Bomb Cyclone Wreaks Havoc in Pacific Northwest; Atmospheric River Impacts California

A powerful bomb cyclone hit the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, bringing destructive winds that caused massive power outages, and resulted in at least two deaths and two injuries. The National Weather Service warned on Thursday that it might likely cause flooding, rock slides, debris flows and power outages, and more bad weather is expected to follow.

A new threat

A new threat emerged as the bomb cyclone’s winds subsides, it is combining with atmospheric river to bring life-threatening flooding rainfall to parts of the West Coast.

Northern California and Pacific Northwest hit by Heavy rainfall and flooding

Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest could experience heavy flooding rainfall from a powerful atmospheric river, with another storm expected to follow soon.

Heavy rain and flooding risk

According to the Weather Prediction Center, until Friday morning, a rare level 4 of 4 high risk of flooding is in effect due to heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river. This is boosted by the weakening bomb cyclone, which is sending a lot of moisture towards the coast.

The center warned, “By Friday conditions over much of the area will be saturated, and this last push of elevated rainfall rates on top of saturated ground will likely result in a continued flood threat.”

The National Weather Service issues warning

Over the next 48 hours, the region is expected to receive additional 5 to 7 inches of heavy rain. Some areas might possibly receive more than 10 inches of rainfall. By Thursday night, Northern California has already seen 11 to 17 inches of rain. As per NOAA data, from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning, Coastal Range, just north of San Francisco, recorded over a foot of rain. By late Friday into Saturday, the heaviest rain is expected to shift to the Sierra Mountains, with more than 3 inches of rain possible.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in the San Francisco Bay Area was quoted by a leading daily as saying, “The morning commute across the North Bay will be messy as rainfall continues to contribute to flooding concerns, while afternoon commutes around the Bay Area will be impacted as the rain band moves southward across the region.”

Heavy snowfall

Parts of Northern California and the Oregon Cascades were covered with heavy snowfall. By Thursday morning, over a foot of snow fell in parts of the Cascade Mountains and in California. According to the National Weather Service forecast more snow in Northern California from Friday through the weekend, with an additional 1 to 4 feet expected by Tuesday.

Small landslides hit Northern California

According to the AP, about a dozen of small landslides occurred in Northern California within 24 hours, including one on Highway 281 Wednesday morning that caused a vehicle crash.

Widespread power outrages



According to PowerOutage.us, over 600,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning in Washington alone, with most power cuts in King County. By daybreak, the number reduced to about 578,000. In Northwestern California, about 15,000 customers faced power cuts Wednesday morning. As of Thursday, the number of power outages in Washington were reported to be 321,000. In King County and Snohomish County, the number of power outages were 285,000 and 25000. However, as of Saturday, the number of power outages in these regions have reduced to 74000.

Avalanche warning

Until Thursday, an avalanche warning was issued in areas above 7,000 feet in the Mount Shasta, Castle Lake, Eddy Mountains, and Ash Creek Butte regions. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center warned on Tuesday noon that both natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely and may travel long distances into lower areas. Avoiding slopes steeper than 30 degrees was advised. The risks of the avalanche might be severe and varied. The forecasters have also warned about myriad avalanche problems which will trigger the snow to slide.

It’s among the strongest storms on record

According to weather.com digital meteorologist Chris Dolce, this storm is among the strongest ever recorded in the northeast Pacific. With the storm’s pressure dropping to about 942 millibars, it is comparable to the October 2021 storm, which had the lowest pressure in the region in about 50 years.

Transportation affected due to fallen trees

Fallen trees throughout Puget Sound caused disruptions to road transportation and commuters were advised to allow extra travel time to reach their destinations.

State Route 18 in Issaquah, located between Interstate 90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road, is closed, and there is no estimate for it will reopen.

Sound Transit light rail service experienced delay by two hours. King County Metro is reviewing routes, and due to traffic and fallen trees, bus services have been disrupted. Riders were advised to stay updated with service alerts.

Glimpses of damage in Snohomish County

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Snohomish County Public Utilities Department shared pictures in which trees and power lines were down, offering glimpses of damage the county and region faced due to the storm.

Power Outage Could Last for Days

Puget Sound Energy said that the storm caused extensive damage to its system and the power outage is expected to last multiple days. The company urged customers with critical need to make necessary alternative plans while they assess the situation and work to restore power.

Tree Falls on King County Metro Bus

On Tuesday night during the storm’s heavy winds, a large tree fell onto a King County Metro Bus. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Also, a tree fell across from a gas station on 35th Avenue Northeast near Northgate.

Flights delayed

Air travel has also been disrupted causing inconvenience to travelers.

According to FlightAware.com, about 35% of flights arriving at San Francisco International Airport and around 15% of departing flights are delayed. In total, 50 flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport have been canceled.

Low visibility and whiteout conditions

Low visibility and whiteout conditions on Interstate 5 north of Weed was reported by the California Highway Patrol in Yreka. Drivers were warned to avoid the area. Due to heavy snowfall, the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Edgewood are closed.

California expands the number of emergency resources

California’s Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is increasing the number of emergency services like fire engines, search and rescue teams, helicopters and more to more counties in the state, as the risk of mudslides and debris flows is growing in a wider area.