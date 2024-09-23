A recent study by LawnStarter, a lawn care provider, ranked the dirtiest cities in the USA for 2024. The analysis covered over 300 biggest cities in America and focused on pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and resident dissatisfaction.

To analyze air pollution, they considered various metrics such as the median air quality index, greenhouse gas emission per capita, percentage of smokers, presence of water quality violations and a few others. For evaluating living conditions, the percentage of overcrowded homes, population density and a few other factors were considered. Infrastructure was evaluated based on the number of junk yards, quantity of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents and other indicators.

Take a look at 50 dirtiest cities in the USA, based on LawnStarter study.

San Bernardino





San Bernardino, California was listed as the number one dirtiest city in the USA, ranking 2nd in pollution. The city’s median air quality index stood at 80 and 8.8% of homes are overcrowded. With 12 junk yards, 93.8% of residents considered the city dirty and untidy, with 75% expressing dissatisfaction with pollution.

Detroit





Michigan’s largest city, Detroit ranked 2nd dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 52.89. The city also ranked 5th in resident dissatisfaction, 19th in pollution and 79.3% of residents considered it dirty and untidy.

Reading





Reading, Pennsylvania ranked the third dirtiest city in the USA with 51.85 overall score. 33% of residents were dissatisfied with pollution and 100% residents found the city to be dirty and untidy. It ranked 14th in pollution and 2nd in resident dissatisfaction.

Newark





Newark is ranked 4th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 50.66. While the city ranked 33rd in pollution, resident dissatisfaction rank was 3. This highlights the city’s struggles with pollution and waste management issues.

Ontario





Yet another city in California, Ontario was listed as the 5th dirtiest city in America with 49.02 overall score. It ranked 5th in pollution, and 52nd in living conditions. With a significant portion of the population unhappy with the city’s cleanliness, Ontario ranked 13th in resident dissatisfaction.

Phoenix





Phoenix, Arizona ranked as the 6th dirtiest city in America with 47.82 overall score. It ranked 20th in pollution and 54th in resident dissatisfaction, highlighting significant challenges the city faces with pollution, waste management and overall cleanliness.

Trenton





Trenton, New Jersey, ranked as the 7th dirtiest city in the USA with 47.71 overall score. It was ranked 14th in living conditions rank and 6th in resident dissatisfaction.

Las Vegas





Las Vegas, Nevada is criticized for its cleanliness and is the 8th dirtiest place in America with an overall score of 46.82. Despite the city’s struggle with pollution, ranking 31st in this category, and residents expressing dissatisfaction with the cleanliness of their surroundings, placing 53rd in resident dissatisfaction, the city maintains good living conditions, reflected by its 3rd place ranking for infrastructure.

Houston





The 9th dirtiest city in the U.S. is Houston, Texas. It ranked third worst in greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities, 12th in pollution and the resident dissatisfaction rank was 50. The city had the ‘biggest cockroach problem.’

Baytown





Among two Texas cities that made it to the list is Baytown, which ranked 10th dirtiest city in America. The city had the worst air pollution, ranking in the study. With an overall score of 46.67, it ranked 122nd in living conditions and 84th in infrastructure.

Los Angeles





Los Angeles, California ranks 11th among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., with an overall score of 46.37. Despite its high overall ranking, it is relatively better off in terms of pollution ranking 45th in the category. However, people are unhappy with the city’s cleanliness and rank 20th in resident dissatisfaction.

Yonkers





Yonkers, New York is the 14th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 45.64. The city’s pollution rank of 18, which suggests that it has a notable problem in pollution, and the resident dissatisfaction rank of 23, indicating a substantial portion of residents are not happy with the city’s cleanliness.

New York





New York ranks 16th dirtiest city in America with an overall score 44.59. Despite this, the city surprisingly ranks low in pollution (193rd rank). Although the resident dissatisfaction is relatively high, placing the city at 21st place in this category, it has the best living conditions and ranks at 1st.

