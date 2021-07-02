The future of Automobiles- Klein Vision Flying Aircar

Flying cars have always seemed like a dream that would never come true because of how complex building one is. However, Klein Vision Aircar has brought our dream to life and launched its first Flying Aircar. This car has successfully completed an intercity flight.

The Klein Vision Aircar completed a 35-minute flight between Nitra Airport and Bratislava International Airport in Slovakia. It only took it 3 minutes to convert from an airplane to a car and vice versa. The inventor of this magnificent creation is Professor Stefan Klein who said that this vehicle will be the start of a new generation of dual vehicles.

The Aircar Prototype 1 was used in this intercity flight. It is equipped with a 160 bhp engine sourced by BMW along with a fixed propeller. It also has a ballistic parachute.

Klein Vision Flying Aircar Test Fights

As of yet, this revolutionary aircar has completed a total of forty test flight hours. It has attained a maximum height of 8,200 feet and a maximum speed of 190 km/hr.

Another model, the Aircar Prototype 2, will be in production soon. It will feature a stronger engine, a 296 bhp engine, and a variable pitch propeller which will allow it to have a range of a thousand kilometers at a maximum speed of 300 km/hr. Furthermore, Klien Vision also plans to make family Aircars with three to four seats and twin-engine air cars.

More Competition

Several growing companies are working on developing flying cars but this could take years because these cars need to be able to fly near drones and other airplanes, in crowded airspace, and face several other harsh circumstances. Among these companies are Uber and Hyundai which are currently working on developing electric flying taxis.

The Klein Vision Aircar is the first of its kind but it surely won’t be the last. Several more features will be added to this spectacular creation to make it even more versatile and faster. Honestly, we can’t wait to have our own personal flying car and travel all around the globe in it.