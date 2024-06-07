Selena Gomez To Kevin Hart: Top 35 Celebrities Who Earn The Most From Instagram Posts

In today’s social media-driven world, Instagram stands out as a major influencing platform. Whether you are into fashion, business, or fitness, it is clear that celebrities on Instagram play a big role in our lives. But you must be wondering who the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram are. The answer to this question might come as a surprise to you. So, based on our extensive research, we have compiled a list of top earners on Instagram, the photo and video-sharing app owned by Meta.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The popular Portuguese professional football player, who captains the the Portugal national team and Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr has a huge amount of followers on Instagram. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has a total of 631 million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform, making him one of the prominent figures. He usually shares glimpses of his life on and off the football field and also promotes renowned brands on his official account. According to the research, he usually earns up to USD 3.2 million for a single post that is sponsored.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, whose real name is Lionel Andrés Leo Messi is an Argentine professional football player who captains the Argentina national team and the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. He is among the most well-known and successful football players in the world with a massive amount of followers on Instagram. With 503 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most influential figures who uses the platform to share his personal life as well as promote some good brands and products. As per our research, the per post price of Lionel Messi is USD 2.5 million. This is mainly because of his popularity among fans and brands which makes him an ideal choice for big companies.

Selena Gomez

Another popular celebrity who has a huge number of followers on her official Instagram account is Selena Gomez. The American singer and actress who is commonly regarded as a pop icon, has a total of 427 million followers on Instagram. She usually uses her social media page to promote her songs, movies, and other projects. Also, she is respected for influencing people on important causes like mental health awareness. The Lose You To Love Me singer earns USD 2.5 million for each sponsored post that she uploads on her official Instagram account.

Kylie Jenner

The American socialite and a popular television personality, who is also the owner of the popular beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics has massive followers on the photo and video sharing platform. She is a part of the famous Jenner-Kardashian family from the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has a total of 399 million followers on Instagram. Though the E! reality television series made them all famous, each one of them has their own achievements. The celebrity who is known for some lucrative deals earns USD 2.3 million per post on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson

The 52-year-old American actor who is popularly known as The Rock first gained popularity as a professional wrestler in WWE. He was also an integral part of the success of WWF during the Attitude Era and wrestled for a total of eight years before starting his career in acting. When he became a movie star, he featured in films such as Fast & Furious series, Hercules, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Also, he is a perfect celebrity influencer on Instagram who focuses on health and fitness brands and has a total of 397 million followers. As per our research, his income per post on Instagram is USD 2.3 million.

Ariana Grande

Another celebrity who makes a huge amount of money from Instagram is Ariana Grande. The American singer and actress who is known for her powerhouse vocals, detailed music videos, and signature high ponytail, is one of the most-followed Instagram celebrities with a total of 378 million followers. She often shares glimpses of her performances, personal life, and music videos giving her followers a peek into her glamorous world. According to our research, she earns an income of USD 2.2 million from Instagram making her among the top earners.

Kim Kardashian

The American media personality who first became famous as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton is now a successful businesswoman and actress who owns the brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. The popular personality has a total of 362 million followers on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her personal life, beauty, and fashion products on her official account. She usually gets both good and bad publicity and earns around USD 2.1 million from each sponsored Instagram post.

Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce, a popular American singer and songwriter has a total of 318 million followers on her official Instagram account. She is regarded as a cultural icon of the 21st century and is known as Queen Bey among her fans. Her Instagram posts usually depict her professionally edited pictures and videos highlighting her songs, personal life, charity work, and other things. From her each endorsed post on Instagram, she earns almost USD 1.8 million.

Khloe Kardashian

Another member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan who has become famous for her own achievements is Khloe Kardashian. The 39-year-old American socialite has become a role model for many women around the world with a total of 308 million followers on Instagram. Known for her work in the television series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians she usually shares glimpses of her personal life and workout routines on social media in addition to her philanthropy work. As per our research, the model makes USD 1.8 million from Instagram.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer who is also a songwriter and an actor rose to fame after releasing his debut EP, My World in the year 2009. He is one of the most influential figures in the world with a total of 293 million followers on Instagram. On the social media platform, he usually shares photos and videos of his wife Hailey Bieber, music videos, and the cities he travels. He has a global fan base on this platform which makes him an ideal choice for popular brands. As per our research, he makes around USD 1.7 million from Instagram.

