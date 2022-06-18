Irish Lotto Results Revealed for 18th June 2022

Founded in March 1987, the Irish Lotto results are announced two days in a week. This is because draws are made every Wednesday and Saturday and the odds of you winning any amount is 1 in 29 which in fact is pretty great compared to other lotteries.

On Wednesday, there were no winners for the Jackpot worth €3,927,984. And so, everyone has their fingers crossed for Saturday June 18, 2022 when the Irish Lotto Results will be announced at 8pm in Ireland (GMT). Who will be the lucky winners and how much money will they be getting? All the details and the results have been mentioned below.

How many winners will the Irish Lotto Results have on June 18?

The Irish Lotto will have several winners out of which one will be going home with the jackpot. The value of the jackpot is €4,500,000 and the numbers of the lucky person who will be winning this have been mentioned below.

There will also be the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 winners. Moreover all the winners drawn get the money in their accounts within 2 days and are completely tax free.

Irish Lotto Results for Saturday

The Jackpot winner is . There is a 1 in 10.7 million chance of being a jackpot winner for this lottery so whoever you are, count yourself lucky.

The lottery results for the main draw are

4, 16, 21, 27, 45, 47, and bonus 26

The Lotto Plus 1 winners are

3, 9, 14, 32, 38, 41, and bonus 44

The Lotto Plus 2 winners are

2, 7, 15, 20, 21, 32, and bonus 45

Congratulations to all the winners!

Irish Lotto Results for Wednesday

Unfortunately there was no winner for the jackpot on Wednesday or the Saturday before that. The main winners for Wednesday were 07, 23, 27, 38, 46, 47 and the bonus winner was number 32. The Lotto plus 1 winners were 01, 04, 21, 22, 45, 47 along with a Bonus 11. In addition to this, the Lotto Plus 2 winners were 05, 08, 13, 25, 36, 42, and a bonus winner 47.