Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Legend Rob Burrow dies at 41

By Kanza Panhwar

Rob Burrow dies after suffering from Motor Neurone Disease. The news was disclosed in a statement released by Leeds on Sunday evening

“It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.“ 

Rob Burrow Dies at 41, Five Years After his MND Diagnosis

Rob Burrow Dies at 41

Rob Burrow dies at the age 41. He had been living with motor neurone disease (MND) since his diagnosis in late 2019. This came shortly after his retirement from a remarkable 17-year career in rugby league, during which he achieved significant successes, including eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges, and two Challenge Cups. The Rhinos announced his passing, honoring him as a true inspiration both on the field and throughout his battle with MND.

Rob Burrow dies possibly of Motor Neurone Disease complications. He was admitted in Pinderfields Hospital where he peacefully passed away while seeking care and being surrounded by his family.

Burrow was recognized for his tireless efforts in fundraising and raising awareness for MND, even as he fought the disease himself.

Rob Burrow Dies and Leeds Sends Out a Powerful Message in his Memory

Rob Burrow Dies at 41

Leeds team remembered Rob Burrow in a strong message pertaining to his neurological diagnosis that never put him done. They said 

He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

“In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”

Rob Burrow Dies but His Contributions Live On 

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Burrow is not only recognized as one of the most accomplished rugby league players in history, but he was also an active advocate for spreading awareness on MND.

Rob Burrow
He was appointed an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for his contributions to the sport and his advocacy within the MND community. Both Burrow and his close friend Sinfield were awarded CBEs in the 2024 New Year Honours for their efforts, having collectively raised over £6m for MND charities following Burrow’s diagnosis. Despite his diagnosis, Burrow maintained a resilient attitude. He did not let the illness define or limit him. He used to say,

“The worst thing for me is people pitying me. I know it’s going to come, but I want to be as normal as ever. While I am able-bodied and feel fit and strong and healthy, I want to do normal things and not be treated any differently.”

Hence, Rob Burrow dies but leaves behind a thriving legacy.

Burrow is survived by his wife, Lindsay and three children, Maya, Jackson and Macy.

Remembering the Legend after Rob Burrows Dies

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

The MND Association, of which Burrow became a patron in 2021, expressed profound gratitude to Rob and his family for their efforts in raising awareness of MND and funds for the association. Through sharing their journey, they have inspired countless individuals within the MND community and beyond.

Rob Burrows dies possibly of the MND he was suffering with, but his contributions live on through several mediums.

Rob Burrow Family

Rob Burrow Family

Burrow, alongside his family and close friend Sinfield, utilized various platforms to share their journey and raise awareness of his condition. They participated in a BBC documentary titled “Rob Burrow: Living with MND” in 2022, shedding light on love, family, friendships, and the realities of living with MND. Sinfield, Burrow’s friend since the age of 12, undertook numerous endurance challenges, raising charity and being featured in two BBC documentaries.

Despite his condition, Burrow continued to communicate using an eye-controlled computer, even reading the CBeebies Bedtime Story on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in 2022.

He also hosted an award-winning BBC podcast in 2023, titled ‘Rob Burrow Seven, Meets…’, featuring conversations with sporting legends like Wayne Rooney, Jonny Wilkinson, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Recently, Burrow and Sinfield collaborated on a picture book depicting the friendship between two young boys named Rob and Kev.

Additionally, Burrow’s widow Lindsey has penned a memoir scheduled for publication in 2025, further sharing their remarkable story.

Rob Burrow dies with numerous contributions to his name. Check out his upcoming book and documentaries to know more about the legendary rugby player who has gone too soon.