Kendall Jenner

The popular American model and influencer who began her modeling career at the very young age of 14 has worked with renowned brands such as Chanel, Victoria’s Secret, Estee Lauder, and Givenchy. She is the sister of Kylie Jenner and is a part of Jenner- Kardashian clan who became famous for starring in the television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. With a total of 293 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed celebrities. She makes around USD 1.7 million from each post, making her one of the highest-paid influencers.

Taylor Swift

The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, who has influenced the music industry through her artistry, entrepreneurship, songwriting, and advocacy has a global fanbase. On Instagram, she has a total of 283 million followers and is known for her authentic and creative content. Along with her songs, she also posts about feminism, LGBTQ rights, and mental health on her official account. According to our research, she makes around USD 1.6 million from her every post.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez who is most commonly known to the world by her nickname, JLo is a popular singer, actress, dancer, and the owner of a beauty and fashion line, named JLo Beauty. The queen of dance is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the world with a total of 252 million followers on Instagram. She is highly loved on social media because of her high energy, inspiring messages, and glamorous pictures. The public figure makes around USD 1.4 million from her sponsored posts on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj

Another popular singer and rapper who has a huge amount of followers on Instagram is Nicki Minaj whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. With a total of 229 million followers on her Instagram, the public figure uses the platform to promote her songs, fashion collaborations, and charity work. She has also worked with top brands including Vogue, Fendi, and MAC Cosmetics to build a global fan base. As of now, the queen of rap earns around USD 1.3 million from her Instagram account.

Kourtney Kardashian

Another member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan who was featured in the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is Kourtney Kardashian. The popular American socialite has a total of 223 million followers on Instagram and often shares photos and videos of her personal life, brand endorsements, and luxurious lifestyle. Kourtney is also known as the co-founder of a lifestyle website, Poosh, and earns around USD 1.3 million from each sponsored post on her official Instagram account.

Miley Cyrus

The American singer and songwriter who has a massive following on the social media platform, Instagram is the 31-year-old Miley Cyrus. With a total of 216 million followers, the singer uses her official account to promote her songs and fashion collaborations. In addition, she is also vocal about social causes like LGBTQ+ rights and environmental issues. Further, her Instagram profile is a blend of personal and professional content, and from each sponsored post she earns around USD 1.2 million.

Katy Perry

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, who is commonly known as Katy Perry is one of the most influential figures in the world. She is a pop singer and songwriter who has a huge following of 206 million on Instagram and is usually seen sharing glimpses of her electrifying performances and fashion sense. She has also collaborated with some top brands such as Covergirl, H&M, and Coca-Cola, and makes a total of USD 1.2 million from every sponsored post.

Neymar Jr

The Brazilian professional football player who is known as the attacking midfielder for the Brazil national team is a global star. With almost 221 million followers on Instagram, the football player has built a vast online community on Instagram where he posts about his sport, personal life, clothing brands, and many more things. By collaborating with several high-profile brands such as Nike, Red Bull, and Gillette, Neymar Jr earns a total of USD 1.1 million from each sponsored post.

Kevin Hart

Another American public figure who earns a massive amount of money from his Instagram profile is Kevin Hart who is a popular comedian and actor. In addition to this, he is also a producer who has a total of 179 million followers on her official Instagram account. He is praised for his content on social media because he posts humorous and relatable content that relates to all generations. With an income of USD 1.07 million from a single post on Instagram, he has reached a wide audience making him an important asset for popular brands.

Cardi B

The 31-year-old American rapper whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus is widely known as one of the most commercially successful female rappers. Widely known for her authentic and engaged social media persona, the rapper has a total of 167 million followers on Instagram. She is usually seen promoting her songs, brands, and charity work on her official account. She has also teamed up with popular brands including Pepsi, Fashion Nova, and Reebok. According to our research, she makes USD 1.01 million from each sponsored post.

Demi Lovato

The famous American singer, songwriter, and actress who is loved by people for her empowering voice, has a total of 156 million followers on Instagram. She is usually seen posting content that matches her values and interests. In addition, she has also been vocal on Instagram about social causes such as feminism and mental health. According to our research, the 31-year-old public figure earns a total of USD 942,000 from a single sponsored post.

Rihanna

The multi-faceted celebrity who is a singer, actress, and also a businesswoman has made a huge name for herself in the music industry. With a total of 151 million followers on Instagram, she frequently posts content that is sponsored by bands such as Puma and Savage X Fenty. Being the founder of Fenty Beauty, she uses her social media presence to promote her other businesses. As of now, she makes around USD 914,000 from every single post on Instagram.

