Lionsgate Sets The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Release Date for 2026

Suzanne Collins draws from an 18th-century Scottish philosopher and modern chaos to return to Panem in the new “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” novel. It is the fifth in Collins’ dystopian series. Set 24 years before the original, it precedes her latest, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by 40 years. Lionsgate confirms a film adaptation with Francis Lawrence returning as director. Find out more about it here.

Plot of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

According to Scholastic’s official book synopsis, the publishing company holding the English rights to The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping is a new prequel that explores Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games. It begins on the morning of the reaping for the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed excitement about the prequel, noting the Second Quarter Quell’s legendary status and its impact on the history of the Games, including during Katniss Everdeen’s time. “Like fans worldwide, we are eagerly looking forward to this thrilling return to Panem,” he said.

Ellie Berger, president of Scholastic Trade, was in awe of Suzanne Collins’s work. He mentioned that we would transport back to Panem and get to learn more about the world before the first part of Hunger Games was released.

Suzanne Collins Statement

Suzanne Collins revealed that David Hume inspired her book. She was influenced by Hume’s concept of implicit submission and his observation of “the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.” Collins added that the story allowed her to explore the use of propaganda and the influence of those who control the narrative, noting that the question “Real or not real?” feels increasingly relevant.

It is confirmed that the book will be released on 18th of March 2025. All the eager readers can get back to the world of Panem before the movie hits the big screen.

Director of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Another exciting news is that Francis Lawrence, who was the filmmaker of the previous four movies might return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The last time we saw the Hunger Games franchise on the screen was in 2023. Fans of this franchise have been excited to see what unravels next. After years of anticipation, the release date is finally here as the movie is already in the works.

Lawrance also shared that he would love if Suzzane Colins writes more of her books. He added on that her being inspired to write more, would encourage him get ‘thematic ideas’ for the movies. Collins world of Panem has kept all the book readers on their toes. The world of Panem has still a lot more to offer. Fans are equally excited to have the two pair up and produce another exciting new journey.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are also on board to produce the movie.

Hunger Games Franchise

The first Hunger Games movie released in 2012 grossing about $695.2 million at the box office. Catching Fire came the next year in 2013 grossing $865 million. Following the two, Mocking Jay part 1 and part 2 came in 2014 and 2016. Both earned $755.4 million and $661.4 million respectively. The last of this franchise was The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which came in 2023 and earned the least, which was $337.4 million. Now, as the release date of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been announced, fans are anticipating that the new movie will unfold

More Info on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

As per the reports for now, only the release date has been shared. We are yet to know what the plot holds and what will the cast be. We might get to see the older characters twenty-four years ago, but these are some expectations of the fans who are eager to have a deeper understanding of the storyline.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien will be overlooking the production of the movie. Stay tuned for more updates regarding The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.