Rafael Tropical Storm Could Threaten US Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Rafael, which has now become a category one hurricane, strengthened on Tuesday while moving towards the Cayman Islands and Cuba. The National Hurricane Center continues to update its website regarding the hurricane and its potential affect on the Gulf Coast.

On Tuesday, Rafael passed near Jamaica and has now strengthened into a hurricane as it passes the Cayman Islands. The storm is forecast to further continue gaining strength as it approaches Cuba on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that Rafael could undergo “steady to rapid intensification” over the next 24 hours. The storm is expected to keep moving northwest for at least two days and reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday evening.

According to the NHC, the long term effect of Rafael on the Gulf Coast is still uncertain as it continues to gain strength. It will ,however, bring about mudslides, flooding and electrical outage in some areas.

Where is Rafael currently?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Rafael is currently “passing through the Cayman Islands” at 10 pm EST and moving northwest at a speed of 13 mph. The pressure of the winds has gone as far as 80 mph, turning Tropical Storm Rafael into Hurricane Rafael of category 1.

Rafael was considered to bring torrential rain to Jamaica, which might cause mudslides and minor coastal flooding in parts of the island country.

However, it has intensified into hurricane strength and unleashed strong winds over the Cayman Islands. The hurricane might even result in storm surges and powerful waves that may result in some serious damage.

By Wednesday, the storm is expected to grow stronger before making landfall in western Cuba. Meteorologists warn that Rafael could push water levels up to 6 to 9 feet above normal tide. Cuba, along with parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, may experience heavy rainfall, totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches, and isolated areas possibly receiving up to 10 inches.

Rafael is then expected to pass by the Florida Keys later in the day and bring heavy rainfall totalling up to 1 to 3 inches. Additionally, according to the National Hurricane Center, Rafael might even cause tornadoes in some parts of the Keys and Florida’s mainland.

Consequences of Rafael on Florida

Rafael is expected to make its closest pass near the Florida Peninsula late Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a higher chance of rain to the state while also hitting the Florida Keys, especially its southwest side, with strong winds.

It is also expected that a few tornadoes might hover over the Florida Keys and the southwest region of Florida’s mainland on Wednesday.

There will also be episodes of heavy rainfall that will spread northward into Florida and neighbouring parts of the Southeast U.S. later in the week. According to USA Today’s meteorologist Dr. Ryan Truchelut, “The good news is that while Rafael may well enter the Gulf as a hurricane mid-week, there is very little chance of the storm reaching land as a hurricane.”

Residents of Cuba prepare themselves as Rafael approaches

Two weeks ago, Cuba came across Hurricane Oscar and severe blackouts, with around 10 million people going on for days with power outages, struggling with a lack of food, fuel and medicines. The nation was trying to recover from its aftermath, and now, weeks later, they have to prepare themselves for the worse once again as Rafael approaches.

In an attempt to prepare before Rafael approaches, schools and public transportation have paused their services. Moreover, residents who live in vulnerable areas or poorly built homes have been asked to evacuate and move to safer areas of the country to prevent any casualties.