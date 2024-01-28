Jessica Biel explains controversial shower habit: I Like To “Chew Under The Water”

Jessica Biel explains controversial shower habit and leaves fans stunned! In a popular TikTok video, the 7th Heaven star shared her joy in a specific, deeply satisfying multitasking activity during her bathroom time – eating! She then went on to post yet another video explaining how she manages this and even offered a couple of tips. Find out more about how the famous star eats in the bathroom and what are her secret tips below.

Jessica Biel Explains Controversial Shower Habit

Jessica Biel explains controversial shower habit in a recent TikTok video and expresses her desire to kickstart a shower-eating movement. She details how she utilizes the ledge for taking a bite or sip in between her shower. Biel also emphasized that enjoying a snack while covered in bubbles is “pretty simple.” According to her, the key is to chew with your mouth closed, making the experience seamless and enjoyable.

“Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement,” she said.

The actress then added, “I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

Explaining the tip in detail, she said, “Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

Biel released the video after her original video from December 2023 revealing her secret habit went viral. In the video, she disclosed her enjoyment of eating in the shower, opting for shower-friendly items like cereal, yogurt, coffee, tea, and popsicles.

She said, “I think maybe some of you know this about me. But I love to eat in the shower. I love to eat and drink in the shower. Shower appropriate items like cereal or yogurt. Coffee, tea, popsicles. I know, melt factor. But safe, you know, anything drops, you’re good.”

Fan’s Reaction to Biel’s Shower Eating Habit

After Biel’s open admission, fans flocked to the video’s comments section to discuss her time-saving hack. One TikTok user remarked, “I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy.”

A second one said, “I think it’s just called hiding from your family. That’s what I call it.”

Another fan’s response was “No no food in the bathroom!!! Drinks are fine.”

“I do this constantly in the tub yesss let’s normalize the movement,” replied yet another user.

However, some fans weren’t as supportive.

“hmmm🤔 are you okay?,” asked one concerned user.

Another viewer wrote, “That’s very strange.”

Do you also indulge in eating food while taking a shower? Let us know in the comments below.