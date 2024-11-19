Powerful Snow Storm May Hit US Ahead Of Busy Thanksgiving

A major snow storm is set to hit the United States Of America next week and traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday could get a bit dicey due to this. The storm is threatening to disrupt the travel plans for Thanksgiving and bring the feel of winter ahead of its actual schedule. It has been predicted that around 28th November, if people are hoping to travel across the country they might have to deal with rain along the Gulf Coast and snow in the Midwest region. Also, they might see a major river storm on the West Coast. Further, there will be a sudden dip in the temperature which will bring dangerously cold breezes. So, let’s discuss everything related to this incoming snow storm which may hit the American region ahead of its busy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Week Will Face Disruptions Due To Snow Storm

As the United States of America is approaching the busy Thanksgiving travel period, weather forecasters are closely monitoring the development of a snowstorm that could impact millions of people’s travel plans. According to weather forecasters, the first snow of the season and light drizzles are also expected. Further, several areas will also see a dip in their temperature below freezing. Further, according to FOX Weather, this winter storm will blast portions of the US with severe snowfall, strong winds, cold temperatures, and rain.

The Storm Is Expected To Originate In The Rockies

The late November storm is all set to bring a wide variety of impacts on the travel plans for Thanksgiving with high winds, accumulating snow, severe weather, and wintry-like temperatures that will drop below freezing. According to the New York Post, the snow storm is forecasted to develop to originate out of the Rockies early next week and sweep north directly into the Northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley on Tuesday as well as Wednesday. It is expected that this system will bring in some soaking rains and there is potential for the first snow of the season on the storm’s western flanks. Also, the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley might experience colder air as temperatures are forecast to drop below-freezing levels. There might be some frost along the Gulf Coast. Further, the storm may intensify when it spins over the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday bringing high wind threats across the Eastern US and Great Lakes.

The Snow Storm Is A Part Of A Series Of Two Storms Moving Across The US

According to FOX Weather, this is the first major winter storm or big snow storm that will affect many areas of the United States this season. But, it is coming right after an earlier storm that brought heavy rains and dangerous weather such as possible tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings to the parts of Central and Southern US, stretching across portions of Oklahoma and Texas. Some areas of America have already had three to twelve inches of rainfall since early November. While this will help the areas with droughts, but it also increases the risk of severe flooding. FOX Weather has stated that this snow storm is part of a series of two storms moving across the United States this week, with this storm being the second one to arrive. Also, it is expected to grow stronger as it moves through the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley, potentially affecting a very large area.

Travel Will Be Majorly Impacted By This Powerful Snow Storm

Americans are booking planes, cars, and trains to gather around the table with their families as the holiday season is approaching. According to the prediction of the American Automobile Association, during the Thanksgiving week, nearly 80 million American people are projected to travel 50 miles or more and because of this, the timing of the storm could not be more critical. Approximately, 1.7 million more people are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving season this year as compared to last year. Additionally, it’s 2 million more travelers than in 2019. These numbers include people traveling anytime from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday after, with Thanksgiving day falling on 28th November this year.

In a statement, the vice president of AAA Travel has stated that Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year, they are expecting to set new records. By car, 71.7 million people are expected to travel, meaning there will be an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road this year as compared to last year. The reason behind this could be a drop in the price of gas. Further, 5.84 million will be flying domestically, but the airports won’t be as packed as last year. There will only be a 2% increase compared to last year and this is because air travelers are paying 3% more for domestic flights.

Around 2.3 million people are expected to travel by buses, trains, and cruises on Thanksgiving and there will be an increase of 9% as compared to last year. However, all travel might be impacted as the powerful winter storm is approaching, and parts of New York and New Jersey could be affected by the storm as the brutal weather is just around the corner. It is expected that when the storm hits the regions, there might be potential delays, and to avoid these, major metropolitan are advised to monitor traffic conditions, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Major Cities In Wisconsin And Minnesota Will Be On Snow Alert

Some major cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin are bracing for the brutal weather ahead as a snow storm will hit during the Thanksgiving week. Due to this, snow alerts have been issued as many forecasters have predicted heavy snowfall, strong winds, and icy conditions on Wednesday. Also, on Tuesday, heavy rain continued overnight in Minnesota with temperatures falling to below-average. Therefore, residents of the above-mentioned regions are advised to prepare themselves well in advance for the extreme weather and stay updated on the travel conditions before Thanksgiving day.