Baltimore





Baltimore, Maryland is the 19th dirtiest city in the USA with an overall score of 43.89. A significant portion of residents are not happy with the city’s cleanliness, as indicated by its 32nd place in resident dissatisfaction, while its pollution rank is 71st.

Miami





Miami, Florida is the 20th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 43.59. It ranks 40th in pollution and 91st in resident dissatisfaction. Despite this, the living conditions are relatively good, as indicated by its 13th place in this category.

El Paso





El Paso, Texas is the 26th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 42.54. The city’s pollution rank is 28, which indicates struggles with considerable pollution, while the resident dissatisfaction rank is 59, suggesting a notable portion of residents are unhappy with the city’s cleanliness.

Chicago





Chicago ranked 27th on the list with an overall score of 42.53. The city ranked 42nd in pollution and the resident dissatisfaction rank was 58. Despite being a major urban centre with rich heritage and culture, the city has been facing challenges related to cleanliness.

New Orleans





New Orleans, Louisiana is the 29th dirtiest city in the U.S., with an overall score of 42.06. While it ranks 72nd in pollution, its resident dissatisfaction rank is 38.

Hollywood





It’s surprising that Hollywood, California, which is famous for its entertainment industry, faces challenges in waste management and ranks low in living conditions, despite its high profile and influx of tourists. It is the 34th dirtiest place in America with an overall score of 41.57. It ranks 7th in pollution and its resident dissatisfaction rank is notably high with a rank of 179.

Dallas





Dallas, Texas is the 46th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 40.80. The city struggles with challenges in pollution and waste management, contributing to its lower living conditions ranking. A significant portion of residents are dissatisfied with city’s cleanliness, as indicated by its 90th rank in resident dissatisfaction, while its pollution rank is 29 and its living condition rank is 148.

San Antonio





San Antonio, Texas ranks 48th among the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 40.62. Its pollution rank is 89, and has a resident dissatisfaction rank of 69. The city ranks 40th in infrastructure.

Oklahoma City





Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is the 51st dirtiest city in the USA with an overall score of 40.39. It ranks 74th in pollution and 165th in resident dissatisfaction, indicating the city’s significant struggles with cleanliness and waste management, leading to low satisfaction among residents regarding their surroundings. However, the city has good infrastructure, holding 5th place in this category.

Salt Lake City





Salt Lake City, Utah ranks as the 52nd dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 40.32. While it holds the 60the place in both pollution and resident dissatisfaction, the city ranks 83rd in infrastructure.

Manchester





Manchester, New Hampshire is the 56th dirtiest city in USA with an overall score of 40.10. It holds 84th place in pollution, while 68th in resident dissatisfaction with most of the residents being unhappy with the cleanliness in their surroundings.

Atlanta





Atlanta, Georgia holds the 60th place among the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 39.67. The city ranks 51 in pollution, while the resident dissatisfaction ranks 74. It has low living conditions, ranked 167, and its infrastructure rank is 156.

Louisville





Louisville, Kentucky, is ranked as the 65th dirtiest city in the USA with an overall score of 39.36. The city faces challenges with pollution and waste management, holding a pollution rank of 191 and resident dissatisfaction rank of 89. The living conditions are relatively good, with 25th place ranking in this category and the city ranks 23rd in infrastructure.

Washington





Washington, D.C. is the 67th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 39.13. Most of the residents are unhappy with the cleanliness of the city and holds resident dissatisfaction rank of 126th rank and pollution rank of 38. The city ranks 25th in living conditions, indicating it offers relatively good living conditions.

Tulsa





Tulsa, Oklahoma is the 80th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 37.80. Although the infrastructure rank is 6, which is good, its living condition rank is 186, pollution rank is 85, and resident dissatisfaction rank is 236. San Jose

Pittsburgh





Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is ranked as the 84th dirtiest city in the USA with an overall score of 37.49. While the city ranks 80 in pollution, resident dissatisfaction rank is 84.

Tampa





Tampa, Florida is the 85th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 37.46. While it ranks 93 in pollution and 178 in resident dissatisfaction, indicating challenges in managing environmental quality and cleanliness. Despite these issues, the city’s infrastructure is relatively strong, holding 42nd place.

