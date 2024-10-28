43 Best Concealed Carry Holsters Made for Americans Only

As a law-abiding American, owning a holster is a must. While purchasing one there are several factors that need to be considered prioritizing comfort and safety both. In the following article we have curated a perfect list of concealed holsters that are easily available for buying and are also safe & secure.

Before browsing the list make sure that you are clear about your requirements. As a lot of options can hinder you from choosing the best holster tailored for your demands.

1. Alien Gear Cloak Tuck 3.5 IWB Holster

Along with offering comfort, Alien Gear Cloak 3.5 IWB Holster provides firm retention and several carrying options. Under $50 the purchaser is given a perfect deal. Primarily the insertion and drawing is crucial to holsters. And IWB is perfect in this regard. The soft neoprene material, steel core insert, and the kydex make it a good fit. Lastly, the Cloak Tuck 3.5 is designed to fit over 600 different firearms.

2. CrossBreed SuperTuck Deluxe IWB Holster

Being a hybrid holster, the SuperTuck Deluxe offers kydex holster shell attached to a large leather backer secured by two spring steel belt clips. Its horsehide is moisture resistant. The Combat Cut features ensures fast drawing. As the holster is tuckable it makes it more easier for the gun to be concealed properly. Even though it is not 10/10 looks wise, this specific holster is perfect for everyone’s needs.

3. Galco KingTuk IWB Holster

The Galco KingTuk IWB Holster provides a Napa leather front, Kydex holster pocket, removable metal belt clips, and backing plate made with lined saddle leather. Additionally it has been specifically designed to fit belts up to 1 ¾ inches. Due to the removable metal belt clips, the holster can be adjusted according to the user’s comfort.

It is currently priced at $47.17.

4. Tulster Profile Holster

If you’re upgrading from a cheap holster, Tulster Profile Holster will feel like heaven. Due to its minimalist construction the holster doesn’t feel heavy. Along with this it comes with a broad range of designs to choose from. It is compatible with most guns and the product offers lifetime warranty.

5. We The People IWB Holster

With a decent tag price of $41, We The People IWB Holster offers great retention. When the pistol slides into the holster there’s an audible click. Its comfortable design doesn’t hinder movement either. The amount of adjustability is another plus point.

6. Concealment Express IWB Kydex Holster

The IWB Kydex Holster has aluminums molds which makes carrying the gun a breeze. It offers comfort without compromising on any additional features. The best part of this holster is its minimalist design which conceals the gun in a far more efficient way. Plus, the ‘Posi-click’ retention allows to refine the retention. IWB Kydex is designed for daily use hence it is water, moisture, and wear resistant.

7. N82 Tactical Professional Holster

N82 Tactical Professional Holster‘s leather surface will ensure that the gun does not get scratched or damaged. The moisture-proof neoprene core is another excellent feature as it protects the firearm from coming in contact with any sort of fluids. The smooth layer of suede is the flawless finishing touch to the holster.

8. CrossBreed MiniTuck

The CrossBreed MiniTuck offers right-hand draw and fits Glock 43 and 43X Frames. Moreover, it has a black cowhide leather backer and molded kydex retention pocket. If compared with the larger SuperTuck, MiniTuck almost offers the same features but for more compact guns. SnapLok powder coated steel belt clips allow maximum adjustability.

9. Bravo Concealment BCA Holster

Priced at $36.99, Bravo Concealment BCA Holster is designed to be the safest holster for concealed carry. It has a firm retention of weapon and can be seamlessly converted into IWB by changing the belt loops. Moreover, the belt loops can be further adjusted. The holster has edges which make it more comfortable to wear.

10. Blade-Tech Klipt IWB Holster

The Blade-Tech Klipt IWB holster is perfect for daily wear. In a very compact design it offers commendable features without adding more weight to it. There’s a high sweat guard, easy on / easy off belt clip, and a good retention of the firearm. As the holster has a minimal design it makes it quite simple to use. It is compatible with optics platforms and suppressor height sights.

