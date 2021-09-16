Pretty Smart Trailer Out With Emily Osment As Lead

Emily Osment is once again back on Netflix with a comedy sitcom, Pretty Smart. The show is already in the process of production with 10 episodes to air in Season 1. Each fun-filled episode will be of 30 minutes and features some well-known actors.

Moreover, Pretty Smart will be airing quite soon on October 8, 2021. And a trailer for it has just dropped. Although the trailer does confirm that the storyline of the show is not something very different from what we have seen before. It does confirm that you are in for a laugh.

Pretty Smart Emily Osment Role

Emily Osment will be featuring in the show as Chelsea, someone who thinks she is extremely smart. And why not? After all, she is a graduate of Harvard. But is forced to move in with her sister and her three friends after her rough breakup. Things are up for a twist when Chelsea realizes that all of her sister’s friends are just like her aka dumb. In addition to this, all these dummies will be Chelsea’s new roommates. This definitely makes her doubt her decision of moving in. But over time she starts liking them and starts to feel like a family with them.

Other Cast Members

The rest of the main characters aka the dummies of Pretty Smart are:

Olivia Macklin as Claire (Chelsea’s sister)

Gregg Sulkin as Grant (Claire’s ex-boyfriend and roommate)

Cinthya Carmona as Solana (a lawyer turned healer)

Michael Hsu Rosen as Jayden (an influencer)

Overall, the show is great for someone who is looking to have a laugh and spend some time with friends and family. Moreover, it will be great to seen Emily Osment on screens once again along with this popular list of cast members. So, if you have some free time, give us the show a watch when it airs on 8th October.