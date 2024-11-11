26 Photos to Proof How Life Looked Like in 1980

In the 1980s, life was full of exciting things such as fashion, music, big world events, and technology. People around the world had fun by watching new and adventurous movies, playing arcade games, and enjoying the latest and bold fashion. It was a time when the world was shifting from the era of 1970s to the 1980s. So, let’s have a look at some of the pictures that show or prove how life actually looked like in the 1980s, giving us a glimpse of the important moments that made the time memorable.

Fashion And Culture Was On A Rise In 1980s

After the world transitioned from the 1970s to 1980, fashion and culture were on a significant rise around the world. Young people started to move to big cities such as New York, Boston, and Chicago for work and personal purposes. Also, many people started to embrace the idea of dressing up for success.

MTV Officially Launched In 1981

In 1981, the American television cable channel, MTV was officially launched. The channel aired music videos and related programs which are presented by video jockeys or VJs. The channel focused more on creating TV reality shows for young adults and teenagers. Though the flagship property of the MTV Entertainment Group was started in 1981, but its cultural lead-up began in 1980.

Michael Jackson’s Rise To Stardom

The journey of Michael Jackson’s rise to ascension started in his hometown of Gary, Indiana, and continued through the 1980s. Before becoming a high-profile star, Jackson started his professional life by performing with his brothers in a local nightclub when they were young. The star became the lead singer of Jackson 5 and contributed to the release of several songs such as The Love You Save, I Want You Back, and ABC. Also, he released his album Thriller, which set the tone for the 1980s.

Release of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Started the Star Wars Mania

Star Wars Mania is one of the most important events which took place in 1980. The release of the film, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back caused the Star Wars Mania to begin. The film was officially released in the year and met with mixed reviews at that time. However, now, the movie is regarded as the greatest film of all time. Further, in 1980, the film became the highest-grossing film earning up to $401 million throughout the world.

Global Tour of ABBA Officially Closed in 1980

The global tour of ABBA started in the year 1979 and in this, the Swedish pop group primarily visited Asia, North America, and Europe. The tour of the music group supported their 6th studio album, Voulez-Vous. In 1979, the global tour opened in Canada, Edmonton, and Alberta and closed in the year 1980. The last stop of the pop group was in Tokyo, Japan after performing in 40 cities across 13 cities. In 1982, the group announced their unofficial disbandment.

Popular Television Shows Launched In The Year 1980

In the 1980s, the release of some popular television shows transitioned the face of the entertainment industry. Dallas, Charlie’s Angels, and The Dukes of Hazzard are some of the television shows that dominated the screens of every household.

Classic Arcade Games Released In The 1980s

In the 1980s, several arcade games were released with many classic titles becoming legends in the gaming history. Pac-Man, Defender, Donkey Kong, Frogger, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Dig-Dug, Galaxian, Battlezone, Phoenix, Rally-X, Space Panic, and Zork are some of the well-known arcade games that hooked the kids and teens around the arcade machines.

Disco Fashion Became Popular In the 1980s

In the 1970s, disco was fading because it was only known around the world as extravagant rhythms that set the dance floors of nightclubs in motion around the world. It mainly got inspiration from funk and African beats. However, in the 1980s, the genre of disco became famous for sequins, metallics, and flared pants, especially at nightclubs. Though the genre of disco was fading but it came back in the 1980s because of its fashion.

Shoulder Pads Trend Became Famous In The 1980s

A shoulder pad is a type of fabric-covered padding that is used in women’s as well as men’s clothing which gives the illusion of broader and less sloping shoulders. Initially, the shape of the shoulder pads was of a semicircle or triangle and was stuffed with wool, sawdust, and cotton. In the early 1980s, the trend of the 1970s was followed, where women’s evening fashion brought back the styles from the 1940s. During this time, shoulder pads helped define the silhouette and continued to be made in the cut foam versions. In menswear, many apparels such as everyday business suits and designer jackets, all came with in-build shoulder pads.