11. ComfortTac Belly Band Holster

Glock, Smith and Wesson, and other famous brands’ handguns are all compatible with ComfortTac Belly Band Holster. Its large neoprene band fits up to ’44 inch belly and can be adjusted well. Due to its standard size the holster is compatible with almost all kinds of firearms. It allows both right and left hand draw. Additionally, the hard plastic trigger guard makes it more safe to carry a gun.

12. Sig Sauer P365 Athletic Wear Holster

This one is tailor-made for athletic people. Other than being lightweight and durable, Sig Sauer P365 holster has the Ulti Clip 3+ which makes it more secure while moving. It can be tucked and used for both left and right withdraws. There are symmetrical mounting holes on both sides of the holster, allowing it to be mounted on either sides. However, it is not compatible with any laser or light combo.

13. Gun & Flower Taurus G2C Holster

The G2C holster is compatible with Taurus G3C, PT111 Millennium G2, and PT140. There’s an audible click sound when you insert the gun. This ensures that your firearm is safe & secure inside the holster. Additionally, it fits well on any sort of clothing. Those who have had problems with clipping and unclipping will find this holster extremely helpful. Of course, more adjustments can also be made.

14. Concealment Express (Rounded Gear) IWB Kydex Holster

The IWB Kydex holster comes with a perfect kydex and round edges. Its mold is precisely detailed and has a covered magazine release. For a much cheaper price it is packed with amazing features. It also has more models for light/laser/optics mods. It conceals well but if you need to go one step higher the claw addon will do the job greatly.

15. LPV Ankle Holster

Made from neoprene material, the LPV Ankle holster offers magnetic buttons which make withdrawal or insertion of the firearms easy and efficient. The nylon strap will keep the gun in its place firmly irrespective of how heavy it is. Due to the soft padding, friction won’t be an issue for the user. On top of all it has a separate closing for the magazine pouch.

16. AIKATE Deep Concealment Shoulder/Underarm Holster

AIKATE’s Shoulder holster is available for both right and left hand withdraws. The breathable neoprene material makes it easy to wear it all day long. The retention strap can be flicked simply with the thumb to withdraw the firearm. The best feature is that it does not leave behind the imprint at all. It accommodates almost every size or type of handgun.

17. BRAVOBELT Athletic Performance Holster

For those who carry their firearms while jogging, BRAVOBELT’s Athletic Performance holster is a good pick. It can support belly sizes up to 44 inches for the Standard Fit, and 55 inches for the XL. This holster offers dual barrel exits, positioning options, detachable magazine holder, and a hard plastic trigger guard.

18. Nehostertfy Tactical Drop Leg Holster

If you prefer the holster on your right hand or right thigh, this one will tick all the boxes for you. It fits 19-27” of thigh circumference and can be further adjusted for a perfect fit. Additionally, it comes with magazine pouches. Even if your firearm has a laser or flashlight mount you won’t feel any additional weight due to Tactical Drop Leg holster‘s lightweight material.

19. AXIS ELITE Holster

The Axis Elite holster comes with life-time warranty which are specific to appendix carry. As its shape blends well with the user’s pelvic area, the holster conceals the firearm in best way possible. The magazine retention is inside which makes its size more compact. It is packed with military-grade shock cord and holds the weapon firmly in place.

20. Safariland Species IWB

The Safariland Species IWB holster has thermal-molded construction, suede lining, adaptable tension device, and integrated passive trigger guard retention. It fits standard 1.5” (38 mm) belt widths and is adjustable for maximum comfort. Due to its minimalistic design the holster is not bulky at all.

21. Mission First Tactical Minimalist Holster

If your budget is constrained and you can’t compromise on the quality either, Mission First Tactical Minimalist Holster is the best pick for you. For just $28 it offers safe retention, concealment claw, a single belt clip, and an ultra slim design. Due to its sleek build it is convenient for long-term use.

