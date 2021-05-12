Age of Empire 4 is Ready to Release

After approximately 15 years, Relic Entertainment has decided to extend the Age of Empire series further to present players with a better and more updated part 4. Age of Empire 4 has been one of the most sought-after games after it was confirmed in 2017. And players have been impatiently waiting for it. It has been 4 years since the developer’s announced this new addition. But has it been released yet? What is its gameplay? Keep on reading to find the answers to all your questions regarding Age of Empire 4.

Is Age of Empire 4 out yet?

Despite Age of Empire 4 getting confirmed for release in 2017, the game is not yet out. This is because the game developers are working extra hard to ensure that Age of Empire 5 is an absolute sensation! In fact, several upgrades have been made to the game, which will consist of eight different civilizations! Featuring many important historical battles, this new game is sure to leave players stunned. As they fight in diverse battlefields, from French fields to ginormous English Castles.

Is Age of Empire 4 free?

Age of Empire 4 is a real-time strategy game. It is available online free of cost via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on PCs. Although the game is free to play, making progress without purchases is extremely slow. Additionally, you can only avail some premium features through purchases.

Minimum and recommended system requirements?

The minimum requirements to play Age of Empire 4 include Win 7 64 at the very least, an Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805 processor, and graphics must be MD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 T. Additionally, minimum system memory of 4 GB RAM is required along with 40 GB hard drive space. And, of course, players must have a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 11 C.

Although the above-mentioned information is the minimum requirement, players should have these recommended system requirements if they really want to enjoy the full gaming experience. They should have an Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370 processor with AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. The system should also boost the system memory to 8 GB RAM. As for the OS and hard drive space, the minimum requirement of Win 7 64 and 40 GB should be enough to enjoy the game to the max.

Is it multiplayer?

Age of Empire 4 will be multiplayer, just like its former versions. After all, what fun is a game if you can’t play it with your friends! With as many as 8 players in a single team, Age of Empire will allow you and your friends to game together for hours on end! Also, keep in mind that each player can have 200 units. Thus, with 8 players, there will be 1600 units, all of which will be fighting for the same space!

What will happen in the Age of Empire 4?

Age of Empire allows players to be part of the major battles that shaped the world we know. In this game, you will manage workers and military units to increase your population and resources. As you fight important battles. Each battle requires a strategy. And it is up to you to come up with a winning one that will help you advance through the ages! You can partake in long campaigns, battle with AI, or indulge in complex battles with other players or friends.

In Age of Empire 4, there will be eight unique civilizations, including the Indian Delhi Sultanate, the Mongols, the Chinese, and the English. We don’t know much about the civilizations except that the Delhi Sultanate will feature war elephants (particularly excited for this update). The Mongols will live in tents that can easily be wrapped up, allowing them to move as per convenience. All civilizations will be quite different from each other to allow players to switch up their gameplay from time to time. This adds an extra exciting touch to the game to ensure that players always keep coming back for more!

Features of Age of Empire 4

The developers have made some changes in the game, including a new feature called Stealth Force. Players will be able to create ambushes that their enemies will not see using this feature. This makes the game extra exciting as players will be secretly able to attack their enemies. However, at the same time, they must also increase their scout units. Therefore, they do not get attacked by enemy armies using the Stealth Force.

There will also be wall combat where players can deploy units in front of and on the walls of the castle for protection. Players can also use wall combat to raid other castles and siege weapons. Apart from this, the game will also be in full 3D with epic graphics! There will also be no hero units except in the Mongol Civilization, which will feature Mongol Khan as its hero unit (this feature does not apply to campaigns).

When is Age of Empire 4 going to release?

Age of Empire 4 is all set to make its debut in fall 2021, which is just around the corner. Unfortunately, there have been no updates regarding the exact release date. There are also plans to run a closed Age of Empire 4 beta. To be a part of it, you will need to sign up for the Age Insider Program. However, run dates for the beta version have also not been revealed till now.

Final Verdict

Age of Empires 4, which is going to be released soon, is going to be one of the best games to be released in 2021! With sensational graphics, exciting updates, and more strategic gameplay, the game will be sure to get players hooked on it from Day 1.