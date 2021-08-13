Bruised- Everything We Know About The Movie

After almost three decades of acting, Halle Berry officially debuts with Bruised, a sports film MMA which heads to Netflix later this year. Berry revealed on Twitter that her film will be awarded the most promising day of release and that she is excited that she is finally ready to view her passion project after three years. However, before moving to Netflix, Bruised had its international premiere in September of last year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Berry is the leading Jackie Justice at Bruised, who follows the disgraced MMA fighter, facing one of the stars rising on the field, as well as her six-year-old son’s homecoming. It feels like a classic sports drama, which acknowledges and updates the emotional poignancy of the Tropics. Moreover, very little sports drama, therefore Bruised hopes to bring another worthy and inclusive story to the canon.

Prepare to see Berry as she embodies the fighter. A woman that’s no stranger to action and contusions, gets her hands bloodied. This sports drama, in the center of which is a lady who goes back to the sport she loves and shapes herself into her mother, looks like a movie that we won’t miss.

Here is all we know and expect from the film Bruised.

Bruised Release Date

The film premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 24 November 2021. This date is official as it has been tweeted by Berry. This release date has been announced 11 months after the movie was first screened at TIFF.

Bruised Cast

Following actors will be seen in the upcoming new movie Bruised:

Halle Berry as Jackie Justice

Danny Boyd Jr. as Manny Lyons Jr.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops

Shamier Anderson

Adan Canto

Sheila Atim Bobbi Buddhakan Berroa

Nikolai Nikolaeff as Igor

Denny Dillon as Crazy Esther

Plot

Rosario Dawson is the star of an MMA Fighter who is beaten by her violent ex-friend (played by Jason Bateman). She meets other mixed martial women as she seeks inner peace following her family’s incarceration. It’s hardly this year’s most uplifting series, but it’s a fantastic time. It might not be the most elevating series, but it’s excellent.

After all, the performance is good and its gloomy tones make up some great moments. A woman is confronted by a personal catastrophe and emerges from the transformed trip. Mixed martial arts are difficult for anybody, but it may be difficult for women to get past their sport’s glass ceiling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has filming been completed for Bruised?

Bruised has been directed by Halle Berry who said that she was scared shitless as it was her directorial debut. Also, she mentioned her conversation with her friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas at TIFF. She said:

“I said to her, ‘No one understands what’s in my head, and she said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ I slept on it overnight and I woke up thinking ‘Yes, I can.’ I knew I’d worked harder than I ever worked in my entire life on a character, and the last thing I wanted was for all of that work to be for naught and mistakenly fall into the hands of a visionary who didn’t see it quite the way I saw it,”

Hence, this began Halle’s journey as the director of the movie. Also, the filming for the movie ended on December 20, 2019.

Bruised was shot utilizing anamorphic lenses using Arri Alexa XT Plus. Mainly natural light is present in the film. The movie may be streamed in Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmosphere sound.

What are the ratings of Bruised?

Bruised’s Rotten Tomatoes rating is 40%. Bruised contains gay content and is inappropriate for minors. The movie was classified by the MPAA as PG-13. At the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, Bruised garnered raw reviews. Additionally, at the moment the film has an approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The score is 88/100 metacritical.