22. Safariland 7378 ALS Concealment Paddle Holster

The Safariland 7378 ALS holster offers an open top design. It fits Ruger American .45 ACP (4.50″). Due to the paddle holster it is extremely easy to withdraw or insert the gun. It has the ALS (Automatic Locking System) feature which adds an additional layer of safety to the holster. The exceptional SafariSeven material protects your gun well.

23. Radial Innovations Coreflex AIWB Holster

Coreflex AIWB Holster comes with an attached spare magazine pouch and has concealment claw and wedge. There’s a flexible cordage joint between the holster and the mag pouch. It is super adjustable as well. The Holster will cost you around $99. Thin adjustable clips are also available for users’ preferences.

24. Galco FasTrax PAC Subcompact Holster

If you’re a jogger or a hiker and are in search of a perfect holster, then Galco FasTrax PAC might be perfect for you. It has a fanny pack design offering elastic waist belt. To maximize comfort it has mesh packing and a pull cord for rapid withdrawal. The only con is that it does not have extra magazine carriers. The holster carries a price tag of $84.

25. Hyperion IWB Holster

The Hyperion IWB holster is priced at $79.95. It is compatible with laser, light, and/or a Red Dot RMR. This does not depend on how you mount the firearm. Because of its minimalistic design, the holster is not bulky at all. The firearm is secured in such a way that it makes gun’s withdrawals fast and smooth. It is quite versatile because the holster fits any standard belt or heavy-duty gun belt up to 1.5″ wide.

26. Comp-Tac Dual Concealment Holster (DCH)

In one holster the user gets both IWB and OWB options. The Dual Concealment Holster offers paddle attachment for OWB wear and it can be adjusted well for comfort purposes. The kydex body is perfect for any specific firearm. On top of all great features the DCH has Red-Dot optic and co-witnessing sight combability. All of this is available in just $57.

27. Torsion IWB Gun Holster

Torsion IWB holster‘s molds are made in-house by the latest CAD design technology, making the firearm sit perfectly. It is designed in a way that it lies close to the body hence offering more concealment of the gun. The Kydex style Polymer holster is not bulky at all. Moreover, its natural curvature helps it in blending with the user’s waistline.

28. VELO5 AIWB Holster for GLOCK

The VELO5 AIWB Holster is on the pricier end ($125) but it offers exceptional features which are not available in other options. The camming bar conceals the firearm perfectly. Moreover, it can be adjusted at two positions for ride height preferences. Because of its design, the holster has a strong grip on the firearm preventing it from moving unnecessarily. The DCC MOD 4 universal clips make it the most distinct holster.

29. Silent Thunder OWB Ranger

This specific holster is made for range/field use. On the inside the leather material protects your firearm from any sorts of damages. It offers a fully adjustable cant and retention as well. As it is a mid-ride holster the perfect areas to wear it is from appendix to 5:30. The modular mounting system of Silent Thunder OWB Ranger caters to more user demands.

30. Versacarry Blackout (IWB) Holster

Priced at $49.99, Blackout Holster offers a Versahub compatible belt clip and is Streamlight TLR7 laser/light compatible. Additionally, it has vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather. However, the only limitation is that the holster works specifically with Sig Sauer P365/P365XL with a Streamlight TLR7 attached.

31. CrossBreed Modular Belly Band Package 2.0

A fitted kydex holster is provided to the purchaser once they submit details about their firearm. The CrossBreed Modular Belly Band 2.0 comes in several sizes and is one of the best options in the market. The antimicrobial polyester jersey outer shell does not cause any irritations to the skin and is super comfortable. Plus, the anti-slip panels keep everything firm.

32. StealthGearUSA Ventcore 2.0

The Ventcore 2.0 Holster offers exceptional comfort because of its unique material. It is customizable according to the user’s preferences. This holster accommodate red dot optics, suppressor height sights, threaded barrels, and compensators.

