Evergreen Tips to Transform Your Business in 2022 With CRO

CRO is a practice that has grown in necessity over recent years as more and more commerce operations have moved into online spheres.

This has only grown in importance as the pandemic forced many businesses to move to online-only operations. In contrast, the growing influence of retailers like Amazon has only moved this along at a quicker rate.

So, if you’re not yet thinking about how CRO can impact your business, here’s why you should.

What is CRO exactly?

CRO stands for conversion rate optimization. Essentially, it is the practice of changing your website’s design and layout to make users more likely to take an action of your choosing.

It might be buying a product, filling in an inquiry form, or downloading further information.

The rate is calculated by dividing the number of interactions by the number of visitors to your site. If your site receives 2,000 visits and 100 actions are taken in a week, your conversion rate is 5%.

The term CRO can also apply to online advertising. Numbers will typically descend from people who are served an ad, to those that they interact with it, to those who go on to take the required action of the advert.

Why does CRO matter?

Applying good CRO principles can bring these figures closer together. And if people are more likely to interact with an advert or web page, you stand a greater chance of people converting with you.

Put simply. Better CRO means better revenues, better business leads, and better customer bases.

These are all typical signs of a growing business.

How to improve CRO

A/B testing is a popular tactic to improve CRO.

For example, a website selling shoes would make two versions of a webpage that displays stilettos. One might have larger product icons, while the other features smaller icons but can fit more products on the page.

Tracking page data would soon become clear which approach would result in more clicks into individual shoes and went on to result in purchases being made.

If this sounds like a lot of hard work, the good news is that there are expert CRO agencies out there that can do all the testing, data harvesting, and tweaking for you while you enjoy all the benefits it brings you and your business!