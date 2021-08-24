LCS 2021 Championship: Cloud9 eliminate TSM in five, Liquid earn “final boss” status

After nine weeks of exciting action, the LCS 2021 Championship is wrapping things up in the playoffs.

Riot Games launched League of Legends in October 2009 and rapidly attracted attention from the competitive gaming community. Riot Games announced the formation of the LCS on August 6, 2012, creating a fully professional league run by the company with a regular schedule and guaranteed salaries for players, featuring eight teams in both North America and Europe.

The League Championship Series (LCS) is the top level of professional League of Legends in the United States and Canada. The esports league is run by Riot Games and has ten franchise teams. Each annual competition season is divided into two splits, spring and summer, which conclude with a double-elimination tournament between the top eight teams. At the end of the season, the winner, runners-up, and third-place team of the summer playoffs qualify for the annual League of Legends World Championship.

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) heads into the postseason with the LCS 2021 Playoffs. This championship will be the 18th North American LCS season and the third LCS tournament of the year. Unlike previous summer splits, the Summer 2021 split’s Group Stage will carry over the records from the Spring Group Stage. As a result, the starting standings will be based on the Spring Group Stage final standings. The top eight teams of the LCS will fight to represent the NA region at the 2021 World Championship.

Every Split celebrates the best that the LCS has to offer with awards. They honor the players and coaches who demonstrated exemplary performance throughout the Split. The LCS is all about seeing League of Legends played at its highest level, so this is our way of recognizing superior teamwork, mechanics, and overall game mastery.

LCS 2021 Championship Playoffs

The championship playoffs are the final regional tournament of the 2021 LCS season and replace the league’s previous summer playoffs format.

With the best eight teams gearing up for more competition, the tournament will decide the three teams representing North America in World 2021 later this year.

The championship playoff started on 8 August, and the grand finale will take place on 29 august 2021.

We’re at the pointy conclusion of the LCS season now. Six games are in the Championship books. North American fans have already had to watch three teams — Evil Geniuses, Dignitas, and Golden Guardians — take themselves off from the game and wrap up their seasons. That leaves just five heavyweight contenders competing for the Summer throne.

The clear frontrunners right now are Team Liquid and 100 Thieves, who qualified for Worlds with their successes last weekend.

100 Thieves outlasted Evil Geniuses in an epic 3-2 battle, with the high-water mark of the clash coming in Game 4 as rookie of the year Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki truly announced his arrival. The next day, a resurgent Team Liquid bowled over TSM, 3-1, bundling the league first-seed into the lower bracket in surprise. EG was then eliminated just days later, at the hands of Cloud9.

LCS 2021 Championship qualified teams

There are eight qualified teams for LCS 2021 named as :

100 thieves,

Cloud9,

Dignitas,

Evil Geniuses,

Golden Guardians,

Immortals,

team liquid,

TSM.

LCS 2021 Championship Playoffs Schedule:

The official broadcast for the postseason LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first game-day begins.

The championship playoff started on 8 August, and the grand finale will take place on 30 august 2021. The finals weekend will be held on August 28-29. The two do-or-die series will also be played at the Los Angeles studio after Riot pivoted plans.

You can watch on a variety of platforms through that and see live stats during the games. Or, if you want it even easier, you can head to the official LCS Twitch stream or watch it on Youtube.

Round 3 ( Aug 21- Aug 28)

Aug 21 2021 100 thieves liquid 2-3 (5pm ET)

Aug 22 2021 Cloud9 3 -2 TSM (4PM ET)

LCS 2021 Championship Grand Final Date

Aug 28, 2021, Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves (5 PM ET)

Team Liquid vs. TBD (Sunday, August 29, 4 PM ET)

Playoff’s prize pool

The Championship will have a US$200,000 prize pool that will be split among the top-performing teams in the tournament.

Aside from the prize pool, the tournament will also determine the three teams representing the NA region in Worlds 2021.

1st: US$100,000 and Worlds 2021 Group Stage NA Seed #1

2nd: US$50,000 Worlds 2021 Group Stage NA Seed #2

3rd: US$30,000 and Worlds 2021 Play-In Stage NA Seed #3

4th: US$20,000

5th-8th: No share of the prize pool

The Records of the 2021 championship indicate that TSM and 100 Thieves are clearly the standout favorites.

These standings and ranks will be updated throughout the split as we are still waiting for the finals.