SuperMoon Brings Higher-Than-Usual King Tides to South Florida

Florida, a popular state in the United States of America, has recently caught a lot of attention due to Hurricane Milton, which has caused a lot of destruction. Now, the South Florida residents are preparing for probable flooding, but it is not because of a normal hurricane, tornado, or thunderstorm. Rather, the flooding will be due to King Tides, caused due to the SuperMoon occurring in the state. King Tides are a natural event in which the high tides of a water body rise too high. These super high tides happen a few times a year and can cause water levels to increase than normal. So, in this article, we will learn everything about this recent event that is about to take place in South Florida.

What Is A SuperMoon?

A new Moon happens when the Moon itself, in its monthly orbit of the Earth, goes between the Earth and the Sun and then the Full Moon takes place when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. Therefore, a SuperMoon is a natural event that happens when the full moon is at a very close position to the Earth in its orbit. Also, we can say that when a new or full Moon closely coincides with the Perigee, we have a SuperMoon. This results in making the moon look brighter and bigger than its usual appearance.

From Where Did The Term SuperMoon Came From?

The popular term, SuperMoon was originated by Richard Nolle, a renowned astrologer in the year 1979. According to him, a SuperMoon is a full or a new Moon when it is at its closest point to the Earth, also widely known as the Perigee. Further, Nolle has coined that SuperMoons are the brightest and biggest full moons of the year, appearing about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger than a normal moon. When a SuperMoon occurs in a state or country, it can affect the water bodies significantly, causing the tides to rise at a higher level and increasing the risk of flooding.

Why Do SuperMoons Appear Brighter Than The Normal Moon?

Normally, SuperMoons appear brighter and bigger than the normal Moon. This is just because according to some astrologers, the SuperMoon looks 8 percent bigger and about 15 percent brighter than a regular moon just because it is closer to the Earth than usual. Further, it is said that the SuperMoon exceeds the disk size of a micro moon by 14 percent and exceeds the brightness by 30 percent. If you are a moon lover, then you should definitely watch the SuperMoon because there’s actually potential that you will notice that the SuperMoon actually appears brighter than the usual moon.

What Were SuperMoons Originally Called?

Before the term SuperMoon originated, this type of occurrence was called by a different name. In the past, when the new or full moon moved to the closest point of the Earth in its orbit, it was called a Perigean Full Moon or Perigean New Moon, by many astrologers. Though the term SuperMoon is very modern and catchier, the concept of a larger and closer moon has always been recognized in astronomy.

How Many Times Does A SuperMoon Occurs In A Year?

Usually, in a year, SuperMoon occurs three to four times. This is just because a SuperMoon is a new or full moon that happens when it is at the perigee of the Earth, also called the closest point to the Earth in its orbit. Further, SuperMoons do not take place in a regular monthly pattern but they actually occur in a yearly pattern. It is in reality the timing of the orbit which determines how many SuperMoons will occur in a year.

How Many SuperMoons Will Occur This Year?

In 2024, according to several astrologers, we have four SuperMoons which are listed below:

19th August 2024- 224,917 miles

18th September 2024- 222,131 miles

17th October 2024- 222,055 miles

15th November 2024- 224,853 miles

It is said that the SuperMoon occurring on 17th October 2024, that is today, is the closest of the four SuperMoons taking place this year.

Why Do SuperMoons Affect Water Bodies?

It is always said that SuperMoons affect the water bodies or oceans in general because the gravitational pull of the moon, when it is 90 percent closest to the Earth in its orbit, is relatively stronger. This is the case because when the Moon is closest to the Earth, the size of the Earth takes up the distance between them. Due to this, the size of the moon appears bigger to the watchers. Further, when the moon is closer to the Earth, the difference in its gravitational pull between the side of the planet facing the moon and the side facing away gets significantly stronger. This results in making the high tides higher and low tides lower, creating more extreme tides.

Are High Tides Caused By SuperMoons?

Yes, when a SuperMoon occurs in a state or country, they have the potential to cause higher-than-usual-tides. When the tides in an ocean become higher during the SuperMoon, they are referred to as Spring Tides. Also, high tides during the full or new moon are called Perigean Spring Tides or King Tides and sometimes they are often called, SuperMoon Tides. According to weather officials, the King Tides usually happen a day or two after a full or new moon, and how high these tides are depends significantly on the local weather and the shape of the coastline.

When Will King Tides Affect South Florida?

Recently, the news has emerged that the residents of South Florida will experience high tides and this will be due to the SuperMoon which will be occurring in the US state. Several warnings along with statements and advisories have been issued by weather officials for the areas that are closest to the oceans such as south coastal Miami-Dade, coastal Palm Beach, and coastal Broward. In a Twitter Post, the NWS Miami has issued a wind advisory for these three regions. Also, it has been revealed that Miami could experience record-breaking high tides, starting from 16th October 2024 to 23rd October 2024, because the SuperMoon will occur today. Further, many forecasters have warned that the wind conditions will make the king tides even more severe than usual.

Why Are King Tides Concerning For South Florida?

With the SuperMoon happening, the region of South Florida is watching the tides go up and down. Due to this, King Tides will arrive in several areas implying that the normal high tides could be even higher. It is so because SuperMoon directly affects the water bodies causing the water levels to rise and making the tides very high. So, King Tides are concerning for South Florida because they can cause flooding in low-lying areas and make the conditions worse after Hurricane Milton. Also, flooding depends on the local weather conditions and the shape of the coastline, which can trap water in certain areas. However, with the rise in sea levels and climate change, the chances of floods have increased. Even without thunderstorms and hurricanes, king tides alone can cause flooding in areas that are lying low. According to Dr. Felix Jose, a professor of marine science at the Florida Gulf Coast University, Miami will be more affected by this because the moon is coming closer to the Earth in its orbit and the gravitational force will be felt strongly in the ocean.

How High Could The King Tides Reach During The SuperMoon?

During the SuperMoon which is taking place in South Florida, the high tides will be rising to a greater level which could cause flooding. Dr. Jose Felix has stated that at the Vestor Field Station in Bonita Springs, which is located near the ocean, the king tide will cause the water to rise almost to the ground which will ultimately reach the level of the parking lot. According to him, due to the SuperMoon, the high tides are expected to go up by six to eight inches higher than the normal high tide water marker. Also, if a tropical storm happens at the same time, the storm surge could be even higher because of the king tides, which will cause more flooding.

What Should The Residents Of South Florida Do To Protect Themselves?

As the warnings and advisories have started to be released, the residents of South Florida, especially Miami, should take proper and adequate measures so that they can protect themselves from adverse conditions. Here are some steps which the people can take:-