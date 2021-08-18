Nanbaka Season 3 Renewed or Cancelled?

The popular comedy Japanese TV series Nanbaka has won the hearts of millions of people. It is witty, emotional and will have you clutching your stomach as you laugh away all your troubles. The show features the journey of four young men trapped in the world’s highest security prison. This group of four struggles to keep their sanity in jail from trying to break out to enduring relentless prison brawls. The plot is exciting, the graphics are phenomenal and the production is nothing less than perfection. The series currently has two successful seasons which debuted in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Now, almost four years later, fans are still waiting for the third season. Is there even going to be a third season? Or has Nanbaka’s journey ended after only two seasons? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Nanbaka Season 3 including its release date, plot, and cast.

Nanbaka Season 3 Release Date

The latest episode of Nanbaka debuted in 2017. Since then, the producers have not released any information about a third season. They have neither confirmed the renewal of the series nor its cancellation.

The reason for the third season’s delay is the lack of source material. Nanbaka is based on the same name which has six volumes. The previous two seasons along with an OVA have covered the story of all available volumes. Hence, there is no storyline for Season 3.

Despite the first two seasons’ success, Nanbaka probably will not get a third extension. This is extremely depressing because we weren’t ready to bid goodbye to our favorite prison inmates this early.

However, if the manga series gets a few new volumes, the producers might renew the series for a third season. But this seems highly unlikely and hence, fans really shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Plot

The plot deals with Jugo, Uno, Rock, and Nico as they try to survive in the world’s most formidable prison called Nanbaka. They have tried everything to get out from breaking out to trying to get on the good side of the authorities. However, they are unsuccessful and finally accept prison life. The first two seasons deal with their day-to-day lives and all the action that takes place in the Nanbaka prison. The third season will also deal with the same storyline. We will see our four favorite prison inmates embark on more exciting prison adventures in Nanbaka Season 3.

Nanbaka Season 3 Cast

The cast will depend on the characters that are introduced in the new volumes of the Nanbaka manga series. However, the following four actors will be returning to voice the lead characters of the story.

Yuto Uemura- Jyugo- Inmate Number 1315 who has red-streaked hair and unique red and purple eyes. He gets caught trying to escape which in turn extends his jail time.

Tetsuya Kakihara- Uno- Inmate number 1311 who wears a long braid and loves gambling.

Airu Shiozaki- Rock- Inmate number 1369 who loves to eat and fight.

Daiki Kobayashi- Nico- Inmate Number 1325 who is an ex-drug addict. His green hair and chain ball make him look quite intimidating.

Nanbaka Season 3 Trailer

Nanbaka has not been renewed for a third season as of yet. Thus, there is no trailer for it and we probably won’t get one anytime soon.