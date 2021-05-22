Red sky and a smell of Sulfur- Whats going on in Eastern Congo

Panicked residents of Goma, a city in Eastern Congo, pack their bags and run as the sky above them turns red, and the air surrounding them smells of sulfur. This is all because of the ongoing volcano from Mount Nyiragongo.

Volcanologists predict the volcanic eruption. So that people can make all necessary arrangements as soon as possible. They have also informed all the inhabitants so that people can avoid all damage.

However, volcanologists have said that there is no need for panic for the people of Goma as the lava won’t be going there, but people are paying no heed to it and moving for Rwanda, a neighboring city. They are all trying to save their lives and the lives of the people they love because there is a red sky in congo.

The government of Congo is also ready to help these people out in this time of distress. They are also closely looking at the current situation. Overall, they are trying their best to cause as least damage as possible.

The fear between these people is, in fact, deeply rooted. This is all because of the previous volcanic eruptions caused by Mount Nyiragongo in 2002 and 1977. Both of these eruptions were deadly. This confirms that Mount Nyiragongo is not a dormant mountain. It has volcanic eruptions every now and then.

In 2002, 250 people died, and another 120,000 people became homeless due to the lava flowing into Goma. The result was that its people have been scarred forever. In addition to this, in 1977, more than 600 people passed away due to the deadly volcanic eruption of this mountain.

So, who really can blame these people who are leaving their homes. They are in hopes of getting saved from another deadly volcanic eruption. They just want to live. This is because their skies have begun to have a red glow which is no less than a warning.