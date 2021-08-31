Call the Midwife Season 11- Everything We Know

Be prepared, Call the Midwife fans, for the Nonnatus House midwives have a lot more in store for them. Recently, Call the Midwife season 10 has ended after seven episodes, which is surprisingly one less than usual. Fans can blame this omission on the one and only, Corona Virus. But don’t you fear, because Call the Midwife season 10 might have only just ended on BBC1 but, there is good news for fans- Call the Midwife Season 11 is already in the works and the show will be back with a festive special! This revelation comes just days after it was revealed that the BBC drama has been renewed for two more seasons, ensuring that it will air until at least 2024.

Release date

In the United Kingdom, Call the Midwife normally begins airing in early January.

Season 10 was postponed until the spring of this year. This is because filming started several months later than usual due to pandemic-related production delays.

However, starting Season 11, everything is back on track. The actors and crew began work on the upcoming season almost as soon as production on season 10 wrapped up. Hence, Season 11 should premiere on BBC One in January 2022 based on statistics and the series release pattern.

Call The Midwife Season 11 Cast

The cast for the Christmas special and season 11 has yet to be finalized, but we can (hopefully) expect most of the regular Call the Midwife actors to return. That includes:

Helen George as Nurse Trixie FranklinLeonie

Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson

Sister Julienne as Jenny Agutter

Sister Monica Joan as Judy Parfitt

Nurse Phyllis Crane as Linda Bassett

Other main cast members include Stephen McGann (Dr. Turner), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle), Annabel Apsion (Violet Buckle), Daniel Laurie (Reggie). Season 11 will also probably feature Zephryn Taite (Cyril Robinson), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), and Georgie Glen (Missy Higgins).

Megan Cusack will reprise her role as Nancy Corrigan, Nonnatus House’s resident pupil midwife who first appeared in season 10.

Even though she did not appear on screen in season 10, Miriam Margolyes remained in the cast of Call the Midwife as Mother Mildred; presumably due to COVID-related issues, all of her interactions took place over the phone.

What we don’t know is whether Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix), who guest-starred in the majority of season 10’s episodes, will return. The widower has been through a lot in the last year. Also, Trixie has been an enormous help to him – but is there room for romance?

In the coming weeks, more guest stars for the Christmas special and Season 11 will be announced.

Plot: What will happen in Call the Midwife season 11?

We don’t currently have any official information. We can, however, take a look at what happened in 1967, the year in which Season 11 will be set.

To begin with, there were a couple of significant legislative changes that Call the Midwife will undoubtedly address. The Abortion Act of 1967, which legalized abortion in a wide range of circumstances, was passed before the end of the year. And it is certain to have a significant impact on the women of Poplar, as well as the work of the midwives at Nonnatus House.

The Sexual Offences Act of 1967, which went into force in July, was the second substantial amendment. The Act, which allowed “homosexual actions” between two consenting individuals over the age of 21, was a significant step forward. Even though it did not guarantee equality in the law.

In addition, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland applied for membership in the European Economic Community (a precursor to the EU); the Beatles released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; the Bond film You Only Live Twice premiered; color television debuted on BBC Two; and Norwell Roberts became the first Black officer in the Metropolitan Police Service of London.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space. We will update this page with the trailer as soon as it is released.