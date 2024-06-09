Real-Life Martha, Fiona Harvey Presses Defamation Charges Against Netflix in an Expensive Lawsuit

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman, openly claimed that Jessica Gunning’s character Martha was inspired by her.

She filed a lawsuit against Netflix, accusing them of defamation, emotional distress, negligence, and violating her right of publicity in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Find out how much the lawsuit costs at the end of this article.

Fiona Harvey Files a Lawsuit Against Netflix

In her complaint, she stated that Netflix spread falsehoods to over 50 million viewers globally, including claims that she was a convicted stalker sentenced to five years in prison and that she sexually assaulted Gadd.

Here is what she had to say in the lawsuit,

”Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money. It is a lie told by Netflix and the show’s creator Richard Gadd out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of plaintiff Fiona Harvey — an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent.”



Baby Reindeer’s Viral Popularity Had Fans Searching for Real-Life Martha

“Baby Reindeer,” adapted from Gadd’s solo performance, debuted on Netflix on April 11, gaining widespread popularity and poised to become the platform’s most-watched program. The show features Gadd portraying a fictionalized character named Donny Dunn, who is relentlessly pursued by a female stalker named Martha, bombarding him with numerous emails and harassing his loved ones.

The character is based on his real life experiences during his 20s. Gadd stated that the individual sent him an extensive amount of communication, including 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemails, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, along with peculiar gifts such as a reindeer toy, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, and boxer shorts.

Gadd reached out to Jessica Gunning whom he thought was the perfect fit for the character. People now see a striking resemblance between her and Fiona Harvey.

Richard Gadd Claimed to Completely Alter Jessica Gunning’s Character From Real-Life Martha

Netflix and Richard Gadd made assurances to the public that they altered significant details about Martha for the series, yet despite their utmost efforts, they were unable to conceal her identity fully.

Following the show’s release, online investigators focused on Harvey’s social media profiles, despite Gadd’s assurance that he altered identifying details about the real-life Martha in the adaptation.