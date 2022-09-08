Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport results in Delayed Flight

Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International airport is finally back as of 8:00 am. The power was out for almost 3 hours and worried everyone at the airport.

Around 8 a.m. the airport tweeted from its official page:

POWER UPDATE: @austinenergy has restored power to the terminal. TSA has begun screening passengers and we are working with APD to reopen airport roadways. Please check your flight status before heading out to the airport as delays continue to be expected. pic.twitter.com/WNSYe5XADw — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 7, 2022

“TSA has begun screening passengers and we are working with APD to reopen airport roadways.”

How did the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International take place?

At 5:30 a.m. the lights went out in the Barbara Jordan Terminal of the international airport resulting in them tweeting and confirming the news. The result of the sudden power outage is unexpected flight delays and several passengers shocked and waiting at the terminal to get onboard. After all, it is quite unusual for an airport’s power outage to go out like this.

However, the airport’s team took immediate action and began working on getting the power back along with Austin Energy. The workers at Austin Energy immediately went to the site to assess the situation and figure out what went wrong. This took quite a while but that’s probably because all the power lines close to the airport are underground.

Finally, after continuous effort, the power is back and the airport is trying to get everything working back normally. They have already started screening passengers and aim to get them on their flight as soon as possible. Furthermore, the roadways are finally open. Also, planes can get back to flying as the ground stop is no more. Passengers stuck at the airport will soon be on board, ready to fly to their respective destinations. Hopefully, the situation at the airport will be back to normal soon. However, the reason for the power going out is still unknown.

Moreover, this is not the first time an airport has undergone a power outage in history. It has happened quite a few times and each airport that has undergone a power outage has had to suffer a lot. Back in December 2017, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had a power outage for 11 hours because of which they had to suffer a huge monetary loss. Additionally, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has undergone power outages more than once.

What should passengers who plan to travel from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport do?

If you are traveling today at any time from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, please check your flight schedule once before leaving your house. Because chances are it is probably delayed and going on time would only mean getting stuck at the airport.