Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19

Famous Youtuber Bhuvan Bam has lost two very important people in his life today. Both his parents succumbed to covid 19. He has shared this tragic news via Instagram where he has posted a series of pictures with his parents.

Bhuvan’s father, Avindra Bam, passed away last month. And his mother, Padma Bam, passed away on 10th June 2021. Both of them died due to Covid-19.

He pens down ,” Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha.”

This translates as Nothing shall remain the same after the passing of my mom and dad. Everything has changed in one month. My house, dreams, everything has shattered. My mom is no longer there with me, my father is also not there with me. I’ll need to learn to live again. My heart doesn’t feel like it.”

Along with all this, Bhuvan Bam also adds the following to his post, “Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,”