High-Waisted Jeans Fashion Was On The Rise In 1980s

Jeans are always popular because it is one of the most comfortable apparel which is preferred by both men and women. There are different types of jeans available in the market such as wide-leg, straight-fit, ripped jeans, and many more. In the 1980s, mom jeans rose to prominence and became famous among middle-aged women as well as those people who wanted a flattering figure. Mom Jeans were a type of baggy, high-waisted jeans which was worn by everyone, from models to actresses. In the 1990s, this fashion went out of style but became a staple in the wardrobe of suburban moms instead.

Sony Walkman Lauched in the 1980s

In the 1980s, the technology sector also took a massive turn when the Sony Walkman was officially launched. The first Sony Walkman, TPS-L2 was released in Japan in 1979 and in the United States, it was released in 1980. The gadget was a huge success and also became a cultural phenomenon. From the 1980s to the 1990s, several versions of the gadget including the WM and DD series. Further, the Sony Walkman also became a symbol of portable music.

Apple III Was Officially Launched In The 1980s

The next gadget which launched in the technology sector in 1980 was the Apple III and the launch of this personal computer hinted at the dawn of the digital age. The internal code name of the computer was Sara and was released in the month of November. It has a new operating system and emulation to run Apple II software. Further, the system was designed by Apple’s marketing department rather than the engineering department.

Boom Boxes Symbolized Portable Audio Culture In the 1980s

In the 1970s, boomboxes were introduced around the world and ultimately became popular in the 1980s. They were a portable way to listen to music and were also found on street corners. Further, they became a fashion statement and a symbolic expression of street culture. Boomboxes were larger and heavier to accommodate because they were the size of a suitcase and had vertically mounted record turntables. Further, they were designed to be portable and were powered by batteries or line electricity. In the mid-1980s, the boomboxes had equalizers, Dolby noise reduction, and balance adjusters.

McDonalds Became A Staple Amongst The Youngsters

After the era of the 1970s was over, fast food chains such as Mcdonald’s became a staple amongst the youngsters and kids. In 1980, approximately 6200 McDonalds outlets were opened around the world. The fast food chain was founded in 1940 by the McDonald brothers Richard and Maurice and now, it has become the world’s largest restaurant chain by its revenue. In 1983, the first McDonald’s restaurant in Mexico was opened in Mexico City and the following year, the company promoted its products in the 1984 Olympics.

Vintage Cars Were A Popular Thing In the 1980s

The next thing that was popular around the world in the 1980s was vintage cars. These cars were incredibly popular as people loved the style and charm of older models. During this time, vintage cars became a symbol of cool style and nostalgia because of their bold designs and powerful engines. Austin Mero, Fiat Panda, Audi 100, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Pontiac GTO were some of the vintage cars that became popular in the 1980s. These cars were popular amongst young drivers because they had new features such as flush-fitting windows.

John Lennon Passed Away in December 1980

The English singer and songwriter, John Lennon passed away on 8th December 1980. The musician and political activist gained fame and stardom as a founder, co-lead, and vocalist of The Beatles. The famous celebrity was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman, a deranged fan, in front of his building in Manhattan. The killer fired five shots at John Lennon from a few yards away with a Charter Arms Undercover .38 Special Revolver. The musician was hit a total of 4 times from the back and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Roosevelt Hospital. At the time of his death, Lennon was just 40 years old.

The largest Anti-Nuclear Movement Was Held In the 1980s

The anti-nuclear movement is a social movement that opposes various nuclear technologies. Some professional and environmental movement organizations have taken action directly and have joined the movement. They work together towards the movement at local, national, and international levels. Further, in the 1980s, protestors gathered in major cities to advocate against nuclear weapons.

Iran Hostage Crisis

The major hostage crisis that started in the year 1979 was The Iran Hostage Crisis. This was an international crisis that began in 1979 and ended in 1981, catching widespread attention around the world. During this, Iranian militants seized 66 Americans at the United States embassy in Tehran and held 52 of them hostage for over a year. At this time, Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States and Ronald Reagan was inaugurated minutes before the hostages were released. The crisis damaged the relations between Iran and the USA and hurt the morale and prestige of the American nation. Further, the crisis contributed to Carter’s loss to Reagan in the 1980 presidential elections.

