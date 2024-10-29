Kamala Supporters in Texas Receive Threatening Flyers Signed By ‘Grand Dragon of Trump Klan’: You Are In ‘Our National Database’

In Texas, the supporters of Kamala Harris, who is currently running in the race to become the president of the United States, have recently received some threatening flyers signed by the Grand Dragon of the Trump Klan. The flyers warned them that they were listed in a national database. The flyers received by the supporters of Kamala Harris consisted of intimidating language as well as symbols linked to the Ku Klux Klan. This recent incident has raised worries about the political threats as the presidential elections are approaching. Let’s discuss this recent incident in detail below.

Threatening Flyers Received By Kamala Harris’s Supporters In Texas

Recently, the supporters of Kamala Harris, an American politician who is running for the presidential position, have received some threatening flyers that contain some intimidating images and messages.

The flyers threaten the backers of Kamala Harris by saying that they have been added to the National Database and will be subjected to a tax audit by the Internal Revenue Service. Currently, the police personnel of Texas are investigating the situation.

In a Facebook post, the San Marcos Police Department stated that they are currently investigating two police complaints of flyers found on the political signs around the city. The flyers stated the supporters of Kamala Harris have been identified and are now in the National Database of miscreant Harris supporters. Also, it was stated that this information has been collected by them through neighbors, bumper stickers, and yard signs.

The threatening flyers also stated that instead of using Hangman’s nooses like in the past, this time the person receiving the flyer would face other forms of trouble such as the IRS tax audits along with four years of painful and cruel misery. At the end of the message, the flyer has, The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124. The chief of the San Marco Police Department, Stan Standridge has recently stated that the department is trying their best to identify the scope of how many flyers have been distributed across the region of San Marcos. According to the department’s spokeswoman Nadine Cesak, a total of five reports have been registered with regard to the flyers.

He also mentioned that the police personnel have informed the FBI and the regional fusion centers about the situation. Southwest Texas Fusion Center and the Austin Regional Intelligence Center are included in this. The FBI has told law enforcement agencies to be on high alert as domestic extremists might try to cause problems in the presidential elections. Towards the candidates, poll workers, and judges, the extremists could act violently.

The chief of SMPD has mentioned that when someone tries to influence, pressure, and stop someone from voting, it is a criminal offense. He also stated that the department would identify the offenders very soon and would present them to the Hays County district attorney’s office for further proceedings.

In recent years, such threatening incidents related to politics have become very common in Texas. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization for civil rights has stated that since 2018, more than 2000 flyer-related incidents in Texas have been recorded that mainly point out the ethnic and racial minority groups, LGBTQ+ citizens, and many more communities. In 2023, the Center revealed that the leader of a Driftwood-based group was behind the 80% of flyer incidents that took place in 2022.

How To Report The Flyer Incident

The Police Department of San Marco has urged the people of the region to report any flyer incident on the department’s helpline number 512-753-2108 and immediate action will be taken. In addition to this, they have also said that if the public thinks that they have been the victims of voting fraud, misinformation, and interference, then they can report the incidents to the FBI or other local law enforcement agencies. They can also call the Department of Justice at 800-253-3931.