Northeast And Mid-Atlantic Regions Could Experience Extreme Weather

According to the New York Post, parts of New York and New Jersey are preparing for the winter storm conditions with some forecasters stating that these regions will be walloped. The temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-40s as rain and high-speed winds might wrack the metropolitan area, Wednesday night into Thursday. The people who are living in northern New Jersey and western as well as upstate New York can expect more frigid temperatures and snowfall. Also, Cody Braud, a meteorologist at FOX Weather has stated that people should keep an eye on the low-pressure system forming south of New York, as this could bring stronger winds. Further, wind gusts could reach 40 mph with a significant amount of precipitation. But the good news is that these rains could help cool down the dangerous fire conditions in these regions, as increased humidity and high rain will lower the risk of wildfires.

Southern And Central Plains Could Experience Tornadoes And Flooding Along With Severe Weather

Early in the Thanksgiving week, the Southern and Central Plains might experience severe weather, including the potential for tornadoes and flooding, followed by a significant drop in the temperature midweek. Further, in the first half of the week, the storm could also flash floods in the region. However, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has forecasted that there will be sunshine on Thanksgiving day in some regions, and temperatures in the Central US and the Plains will be warmer than normal. Also, the plains should also be mostly dry but could see a few showers.

Winter Alert In Several American Regions

Many states of the United States are under winter weather advisories including Alaska, California, Montana, Maine, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and many more. It has been forecasted that due to the winter storm that will hit during the Thanksgiving week, these regions could see up to a foot of snow in some of the areas. As the storm makes its move toward the east, it is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the Great Lakes region and the Northeast and the Eastern United States. Further, Western Michigan, Western New York, and Upper Peninsula are significantly prone to strong winds and heavy snowfall. By the weekend, snowfall is possible in some parts of the Ohio Valley. News forecasters have reported severe weather for West Texas including Abilene, Wichita Falls, and Midland along with 60 mph winds, thunderstorms, and tornadoes.

Long Duration Atmospheric River Is Likely To Affect Pacific Northwest And Northern California

A weather pattern called an atmospheric river, a narrow band of moist air that brings heavy rainfall, is expected to severely affect the Pacific Northwest. Starting from Monday, it is expected to last a very long time and bring up to 5 inches of rainfall and at least 3 inches of snow to parts of Northern California and Oregon. Also, floods and high wind watches will go into effect on Tuesday, with up to 8 inches of rain affecting parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, and North Coast. When it moves eastward, it will definitely create the possibility of heavy snowfall in areas of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, and South Dakota. After the first atmospheric river, additional waves of the low-pressure system are expected to move. These will spread into the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest, bringing colder air with them. Due to this, some areas might see snow during the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Above-Average Rain Is Predicted By The U.S. Climate Prediction Center

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center has revealed its six-to-ten-day weather outlook for the Thanksgiving week in which they have said that California, Montana, Pacific Northwest, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin will be leaning in favor of above-average rainfall. In addition, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to receive more than usual. Meanwhile, the other parts of the country are predicted to have either average amounts of rain or less than normal rain during the same period.

Some Airports Will Experience Delays Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

As mentioned above, approximately 5.84 million people will be flying domestically in the Thanksgiving season, but the airports won’t be very packed. However, AccuWeather has identified in a Twitter post that certain airports are most likely to experience delays that will be caused by bad weather during the holiday season. Some of these airports are Newark Liberty, San Francisco International, Seattle-Tacoma International, LaGuardia, and Boston Logan International. People using these airports may face disruptions due to the brutal weather which will bring strong winds, snow, and rainfall.

NWS Climate Prediction Centre Predicts Slight Risk Of Heavy Snow

On Monday afternoon, the NWS Climate Prediction Centre issued a forecast and predicted that there is a slight risk of heavy snow from Washington through Oregon and into Central California from 26th November 2024 to 28th November 2024. The prediction for heavy snow has been released after all three states have already experienced an influx of rain as the atmospheric rivers have brought continuous storms over the past two weeks. Also, it has been stated that Montana, eastern Idaho, western Wyoming, north-central Colorado, and northeastern Utah also have the risk of heavy snow. Between 28th November to 30th November, parts of eastern North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin might experience light snowfall. Similarly, it has been predicted that the northeastern US states such as New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont also have a slight risk of snow.

Temperature Outlook Over The Thanksgiving Holiday

During Thanksgiving, temperatures in the Northwest are predicted to be colder than usual with regions such as Montana and North Dakota having the likelihood of below-average temperatures. It is also expected that the Central United States will have typical seasonal temperatures while the Southeast will experience warmer-than-usual weather.

American People Should Prepare Beforehand And Take Safety Precautions

The people who are preparing to travel during the Thanksgiving week are urged to stay well-informed about the latest weather conditions and plan accordingly. If you are someone who is living in an area that will be impacted by the pre-Thanksgiving winter storm, you should prepare yourself for possible delays as there will be high-speed winds, heavy snow, and rainfall. To ensure your safety, people living in these areas should adjust their travel plans. Further, if you are traveling by airplane, then you should check in advance for delays and potential cancellations.