Presidential Campaign Of Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan was a presidential candidate who ran for the position of America’s president in 1980. He was a Republican and former governor of California who announced his 3rd presidential bid through a television speech in 1979. He opened his presidential campaign in 1979 with a massive rally in Texas, where he proclaimed the slogan We Can Make America Great Again. This slogan became a huge success that every American was drawn towards it. During his rally, he promised to deliver a balanced budget for the first time. Also, in one of his rallies in New York, he promised to deliver a youth differential in the minimum wage law. Many photos and videos of his campaign became viral on the internet, showing how huge it was.

War Protests Between Soviet Union And Afghanistan

In the 1980s, protests against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan became popular because many photos and videos spread through the internet. These protests included student protests and the 3 Hoot uprising. The 1980 student protests took place in Kabul where protestors called for the withdrawal of Soviet forces and freedom from the communist government of Babrak Karmal. Further, the uprising began in 1980, just 2 months after the Soviet intervention. The uprising was started due to mass arrests or the murder of a Soviet instructor. Other events that took place at that time were the 1980 Summer Olympics Boycott and the 1982 Harmak incident.

The US Men’s Hockey Team Defeated the Soviet Union At The 1980 Winter Olympics

The most precious event that took place in 1980 was the US Men’s hockey team’s victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics, held in Lake Placid, New York. The victory is popularly known around the world as the Miracle on the Ice. During the game, the US upset the heavily favored Soviet Union, who were four-time defending gold medalists. The team of United States won the game after Mike Eruzione scored the winning goal in the 3rd period. It was one of the most watched ice hockey games in US history.

Muhammad Ali Officially Retired in 1980

The professional boxer and activist from America was one of the significant sports figures in the 20th century. Also, he was regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. In the year 1981, he retired permanently from professional boxing with a record of 56-5. Apart from boxing, Muhammad Ali focused more on philanthropy, activism, and religion. Later in 2016, the prominent celebrity passed away at the age of 74.

New York City Subways Caught the Spotlight In the 1980s

In the 1980s, the subways of NYC captured a lot of attention because they were urbanly aesthetic. Apart from this, during this period, the subways were plagued by crime, including robberies, violence, and assaults. Due to these criminal activities, the subway also faced a decline in ridership due to fear which led to less money for transportation. From the late 1980s to the early 1990s, a small group of homeless people took refuge in the subway and train tunnels.

Launch Of CNN Took Place In June 1980

The launch of one of the biggest news channels, Cable News Network (CNN) happened on 1st June 1980. The network debuted at 5 pm EST with an introduction by Ted Turner. Initially, the competitors of the channel called it the Chicken Noodle Network due to its limited financial resources. The first newscast of the channel was anchored by Dave Walker and Lois Hart and included a pre-recorded version of The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Farm Crisis Happened In The 1980s

In the 1980s, the United States experienced a major agricultural crisis which led to farmers protesting for financial relief. The farm crisis happened in the country due to several factors such as high debt, high interest rates, and high oil prices. Further, record production led to a fall in the price of commodities, and exports fell in part due to the 1980 United States grain embargo against the Soviet Union. The crisis led to a massive decline in land prices, record foreclosures, and large losses for the Farm Credit System.

The Open Door Policy Of China

In modern economic history, the open-door policy of China refers to the new policy that opened the door for foreign businesses that wanted to set up their places in the country. The policy included a series of economic reforms that opened the country to foreign investment. The main trading partners of China under this policy were the USSR and its satellites. Further, the policy was introduced by Deng Xiaoping, who realized that China needed Western technology and investment in order to become more modernized. Under this, it was declared that special economic zones in Southern China with tax incentives would be established in order to attract foreign investment.