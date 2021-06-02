Malala’s Controversial Stance on Marriage in Vogue Interview

Malala Yousafzai is one of Pakistan’s most inspirational people. She managed to live abroad and yet carry the values of her customs and religion in her heart. She is a strong girl with unwavering courage who has been advocating for children’s right to receive an education. Malala’s voice has been heard all over the globe, and she was even featured in a Vogue interview recently. However, one particular thing that stood out in her interview was quite a controversial statement regarding marriage.

In her interview, Malala explicitly said, “Why do you have to sign marriage papers? Why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Malala further talked about her parent’s arranged marriage, and she said will never get married. She doesn’t quite understand the concept of marriage. She would personally prefer not to get married and carry on her work while living with her family forever.

During the interview, Malala also told Vogue magazine about her father getting emails from men to marry Malala. They mention their status, land, and money in an attempt to get her attention. But it looks like this activist doesn’t have any plans of getting married.

A little about Malala

Malala Yousafzai is an assassination survivor as well as the youngest Nobel Prize winner. After giving speeches on the importance of education for women, Malala was targeted by a terrorist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who shot her in the head. She flew to the U.K for treatment, and this news got her major attention as she received support from people worldwide. From then on, she began working as an activist, raising awareness and collecting funds for the education of the women of Pakistan.

Malala also appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, and her controversial interview has sparked the attention of many. While most people disagree with her stance on marriage and relationships, which are a major part of Pakistani culture, Malala is still looked up to as a courageous figure who has done a lot for Pakistani women.