LeBron James

The professional Basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers is also a renowned social media figure who uses his official Instagram account to influence people around the world. With a total of 159 million followers, King James uses the platform to promote popular brands and speak about some important social causes such as environmental issues and mental health. For every sponsored post on his Instagram account, he usually makes USD 851,000.

Billie Eilish

Another Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter who has a massive following on Instagram is Billie Eilish. With around 119 million followers on Instagram, the popular singer uses her account to promote songs, music videos, and multiple brands and speak on social causes such as climate change and mental health. She has also worked with brands including Apple Music and Calvin Klein. As of this year, she earns around USD 658,000 from a single sponsored Instagram post.

Lisa Monobal

The widely recognized South Korean singer and dancer, who is most commonly known as Lisa has a huge following on social media. As a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, she has a total of 103 million followers on her official Instagram account. She is usually spotted promoting high-end brands such as BVLGARI, and Celine and makes around USD 575,000 from each sponsored post.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé Lottin, who is commonly known as Kylian Mbappé is a popular French football player who captains the France national team and also plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Being among one of the most influential figures, he has a total of 117 million followers on Instagram. He uses his profile to promote several brands such as Hublot and Nike and speak about some concerning social issues. Being one of the highest-paid footballers, he makes a total of USD 575,000 from his sponsored posts on Instagram.

Dua Lipa

The English and Albanian singer and songwriter, who has won three Grammy Awards is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has a total of 88.2 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts about her songs, BTS looks, performances, and much more. She also uses her social media account to promote high-profile brands such as Adidas, Puma, and YSL Beauty. From her every sponsored post, she makes a total of USD 532,000.

Shakira Ripoll

The popular singer and songwriter from Colombia who became well-known for her song Waka Waka is one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram. With a total of 90.6 million followers on Instagram, the singer regularly posts content about her songs, music videos, and other projects. In addition to this, she also uses her account to promote new releases, live shows, and merchandise. She makes a total of USD 528,000 from her Instagram posts.

David Beckham

The former professional football player who is the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, is amongst the most popular people in the world. On Instagram, he has a huge following of around 87.8 million and usually posts about his family, fashion, and lifestyle. Further, he also promotes some well-known brands such as Tudor Watches, and Haig Club whiskey. The popular figure makes a total of USD 438,000 from his sponsored posts.

Emma Watson

The popular actress who is widely known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, has a huge following on Instagram. With 74.7 million followers, she is a strong advocate of gender equality, and climate change which has made her a popular celebrity. However, the actress has stopped acting since 2019 and has lasted acted in Little Women. From Instagram, she makes USD 437,000 for a single sponsored post.

Tom Holland

Another English actor who makes a huge sum of money from social media is the MCU star, Tom Holland. The actor became popular for starring as Spider-Man in the MCU franchise and has since earned three Saturn Awards. On Instagram, he has a massive following of 65.6 million followers and is often seen promoting his projects and high-end brands. According to our research, he makes a total of USD 401,000 from every sponsored post.

Will Smith

The popular Hollywood actor who also has a YouTube channel and a production company, is also a famous rapper. With almost 68 million followers on Instagram, the public figure usually posts content on social media that is relatable to every generation. He also posts about his movies, songs, BTS looks, and many other things. According to our research, he earns a total of USD 380,000 for every sponsored post.

Millie Bobby Brown

The English actress who is most commonly known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things is one of the most popular figures on social media. On Instagram, she has a following of 63.4 million and usually posts content about her personal life, professional life, fashion and beauty photos, and much more. Further, she also promotes brands such as Calvin Klein and Pandora. For every sponsored post on Instagram, she makes a total of USD 382,000.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish former football player who played as a Striker is one of the most influential figures in the world. On Instagram, he has 64.3 million followers who love to see whatever he posts. The football player is widely known for his unique style and confidence, which has helped him build a name for himself. Because of his influence in the football world, Zlatan is a go-to for brands on Instagram and earns a total of USD 334,000 from sponsored posts.

Karol G

Another singer and songwriter who gained fame and became an International star is Karol G whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro. With a total of 69.3 million followers on Instagram, the singer usually posts content about her personal life, songs, music videos, and endorsements. She has collaborated with brands such as Apple Music, Pepsi, and Adidas which made her a prominent figure. According to our research, she makes a total of USD 388,000 from every sponsored post.