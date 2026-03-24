Complete Video of Hareem Shah Slapping Mufti Abdul Qavi Leaked due to Vulgar Conversation

By Rahis Saifi
Last Reviewed
Hareem Shah and Mufti Qavi
Hareem Shah and Mufti Qavi

A viral video of TikTok star Hareem Shah slapping religious scholar Mufi Qavi spread all over the social media. In the leaked video, you can find Hareem Shah is slapping Mufti Qavi making controversy by adding a caption “Will share the reason soon for slapping Mufti Qavi”.

According to the resources, the incident took place in the hotel in Karachi. In past in 2016, Mufti Qavi’s pictures and videos with model and social media personality Qandeel Baloch also went viral on social media. Later, he was accused in Qandeel Baloch’s controversial murder.

Also, Hareem Shah has been posting inappropriate videos with Mufti Qavi on Tiktok.

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Rahis Saifi
Rahis Saifi
Rahis Saifi always remains passionate towards innovation and his love for gadgets has been exhibited in his writing. His knack to learn more and more had turned him too passionate towards learning. His learning attitude had shaped him as a perfect writer, He writes about technology, gadgets, blogging, smartphone tips and tricks and software reviews.
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