd December. If you are a stargazer then, you can catch a glimpse of it on Monday and Tuesday nights. The Taurid meteor showers last for weeks and move at a slow pace but have higher visibility as compared to other meteor showers like Perseids and Orionids. However, even at their peak, neither the Southern nor the Northern Taurids aren’t very active. They only produce about 5 meteors per hour which is less than other meteor showers. Further, the meteors they produce are typically bright and big in size, which leads to an increase in the fireball activity.

How Can A Person Watch The Taurid Meteor Showers?

The Taurid meteor showers come from the direction of the Taurus Constellation and can be seen by the stargazers from almost anywhere from the Earth. However, the only place where they aren’t visible is the South Pole. The best time to watch these meteor showers is after midnight and before dawn because that is the time when the moon would not interfere with the Taurus Constellation and display where the meteors seem to radiate. The Taurus can be found in the Orion Constellation located in the northeast direction. It is a bright red star called Aldebaran and a dipper-shaped star cluster called Pleiades. If you are in a dark location, then you do not need telescopes and binoculars to see the shooting stars. According to the American Meteor Society, the moon will be about 79% full when the Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks this week, and this will make seeing the meteors in the evening more challenging.

Why Do Taurid Meteor Showers Happen?

The Taurid meteor showers primarily occur when Earth passes through the debris trail left by the comets and other objects as they move around the sun. The debris which is also known as space rocks or meteoroids collides with the atmosphere of Earth at a very high speed and disperses which leads to the creation of colorful and sparkly streaks in the sky. These fireballs or shooting stars are known as meteors and if the meteoroids survive their trip to the Earth without getting destroyed, then they are called meteorites. Many astronomers believe that the meteors produced by both Northern and Southern Taurids are the debris left behind by Encke’s comet. Also, Encke’s comet has the shortest orbital period of any other known comet in the solar system which is approximately 3.3 years around the sun.

Some Tips For Catching A Glimpse

If you missed the opportunity to watch the Sourthern Taurid meteor shower, then you can watch the Northern Taurid meteor show because it is close to its peak. Before this, check the phase of the moon because a darker moon offers great visibility, and avoid those nights when the moon is full and bright. Be patient while watching the meteor shower because you can typically expect five to ten meteors per hour. Also, do not forget to bring your essentials such as a warm blanket, food, water, and a sitting chair so that you can enjoy the moment. Dr. Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University has said that for the best viewing experience, the gazer should wait until later at night when the moon is closer to the setting, allowing for clearer skies and better visibility.

What’s The Best Way To Watch The Meteor Shower?

Many people wait for months to catch a glimpse of the meteor showers because they are one of the most beautiful celestial events. Those who are trying to get a peek at the meteors should do so after midnight from the areas that have little to light pollution. Several scientists have advised that the gazers should look at the sky while lying down on the ground and wait for at least thirty minutes for their eyes to adjust to the sky’s darkness. In the northeastern sky, the meteors should appear near the Taurus Constellation. Further, the optimal time for a meteor sighting may vary depending on the area. So if you want to check the best time to experience this cosmic phenomenon in your area, then enter your location into the Old Farmer’s Almanac moonrise and moonset calculator, which will help you determine the time.

What Are The Other Upcoming Celestial Events?

Apart from the Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers, a few celestial events remain before the end of 2024, according to the American Meteor Society. These are:-

Leonids might occur from 16th to 17th November.

Geminids can take place from 12th to 13th December.

Ursids might happen from 21st to 22 December.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, two full moons remain. One is on 15 November 2024, the beaver moon or supermoon, and the other is the cold moon, which will take place on 15 December 2024.