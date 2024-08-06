The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for its surprises, and anything is possible with the Multiverse Saga in full swing. Recently, Marvel Studios made headlines by bringing back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom for the upcoming Avengers movies: Doomsday and Secret Wars. With Jonathan Majors’ Kang storyline ending early, RDJ’s return has everyone extremely excited.

Now, there’s a new rumor flying around that Tom Cruise might join the MCU as the new Iron Man. Could this be true? Are we really going to see Tom Cruise as a new Tony Stark? Find out below.

Is Tom Cruise The New Iron Man?

According to My Time To Shine Hello, a popular scooper, Marvel Studios is considering Tom Cruise to play a Tony Stark variant from an alternate universe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched because why wouldn’t a studio worth $30 billion want one of the biggest stars on the planet in their movies?

They are trying (again) to get Tom Cruise as a Iron Man variant for the Avengers films pic.twitter.com/BZIoE9wm5I — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 1, 2024

Tom Cruise has been rumored for the role of Tony Stark since the first Iron Man in 2008. It’s believed he was one of the actors Marvel considered for the Armored Avenger before Robert Downey Jr. got the part.

RDJ’s time as Iron Man ended in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame when Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe. This moment shocked everyone, and Marvel fans mourned the loss of the beloved character. Although RDJ was open to returning to his role (which was possible with the multiverse storyline), Marvel Studios surprised everyone at SDCC 2024 by announcing the new Avengers movie—Avengers: Doomsday, which was previously called Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

With Downey Jr. set to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the door is open for another actor to take on the role of Tony Stark, and MTTSH believes that Marvel Studios is eager to have Cruise play this role in the upcoming Avengers movies.

But we’re still waiting on official news to find out if Tom Cruise will be the new Iron Man.

Tom Cruise’s Take On Iron Man Casting

Last year, Tom Cruise talked to Comicbook about the rumors of him being an Iron Man variant in the MCU. He said, “Not close. Not close. I love Robert Downey and I can’t imagine anyone else playing this role, and I think it’s perfect for him. I look at a movie and think, you know, I don’t rule anything out. It’s what’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn? What can I contribute? That’s really how I look at things.”

Would you like to see Tom Cruise play an Iron Man variant? Share your thoughts in the comments below!