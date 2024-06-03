Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Legend Rob Burrow dies at 41

Rob Burrow dies after suffering from Motor Neurone Disease. The news was disclosed in a statement released by Leeds on Sunday evening
“It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.“
Rob Burrow Dies at 41, Five Years After his MND Diagnosis
Burrow is not only recognized as one of the most accomplished rugby league players in history, but he was also an active advocate for spreading awareness on MND.
He was appointed an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for his contributions to the sport and his advocacy within the MND community. Both Burrow and his close friend Sinfield were awarded CBEs in the 2024 New Year Honours for their efforts, having collectively raised over £6m for MND charities following Burrow’s diagnosis. Despite his diagnosis, Burrow maintained a resilient attitude. He did not let the illness define or limit him. He used to say,
“The worst thing for me is people pitying me. I know it’s going to come, but I want to be as normal as ever. While I am able-bodied and feel fit and strong and healthy, I want to do normal things and not be treated any differently.”
Hence, Rob Burrow dies but leaves behind a thriving legacy.
Burrow is survived by his wife, Lindsay and three children, Maya, Jackson and Macy.
Remembering the Legend after Rob Burrows Dies