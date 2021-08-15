Fear Street Part 4 Renewed?

Netflix is well known for its terrifying horror movies that leave viewers quaking in their boots. The Fear Street Trilogy is no different and was an immediate hit among horror-loving fans. Its ominous soundtracks, bone-chilling plot, and phenomenal cast won the hearts of millions of people. Although Fear Street was meant to be a three-part movie series from the very beginning, fans are demanding the fourth part! From online petitions to campaigns, they are trying their best to convince producers to give them Part 4 of Fear Street. Have the producers agreed? Will the Fear Street trilogy get the fourth extension? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Fear Street Part 4.

Fear Street Part 4 Release Date

Fear Street Part 1, 2, and 3 premiered in 2021 on July 2, July 9, and July 16 respectively. The third movie of the trilogy ended on a major cliffhanger with someone stealing the widow’s book of spells. This immediately made fans bombard the producers and directors with questions about Fear Street Part 4. Director Leigh Janiak addressed the questions by saying that the ending was not just a fun beat but has some major significance. She also added that his team already has ideas for how to extend Fear Street past its trilogy.

In another interview, Janiak also expressed her desire to turn Fear Street into the MCU world with several horror-filled movies and tv series. Additionally, the source material on which this Fear Street World would be based is plenty. The writer of the Fear

Street Books RL Stine has written more than a hundred books on the subject!

Moreover, the Fear Street Trilogy has spectacular ratings and viewership. People from all around the world have expressed their love for this slasher horror trilogy. All three movies have been in Netflix’s List of Top Ten Most Watched Movies and Series in several countries.

Keeping all this in mind, it is highly likely that we will get another Fear Street movie. However, it may not be a part of the original trilogy and maybe a standalone film. It may even be in the form of a TV series!

Whatever form the next Fear street release will be in, it won’t be premiering anytime soon. It may take 2 or 3 more years to write the story, select the cast, and film the movie/series. Hence, the next Fear Street release will be somewhere between 2023 and 2024.

Plot

In Fear Street Part 3, we saw someone stealing Solomon’s demonic book of spells. Solomon had used this book to place a curse on Sarah and now someone else may use it to curse people! Fear Street Part 4 will feature the thief who stole the book and what he/she does with it. Will they revive the curse again? Will they use it to fuel their personal vendetta and place a horrible curse on someone else?

We do not know a lot about Fear Street Part 4 as of yet. However, we are sure that it will be another terrifying movie with lots of jaw-dropping plot twists, gruesome killings, and adrenaline-inducing fights.

Fear Street Part 4 Cast

Although there is a possibility for Fear street Part 4 to feature the old cast, we don’t think this will happen. This is because it would make the story repetitive which would lower viewership. Additionally, it isn’t just us who think the new Fear Street movie should have a new cast but also Director Janiak. In a recent interview, she told IndieWire, “I really started getting excited about a ’50s slasher movie, which I haven’t really seen and what that means. It’s just cool to think about the different eras and what’s possible as a horror fan.”

Hence, Fear Street Part 4 will probably feature a completely new cast and the story will be set in a completely new era.

Fear Street Part 4 Trailer

The trilogy has not been picked up by Netflix for an extension till now. Therefore, filming for it has not begun. Once Fear Street Part 4 is officially announced and production begins, we will get to see some footage of the new movie. However, the trailer will take some time and we will most likely not get to see one until late 2023.