Tucson





Tucson, Arizona, is the 88th dirtiest place in America with an overall score of 37.38. The city faces significant challenges in pollution, cleanliness and waste management and holds 143rd rank in pollution and 196th rank in resident dissatisfaction. However, the city’s infrastructure ranks remarkably high at 4th place.

Kansas City





Kansas City, Missouri ranks 89th among the dirtiest cities in the USA with an overall score of 37.33. The city ranks 76th in pollution and ranks 151st in resident dissatisfaction, indicating notable concerns regarding environmental quality and cleanliness.

Newton





Newton, Massachusetts is the 92nd dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 37.10. The city’s pollution rank is 27 and resident dissatisfaction rank is 185.

Orlando





Orlando, Florida is the 95th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 36.86. The city’s pollution rank is 102 and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 168. Its infrastructure is relatively good, holding 51st place in this category.

Philadelphia





Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ranks 102nd among the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 36.54. The city’s pollution rank is 219, and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 35.

Austin





Austin, Texas ranks 103rd among the dirtiest cities in the USA with an overall score of 36.52. With a pollution ranking of 75 and the resident dissatisfaction ranking of 118, it indicates that pollution is not extremely high but is still a concern, and a notable portion of residents are concerned with the city’s cleanliness and living conditions.

San Diego





San Diego, California is the 108th dirtiest place in America with an overall score of 36.29. The city ranks 127 in pollution and 150 in resident dissatisfaction rank.

San Francisco



San Francisco, California ranks 130th among the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 34.81. The city’s pollution rank is 238, however, the resident dissatisfaction rank is 26.

Mansfield





Mansfield ranks 134th among the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 34.65. The city ranks 25th in pollution, indicating a significant struggle with cleanliness and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 284.

Cleveland





Cleveland, Ohio is 136th dirtiest place in America with an overall score of 34.57. The city’s pollution rank is 206 and resident dissatisfaction rank is 125.

Melbourne





Melbourne, Florida is 147th dirtiest place in the USA with an overall score of 33.94. The city’s pollution rank is 70, indicating moderate levels of pollution, and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 224, suggesting residents are not happy with the city’s maintenance and cleanliness.

Portland





Portland, Oregon is 149th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 33.90. The city ranks 134 in pollution and resident dissatisfaction rank is 142.

Vancouver





Vancouver, Washington is the 157th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 33.15. The city ranks 119 in pollution, indicating that although pollution levels are present, it is not high compared to other cities, and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 190, suggesting a significant portion of residents are unhappy with the city’s cleanliness.

Boston





Boston, Massachusetts is the 182nd dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 32.31. The city ranks 198 in pollution and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 197.

Birmingham





Birmingham, Alabama is the 191st dirtiest city in the USA with an overall score of 31.79. The city ranks 223 in pollution, meaning pollution is a notable issue, and its resident dissatisfaction rank is 97, which indicates that a considerable portion of residents are not happy with the city’s cleanliness.

Tustin





Tustin, California ranks 194th among the dirtiest cities in the USA with an overall score of 31.66. The city ranks at 185 in pollution, and the resident dissatisfaction rank is 203.

Oakland





Oakland, California ranks 198th as one of the dirtiest cities in America with an overall score of 31.31. Despite the city’s lower pollution levels (pollution rank is 241), the resident dissatisfaction rank is 45, which means a significant portion of residents are dissatisfied with environmental cleanliness.

Nashville





Nashville, Tennessee is 199th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 31.24. The city ranks 220 in pollution and its resident dissatisfaction rank is 161.

Indianapolis





Indianapolis, Indiana is 205th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 31.05. Although the city’s pollution levels are lower (pollution rank is 216), its residents are not happy with the cleanliness and maintenance as it is at the 88th rank in the resident dissatisfaction category.

Virginia Beach





Virginia Beach, Virginia is the 287th dirtiest city in America with an overall score of 23.20. It’s pollution rank is 274, while resident dissatisfaction rank is 245.