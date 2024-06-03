Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Legend Rob Burrow dies at 41

Rob Burrow dies at the age 41. He had been living with motor neurone disease (MND) since his diagnosis in late 2019. This came shortly after his retirement from a remarkable 17-year career in rugby league, during which he achieved significant successes, including eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges, and two Challenge Cups. The Rhinos announced his passing, honoring him as a true inspiration both on the field and throughout his battle with MND.

Rob Burrow dies possibly of Motor Neurone Disease complications. He was admitted in Pinderfields Hospital where he peacefully passed away while seeking care and being surrounded by his family.

Burrow was recognized for his tireless efforts in fundraising and raising awareness for MND, even as he fought the disease himself.

Rob Burrow Dies and Leeds Sends Out a Powerful Message in his Memory

Leeds team remembered Rob Burrow in a strong message pertaining to his neurological diagnosis that never put him done. They said

“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

“In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”