Robert Downey Jr Didn’t Told Anything About his Return to MCU to Avenger’s Original Cast

Recently, Robert Downey Jr. announced his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Not only were his fans surprised by the announcement, but his Avengers co-stars were also taken aback!

Apparently, the Avengers actors are still close and in touch. Robert’s co-stars, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, shared that the “Avengers group chat” is still active, and they discuss new releases and life updates. However, in a recent interview with US Weekly, Jeremy revealed that they had no clue about Robert’s return as Doctor Doom.

It has to be recalled that Jeremy and Robert have appeared in several Marvel films together since 2012’s The Avengers, and since then, the two remain close friends. Jeremy is surprised that despite them being so close, neither he nor his Avenger family (which includes six actors—Scarlett, Chris Evans, Chirs Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and him and Robert) know about his comeback!

US Weekly quoted the actor as saying, “No! I had no idea. The son of a b**h didn’t say anything to me. We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep.”

Jeremy further revealed that after he learned this “online,” he took Robert to task! He added, “I got online and started blowing up his phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’” However, the actor said that this is exciting news, and he is really excited about it.

So, will Jeremy be back in the upcoming Avengers series?

When Jeremy was asked about it, his answer seemed vague, but he was open to the idea. The actor said he might come back, too, but it’s still too soon to confirm.

The Rennervations host said, “It seems the Avengers movies have always been really fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together. I think they’re going to probably have to piece it together like week-by-week, just for people’s schedules.”

He added, “I’m excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it. We’ll have to figure it out. It’s all brand new. It all just happened. They just made the announcement, so I guess we got to start figuring it all out.”

Recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con when he announced Robert’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the event, Robert revealed himself on the stage by tearing off his mask. The crowd couldn’t stop cheering for him! Robert shared the same on his Instagram account, and fans seemed super excited about his comeback!

The production of Avengers: Doomsday is all set to begin in London in 2025. The movie will reportedly hit the theatres on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars might be released on May 7, 2027.

Robert appeared as Iron Man or Tony Stark in 10 films. His character died while fighting Thanos in 2019’s Avenger: Endgame. In the upcoming Marvel film, he will be seen as the deadly villain Doctor Doom or Victor Von Doom.