Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Review

Mortal Kombat fans should gear up because another exciting movie is coming their way! This new movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is a part of the Mortal Kombat animated movie series. It is a sequel to the first one which is called Scorpion’s revenge. The plot of this upcoming action-adventure movie is thrilling. It is full of jaw-dropping plot twists, shocking brutalities, and adrenaline-inducing action. So when will this new Mortal Kombat Legends movie release? What will be its plot? Will all characters from the first movie make an appearance in this one? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Release Date

The first animated movie of the popular Mortal Kombat video games series was released in April 2020. It was called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms and was an absolute hit! Warner Bros. announced the release of another Mortal Kombat Legends movie immediately after the release of the first one. Its release date has also been announced. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will debut on August 31, 2021. Also, it will be released on both Digital and Blu-ray and DVD.

Viewers can watch the movie digitally by buying/renting it on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Youtube, and Fandango Now. In addition to these streaming platforms, Bluray and DVDs can be purchased from Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Cast

The following voice actors will star in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms:

Joel McHale will return to voice Johnny Cage.

Jennifer Carpenter will voice Sonya Blade.

Jordan Rodrigues will voice Liu Kang

Patrick Seitz will voice Scorpion

Art Butler will voice Shang Tsung and Cyrax.

Robin Atkin Downes will voice Shinnok and Reiko.

Ike Amadi will voice Jax.

Grey Griffin will voice Kitana and Mileena

Fred Tatasciore will voice Shao Kahn.

Dave B. Mitchell will voice Raiden

Debra Wilson will voice D’Vorah.

Emily O’Brien will voice Jade

Paul Nakauchi will voice Lin Kuei Grandmaster

Matt Yang King will voice Kung Lao

Matthew Mercer will voice Smoke and Stryker

Bayardo De Murguia will voice Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Plot

The storyline picks up immediately after the explosive events of the first movie Scorpion’s Revenge. It will deal with our favorite gang of heroes going to the Outworld to battle and defeat Shao Kahn’s army of barbarians. This final battle will play a key role in determining the fate of all of the realms with the winner taking control of them all. Additionally, Shinnok will try to look for the ancient Kamidogu to resurrect the One Being and use him to destroy the universe. Moreover, Scorpion must find the Kamidogu before Shao, or else the Mortal Kombat universe will forever be changed for the worse.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as:

“When Shao Kahn’s Outworld barbarians terrorize Earthrealm, Lord Raiden is determined to put an end to the carnage once and for all. This leaves one option: a final Mortal Kombat tournament for the future of Earthrealm – win it or lose everything. Raiden’s elite fighters Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, and a few new faces kick the action into overdrive as they go head-to-head with Outworld’s most bloodthirsty warriors. The stakes could not be higher. But deep in the Netherrealm, an unspeakable scheme by the malevolent Shinnok unfolds, threatening to obliterate existence as we know it. The universe is watching, and it’s winner take all!”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Trailer

Warner Bros. has released an official trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. It promises great action, lots of intense battles, and mind-blowing plot twists.

Also, the trailer is available for viewing on YouTube.

Frequently Asked Questions?

How long will the movie be?

It will be 90 minutes long.

Which characters constitute the Defenders of Earthrealm army?

The Defenders of Earthrealm need to battle Shao Kahn’s army in the final tournament. This includes Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Kung Lao, Jaxx Briggs, and Raiden.

Who will be the lead character of the story?

The producers have confirmed that Liu Kang will be the lead character in the movie. Moreover, his backstory will be a major part of the plot.