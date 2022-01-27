Dying Light 2 Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size

Dying Light is a first-person survival game that is set in a post-apocalyptic era. The game was developed by Techland and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The game first premiered on 27 January 2015 on macOS and also became available on Nintendo Switch on 15 December 2016.

The game became a sensation and becomes a commercial hit. Warner Bros has sold more than 20 million copies of the game to date. The game has also received an excellent IMDB rating of 8.2 out of 10.

Given the commercial success of the game, Techland announced the sequel of the game titled Dying Light 2: Stay Human in February 2016.

Techland planned the release of the sequel in 2018. However, owing to a few difficulties, the game could not release on time. But now, we have an official release date. Well, is Dying Light’s release date, preload, and more. So read till the end to know the latest developments.

Well, after several delays, the game has finally a release date. Initially, the Day Light 2 was set to release in spring 2020. However, owing to the chaotic incidents in Techland which resulted in the departure of several members of the team, the release date has to be shifted to 2021. But, unfortunately, the makes could not finish the gamed on time and again the release date of the was shifted.

But, fortunately, now Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has finally announced that Dying Light 2 will release on February 4, 2022.

Dying Light 2 Pre-Load

Everybody wants to play the game as soon as it arrives. Well, thanks to the pre-load feature. So, if you have purchased Dying Light 2, you can pre-load the game two days earlier before the Launch date. That means you can pre-load the game on February 2, 2022, to avoid the last-minute hassle of downloading the game.

Dying Light 2 File Size

Well, the file size of Dying Light 2 is different for different consoles. If you wish to play Dying Light 2 on the Xbox Series, the file size of that version is 72GB. Meanwhile, if you wish to play it on PS5 you will need only 32.5GB of space. Well, if you have a PC, the game will take the space of around 60GB.

On which Console, you are planning to play Dying Light 2? Do tell me in the comment box.