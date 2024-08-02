JK Rowling And Elon Musk Criticize Paris Olympics After Controversial Win of Imane Khelif Amid Gender Debate

From the opening ceremony to the current events, the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are happening in Paris, has been hitting the headlines for one reason or another. The match between the Italian boxer Angela Carini and Algeria’s Imane Khelif has recently sparked huge controversy. After taking a punch in the face, Carini refused to fight and eventually broke down into tears in the ring. The boxing match concluded in just 46 seconds!

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to allow Algeria’s Imane Khelif, who was previously disqualified from sport’s world championships for failing to meet gender eligibility requirements, to participate at the Olympic Games in the women’s welterweight category has drawn criticism. The fight has triggered gender debate. Several high-profile celebrities took to social media to condemn the Olympics for allowing Khelif to compete in women’s boxing competition at the Paris 2024 games. JK Rowling and Elon Musk have also criticized the Olympics by sharing views on the same on X.

J.K. Rowling called it a misogynist sporting establishment by sharing a picture of Carini in tears and Khelif trying to console her. The renowned novelist wrote, “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024.”

On the other hand, Elon Musk agreed with swimmer Riley Gaines, who shared Carini’s picture and captioned, “Men don’t belong in women’s sports. #IStandWithAngelaCarini Let’s get it trending 🔥.” Musk responded with, “Absolutely.”

Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting were the two boxers barred from last year’s world championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing to meet the eligibility criteria to compete as women. However, the IOC allowed them to compete in Paris, though Lin has yet to fight. What’s more interesting is that the IBA, the body that disqualified both boxers, was suspended by the lOC due to financial, ethical, and governance concerns in 2019.

However, the Olympics has stood by its decision and said that everyone competing in the women’s category meets eligibility rules and is listed as women in their passports, confirming their gender.

Carini, who was in tears while talking to the media, said that she was not protesting and it was her injury that forced her to abandon the fight.

Apparently, before quitting, Carini’s headgear got dislodged twice after punches. After the decision was announced, she refused to shake hands with Khelif. Her coach, Emanuele Ranzino, said that Carini said she had pain in her nose and didn’t want to fight anymore. On the other hand, Carini said that she withdrew because she never felt a punch like that and feared that her nose might be broken.

Khelif will fight against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in his upcoming boxing match.