33. Glock 48 IWB Holster

The Glock 48 IWB holster is made in USA from heat resistant polymer. The belt clip makes it easy to attach or detach from your belt. It offers positive trigger guard lock and built-in retention which holds the firearm perfectly in place while also making it secure for the user. There’s no need for being concerned with screws because of its minimal design.

34. Mustang IWB holster

The Mustang IWB holster comes with a single soft loop which serves as the belt attachment point of contact. This allows smooth movement along with the holster without compromising on the comfort level. The user can find the perfect fit by using the adjustable retention feature. As far as its design is concerned, you can choose from a range of colors and patterns.

35. Tagua Gunleather Right Handed S&W Shield

The Tagua Gunleather S&W Shield is an inside pants gun holster. Its size is about 9mm/40 and is made of leather. Once the firearm is detached from the holster, it will retain its shape due to the reinforced saddle leather construction. Its combat grip, a clip on and an open muzzle design are further factors which enhance its use.

36. Urban Carry G3 Holster

The Urban Carry G3 holster conceals your weapon perfectly irrespective of the outfit that you are wearing. The holster comes with a price tag of $79.95. While moving around or performing daily tasks you won’t feel the holster against your body because of its unique design. The steel clip can withstand any pressure and the pre-conditioned leather allows the firearm to lock in faster.

37. Sticky Holsters MD-2

The MD-2 Sticky Holster is compatible with small 9MM’s – Med/Sm autos with trigger guard laser, Springfield XD-S 3.3. It is fit for both left and right draws. The bulky clips or other straps will not hinder the swift withdrawal or insertion of the firearm. It weighs less than 3 oz and is priced at $30.95. Inside the holster the firearm stays safe from any body fluids, dust, and heat.

38. Blackhawk! SERPA Close Quarters Concealment Holster

SERPA CQC holster is a complete package priced at just $52.95. It has company’s famous Auto-lock feature that make the job simple and fast. The user-adjustable passive retention feature allows the gun owner to keep the tension according to their preferences. Due to its thin form, the holster is the easiest to conceal without any sort of impressions. It comes along with CQC Belt Loop and Paddle, enhancing its overall use.

39. DeSantis Slim Tuk IWB Holster

Slim Tuk IWB Holster is ambidextrous, allowing both left and right hand draws. The tuck-able 360 C-Clip allows several mounting positions. To make the product more secure and safe, there’s an audible click sound once the firearm is inserted properly. It is compatible with Glock 26, 26 GEN 5, 33 and 36.

40. Lobo Leather IWB Holster

IWB basically means inside the waistband. Hence, Lobo Leather IWB Holster should be your priority if you tend to keep your firearm 100% concealed. Made for both semi-autos and revolvers the holster gives maximum comfort. Being slim-designed and lightweight the holsters can be used in any sort of weather without discomfort.

41. G-code Eclipse Holster

The G-code Eclipse Holster offers single clip and mid-line carry. It can be fully adjusted according to the user’s preferences. The SuperMojo adaptor allows to place the clip in appropriate orientation. Furthermore, this holster can be a perfect fit for many firearms. Due to its multi-positional features one does not need to worry about comfort.

42. LightTuck Kydex IWB

LightTuck Kydex IWB comes with reinforced shell that allows one-handed reholstering. The holster is light and it is highly tuckable leaving behind no impression. It comes in two sizes that fit belts 1.5″ or larger gun belts up to 1.75″. The sweat shield greatly minimizes the firearm’s contact with your skin. And it supports both right and left hand draws!

You can purchase it for $69.99.

43. TacX Pro Gear Hybrid Holster

Made of neoprene material, TacX Pro Gear Hybrid Holster provides strong retention strap for a perfect grip. The ‘Thumb-Break’ button allows a swift drawing of the firearm. The Holster is compatible with almost any sort of firearm. Hence, it can be the perfect carrier of all your firearms. As there’s no exposed metal rivet inside, it does not cause any discomfort to the user.

Well, that was all about 43 best concealed holsters that Americans can use. Stay tuned for more such related articles.