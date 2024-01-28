Strictly Star Giovanni Pernice Defends Himself Admist Massive Amanda Abbington Feud

Strictly Star Giovanni Pernice defends himself against the criticism he has been facing for his teaching techniques. Recently, his 2023 dance partner, Amanda Abbington, spoke out, stating that her experience on the show led to PTSD. Allegedly, she also requested access to rehearsal footage with Giovanni.

When asked about the situation on The One Show, Pernice was quick to defend himself and his teaching methods. Find out more about what the Strictly star had to say in this article.

Giovanni Pernice Defends Himself on The One Show

When questioned about his training approach with regard to the ongoing Amanda Abbington feud on The One Show, Giovanni Pernice shared, “I’m definitely a perfectionist.” He then emphasized the importance of bringing out the best in his partners, driven by a desire to do his job well.

‘’Like everybody else, I like to win. But for me, it’s more about bringing the best out of partners, especially if I see that there is talent there. I want to do my job properly.’

Moreover, Pernice’s past controversies with partners like Laura Whitmore in 2016 and Ranvir Singh in 2020 have resurfaced, while defenders like Rose Ayling-Ellis and Debbie McGee have spoken in support of Pernice.

Additionally, Giovanni Pernice defends himself by sharing insights on his demanding schedule. Speaking on Spencer Matthews’ Big Fish podcast last May, the 33-year-old dancer disclosed his key to success, “Practice, pretty much 20 hours a day. The studio is open 24 hours. Well, 18 hours a day, sleep and go back to the studio and practice. Lots of lessons.”

Pernice attributes his achievements to his unwavering attitude and refusal to accept defeat. Drawing inspiration from Rocky Balboa, he expressed, “I am one of those people who gets back up, just like Rocky Balboa, one of my idols, you go down but then you straight away stand up.”

Giovanni also firmly believes there’s no point in shedding tears over losses. He emphasizes that you are the one in control of your future, and no one else can shape it for you. According to him, it’s crucial to find a way to make things better and move forward.

The podcast has come back into the spotlight following Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood’s defense of Giovanni amid the ongoing controversy. So, in addition to Giovanni Pernice defending himself, Horwood is also supporting him by praising him and labeling him “the backbone of the show.”

In an interview with The Sun before the Strictly tour, Judge Craig shared, “The pros not only have to be creative and be able to be good choreographers, they also have to be psychiatrists, doctors, they have to be nurses, they have to be welfare guidance people. It’s not just teaching dance.”

Strictly Star Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington ‘Feud’

Amanda, who was partnered with Giovanni, left the BBC One program midway last year, citing ‘personal issues.’ Later, it was disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following her time on the show.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, the star thanked her fans and co-Strictly stars. She also explained her reason for leaving the show.

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.’

She further added, ‘I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Moreover, The Sun also shared that a source told them that “the BBC have received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly.”

What are your thoughts on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington's' Feud'? Who do you think is in the right? Share your views with us in the comments below.