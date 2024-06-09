Real-Life Martha, Fiona Harvey Presses Defamation Charges Against Netflix in an Expensive Lawsuit

By Kanza Panhwar
Fiona Harvey’s Lawsuit

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman, openly claimed that Jessica Gunning’s character Martha was inspired by her.

She filed a lawsuit against Netflix, accusing them of defamation, emotional distress, negligence, and violating her right of publicity in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Find out how much the lawsuit costs at the end of this article.

Fiona Harvey Files a Lawsuit Against Netflix

Real Life Martha Lawsuit

In her complaint, she stated that Netflix spread falsehoods to over 50 million viewers globally, including claims that she was a convicted stalker sentenced to five years in prison and that she sexually assaulted Gadd.

Here is what she had to say in the lawsuit,

”Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money. It is a lie told by Netflix and the show’s creator Richard Gadd out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of plaintiff Fiona Harvey — an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent.”

Baby Reindeer’s Viral Popularity Had Fans Searching for Real-Life Martha 

Baby Reindeer': Fiona Harvey

“Baby Reindeer,” adapted from Gadd’s solo performance, debuted on Netflix on April 11, gaining widespread popularity and poised to become the platform’s most-watched program. The show features Gadd portraying a fictionalized character named Donny Dunn, who is relentlessly pursued by a female stalker named Martha, bombarding him with numerous emails and harassing his loved ones.
The character is based on his real life experiences during his 20s. Gadd stated that the individual sent him an extensive amount of communication, including 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemails, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, along with peculiar gifts such as a reindeer toy, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, and boxer shorts.
Gadd reached out to Jessica Gunning whom he thought was the perfect fit for the character. People now see a striking resemblance between her and Fiona Harvey.

Richard Gadd Claimed to Completely Alter Jessica Gunning’s Character From Real-Life Martha 

Richard Gadd and

Netflix and Richard Gadd made assurances to the public that they altered significant details about Martha for the series, yet despite their utmost efforts, they were unable to conceal her identity fully.

Following the show’s release, online investigators focused on Harvey’s social media profiles, despite Gadd’s assurance that he altered identifying details about the real-life Martha in the adaptation.

During the timeframe depicted in the show, Harvey’s social media accounts frequently engaged with Gadd and shared specific phrases featured in the series.

Netflix Policy Chief Benjamin King also informed the UK Parliament recently that both Netflix and Clerkenwell Films had implemented all necessary precautions to protect the identities of the individuals involved in the story.

Real-Life Martha, Fiona Harvey Goes Public

Fiona Harvey with public at Piers Morgon show

The speculation regarding Harvey’s connection with Martha persisted and intensified when a woman, claiming to be Gadd’s stalker, anonymously informed the Daily Mail that she was contemplating legal action against him.
According to her, Gadd had become fixated on her, using his show “Baby Reindeer” as a means to stalk her. She asserted herself as the victim, accusing Gadd of exploiting her for fame and fortune.
She also mentioned receiving online threats and abuse from Gadd’s supporters. Harvey later appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored in May, discussing her potential legal action against Gadd and Netflix. She refuted the claim of sending Gadd 41,000 emails and described “Baby Reindeer” as a piece of exaggerated storytelling.

She also appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube program, discussing potential legal action against Gadd and Netflix. Later another woman who was a victim to her stalker behaviour appeared on the show.

Damage Claims In Fiona Harvey’s Lawsuit

Damage Claims In Fiona Harvey’s Lawsuit

In her lawsuit, Harvey sought over $170 million from Netflix, including at least $50 (NZD$80) million for actual damages, $50 (NZD$80) million for compensatory damages related to mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and business disruption, $50 (NZD$80) million for all profits from “Baby Reindeer,” and at least $20 (NZD$32) million in punitive damages.

A representative from Netflix informed the Guardian that they plan to strongly defend this issue and support Richard Gadd’s freedom to share his story.

What is hilarious about the entire drama is that Fiona Harvey could have protected her image and gone about her life by staying out of the public eye. There wouldn’t have been a defamation suit if she had not stepped forward and exposed herself.
The uncanny resemblance to the character makes her claim weak, for she gives off the same problematic demeanor that was depicted on the show. Only time will tell if she manages to win this lawsuit.

