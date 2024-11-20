Bomb cyclone hits northwest US, What You Should Know?

An extremely powerful storm system known as Bomb Cyclone is approaching the West Coast and Pacific Northwest. Bomb Cyclone is simply a rapid intensification of a cyclone in a short period of time. Forecasters have predicted that it will bring heavy rains and intense winds in the next few days. Also, the Bomb Cyclone has the potential to cause flooding which can lead to power outages. Beyond all of this, the storm could bring rock slides, and debris flows along with heavy mountains, snow, and brutal conditions in areas of high elevation. So, let’s discuss everything about the Bomb Cyclone that everyone should know if they are living in the Pacific Northwest or the West Coast.

Bomb Cyclone Is Set To Bring Extreme Weather Conditions For West Coast And Pacific Northwest

A major bomb cyclone is developing off the coast of the US Northwest and is all ready to bring floods, winds, and snow. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a bomb cyclone occurs when a cyclone rapidly intensifies between the tropics and the polar regions. Further, it happens when a large area of cold air meets a large area of warm air over the ocean waters. The National Weather Service has mentioned that a low-pressure system out of the Pacific is expected to produce significant high-speed winds and heavy snow across the regions of Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. By Wednesday, a strong atmospheric river storm will also impact the region of northern California, and life-threatening weather conditions are also expected along the northwest coast late Tuesday which will continue till the end of the week.

West Coast And Pacific Northwest Regions Are Experiencing Atmospheric Rivers

Because of the bomb cyclone, weather forecasters have issued a warning for the above-mentioned regions that excessive rainfall might occur, beginning from Tuesday through Friday. The main reason behind the arrival of this cyclone is that the Pacific Northwest and West Coast are experiencing an atmospheric river above the Pacific Ocean. It is said that this atmospheric river is arriving in these regions as a storm and has the potential to cause massive destruction through high-speed winds, heavy snow, and rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In West Coast And Pacific Northwest

The bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is all set to drench the West as it could bring damaging rainfall along with high-speed winds. According to the New York Post, the cyclone might have the strength of a hurricane. The regions of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest could experience significant, with some areas expecting 2-4 inches daily from Wednesday to Friday. Further, these numbers can also increase in the mountain areas.

It has been predicted that heavy rain will begin moving through the Bay Area on Tuesday night as the first atmospheric river is bringing continuous rain that could last through the weekend. Most of this week’s rainfall is predicted to hit areas north of San Francisco. In just 3-4 days, these areas might get more rain than they usually get in a month. For the Bay Area, it is said that Wednesday would be the most difficult day because heavy rain will fall and will continue till Friday. For Thursday, a high risk of excessive rainfall has been issued by many forecasters for the areas of northwest California. They have stated that more than 16 inches of rain could fall.

High-Speed Wind Gusts Upto 80 MPH Are Possible

Along with heavy rainfall, the bomb cyclone which is developing off the coast of the US Northwest, is also expected to bring high-speed damaging winds. The NWS has warned in its Twitter post that there will be whiteout conditions with wind gusts that will make traveling nearly impossible, especially at the level of Northern California and the Cascades. Further, it can lead to downed trees and longer power cuts along with high surfs affecting the coastline. As the storm moves in, strong winds will begin to blow on Tuesday evening and are mostly expected in areas such as ridges and coastal plains. It is predicted that the worst winds will occur Tuesday night and back off by the evening of Wednesday. Portions of Washington, Oregon, and Seattle also have high-wind warnings along with heavy snow.

Heavy Snow Or Blizzard In The Mountains Can Also Happen

As the bomb cyclone is approaching the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, extreme weather conditions such as damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible along with heavy snow in the mountainous regions. The New York Post has reported that, in the Cascades, the winds will directly combine with heavy snow and might result in dangerous conditions for the residents. From Tuesday evening till Wednesday morning, travel might become impossible in these areas. Further, the atmospheric river would bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades mountains which will be measured in feet. The Weather Prediction Center of NOAA has said that there is an expectation of wet snow in the mountain ranges of the Pacific Northwest, 2 to 3 inches per hour, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the highly-located areas, it could reach up to 10 to 12 inches per hour. It is also said that when winds overlap with snow, it will reduce the visibility to a quarter-mile or less.

Hurricane-Force Wind Warnings Issued By Oregon Forecasters

Oregon is one of those regions that might be impacted by the bomb cyclone which is approaching the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. Some Oregon forecasters have issued a very rare hurricane-force wind warning for the coastal waters of the state. This means that the winds might exceed 74 miles per hour and the ocean waves could be very high and dangerous ranging from 29 to 34 feet tall. Richard Bann, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Center, has stated that hurricane-force winds above 75 mph could be felt along the Oregon coast. Further, near Seattle, mountain wave conditions are shaping up, bringing large and low-elevation winds that might cause downed trees and power cuts. Flood watches for parts of South-Western Oregon till Friday evening have been issued. Currently, over 12000 residents are living without electricity.

Washington Could Also See Strong Rainfall And Hindrances In Travel

It has been reported that Washington is also prone to strong rainfall but it will not be as bad as California and Oregon. Starting from Monday till Tuesday, some of the coastal regions of Washington might get rainfall up to 1.5 inches. From Tuesday afternoon till Wednesday morning, forecasters have warned about high-speed winds in some parts of Pacific county in South-West Washington. Trees and utility lines might be at risk because wind gusts could be over 35 miles per hour. Further, blizzard or snow warnings have also been issued, beginning from Tuesday, for the Cascades in Washington such as Mount Rainier National Park. Transportation officials have also stated that ferry riders might face bumpy rides because of the stormy weather. Also, motorists have been advised to delay their traveling plans because heavy snow and damaging winds are expected in the mountains. Until yesterday, around 94000 people in Washington have experienced power outages.